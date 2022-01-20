The Brainerd Jaycee’s Ice Fishing Extravaganza Has Been Green Lit

To the outsider, ice fishing can look complicated. Its practitioners seem both superhuman and, when it’s below freezing out, incredibly… let’s say… misguided. But it also looks like a ton of fun (just ask the folks at Busch Light). And did you know you could even do it in national parks? If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to prop yourself up at a fishing hole, beer in hand, with nothing but a five-gallon bucket between you and a chunk of frozen lake, this January 29th, Vermont’s Free Ice Fishing Day gives you the opportunity to try before you buy, no license—or Vermont residency—required.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO