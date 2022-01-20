The Brainerd Jaycee’s Ice Fishing Extravaganza Has Been Green Lit

The Western Bar in Augusta, is will be holding an ice fishing derby THIS Saturday, 1/22. All the ice fishing FUN will be from 8 until 2 this Saturday at Willow Creek Reservoir. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be food & door prizes at the Western Bar when the derby concludes Saturday afternoon. Entry fee will be $20, with 20% donated to the Western Bar Larry Krone Memorial Scholarship. You can register BEFORE this Saturday, at the Western Bar, Roberts Bate & Tackle, Teton Taxidermy, or ON Saturday, at the boat ramp. See the Western Bar in Augusta for details...
Comments / 0