The Brainerd Jaycee’s Ice Fishing Extravaganza Has Been Green Lit

By Josh Koop
theloon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official notice is in. There is enough ice on...

theloon.com

K96 FM

Go Fish! ICE Fish

This weekend, the Annual Ice Fishing Derby kicks off Saturday morning at 8 down in Valier. There'll be fishing FUN all day until 3, in the afternoon. CA$H awards will be up for grabs for the top 3 largest perch & pike. This Saturday's Golden Triangle weather looks GREAT with a breezy forecast with afternoon high temperatures in the low 40's.
VALIER, MT
twincitieslive.com

Ice Fishing with a Wilcraft

Kelli met up with Tom Roering, the founder of The Wilcraft, in North Saint Paul. She went for a ride in this versatile watercraft that can keep you fishing all year long!
HOBBIES
waynedailynews.com

Ice Fishing 101, Area Ice Depth At Ike’s Lake

WAYNE – Members of the Wayne Izaak Walton League Chapter will be providing weekly ice depths for the area along with tips on ice safety. According to a release from the Wayne Izaak Walton League of America, they’ll also include ice fishing and other winter related items. The...
WAYNE, NE
putinbaydaily.com

Snap, Crackle, Pop–Ice Fishing’s Back!

The Put-in-Bay Lighthouse air temperature never got above 19°F in the twenty-four hour period beginning yesterday at 5pm. Consequently, Lake Erie ice around the Bass Islands has become a winter-fisherman’s heaven. Island resident Terry Jenkins reports ice thickness is 6″ straight out from the ramp.
PUT-IN-BAY, OH
Bangor Daily News

It’s time to gear up and make new ice fishing memories

Ice fishing can be an exhilarating, frustrating, frigid and even a downright dangerous outdoor pursuit. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to enjoy many outings on “hardwater” over the years. I used to ice fish occasionally with hunting and fishing buddy John Holyoke, the BDN’s former longtime outdoors...
EDDINGTON, ME
Lincoln Journal Star

Ice-fishing safety begins with ice thickness

Catching fish through the ice can be a fun way to spend a winter day. Winter days are shorter, so any time spent outdoors is a bonus. But with ice fishing, safety always should come first. Safety always starts with ice thickness. When is the ice thick enough to go...
HOBBIES
K96 FM

More Ice Fishing Derby ACTION’S On The Way!

The Western Bar in Augusta, is will be holding an ice fishing derby THIS Saturday, 1/22. All the ice fishing FUN will be from 8 until 2 this Saturday at Willow Creek Reservoir. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be food & door prizes at the Western Bar when the derby concludes Saturday afternoon. Entry fee will be $20, with 20% donated to the Western Bar Larry Krone Memorial Scholarship. You can register BEFORE this Saturday, at the Western Bar, Roberts Bate & Tackle, Teton Taxidermy, or ON Saturday, at the boat ramp. See the Western Bar in Augusta for details...
AUGUSTA, MT
Twin Falls Times-News

Ice fishing primer: Who’s ready to hit the hard deck?

Once upon a time, I was a winter Grinch. Cold temps and short days aren’t a great combination for outdoor fun, and spending too much time inside makes me cranky. Then I discovered ice fishing. It took me a couple seasons to get dialed in on catching fish consistently, but it really is a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience. Now, I look forward to winter.
HOBBIES
wwnytv.com

A. Bay ice fishing derby is Saturday

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Bitterly cold weather and a pandemic? That’s not stopping the annual ice fishing derby in Alexandria Bay Saturday. The fire department’s 23rd annual derby is set to go. One difference: the event will be partly virtual, meaning you’ll use your phone. To weigh in, you’ll text a photo of your catch with your registration number by 4 PM Saturday. Prizes will be awarded on the fire department’s Facebook page at 5 PM.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
Elko Daily Free Press

Joe's Fishing Hole: Perfect ice fishing weather this weekend

While daytime highs have been above freezing, even in the 40s on some days, the overnight lows have been low enough to help area waters build up some extra ice. The downside is that with the warm sunny afternoons it is making for some slick walking conditions. The sun and...
ELKO, NV
kdmanews.com

Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend

Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is this Saturday through Monday. During the MLK Holiday weekend, Minnesota residents can go ice fishing for free if they are fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year. On the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website, there is information on the basics of ice fishing, and ice safety.
MINNESOTA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Ice Still Too Thin For Safe Ice Fishing

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – People are already heading attempting to head out on Presque Isle Bay. But earlier this week, the bay was still moving. It’s safe to say it’s definitely a late start to ice fishing season. “I’ve already seen people out checking ice,...
ERIE, PA
KX News

NDGF gives ice fishing tips

Frigid temperatures may be uncomfortable to some, but exciting to those who are waiting to ice fish. KX News spoke with North Dakota Game and Fish about ways to stay protected from falling into frozen waters. First, test the ice with an auger to see how deep it is. Officials said four inches is safe […]
HOBBIES
Idaho State Journal

American Falls Reservoir Sportsman’s Park ice-fishing derby set for Jan. 29

A fishing derby Jan. 29 at Sportsman’s Park on the west side of American Falls Reservoir features a $500 first-place prize for the largest Rainbow trout and a $250 first-place prize for perch. The derby runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sportsman’s Park near Aberdeen. The derby is a fundraiser for the Portneuf Unit of the American Fisheries Society, a student-run organization at Idaho State University. In the...
ABERDEEN, ID
Thrillist

Hey, Hey, It’s Ice Fishing Day! Here’s Where to Try It—For Free

To the outsider, ice fishing can look complicated. Its practitioners seem both superhuman and, when it’s below freezing out, incredibly… let’s say… misguided. But it also looks like a ton of fun (just ask the folks at Busch Light). And did you know you could even do it in national parks? If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to prop yourself up at a fishing hole, beer in hand, with nothing but a five-gallon bucket between you and a chunk of frozen lake, this January 29th, Vermont’s Free Ice Fishing Day gives you the opportunity to try before you buy, no license—or Vermont residency—required.
VERMONT STATE

