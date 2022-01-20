Bitcoin Could Continue To Move Lower

Is the hype of the past few years hitting a wall of reality? Here’s what the charts say. Several Wall Street pundits have speculated that Bitcoin could hit a price of $100,000 this year. Some predicted that last year, but that’s a moot point now. I am not in the $100,000 camp. While I do believe in the future of the blockchain, when it comes to the tokens that have captured the imagination of a generation of investors, I do what I always do: I look at the charts. And when I do, I see reward potential (because any investment can go up at any time), but much greater risk that the current rout will not only continue, but be one of breathtaking proportions. I see a greater chance of Bitcoin hitting $10,000 this year than $100,000. Here’s how I break it down.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO