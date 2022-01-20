ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Could Continue To Move Lower

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey Levels: Resistance: $43,469.39, pivot: $42,366 and support: $39,791.43. Preferred Case: Bitcoin is abiding by the descending trendline resistance, signifying an overall...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

How Bitcoin Could Go To $10,000, Not $100,000

Is the hype of the past few years hitting a wall of reality? Here’s what the charts say. Several Wall Street pundits have speculated that Bitcoin could hit a price of $100,000 this year. Some predicted that last year, but that’s a moot point now. I am not in the $100,000 camp. While I do believe in the future of the blockchain, when it comes to the tokens that have captured the imagination of a generation of investors, I do what I always do: I look at the charts. And when I do, I see reward potential (because any investment can go up at any time), but much greater risk that the current rout will not only continue, but be one of breathtaking proportions. I see a greater chance of Bitcoin hitting $10,000 this year than $100,000. Here’s how I break it down.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Market chaos stokes fears of ‘Crypto Winter’

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: DOT to step into the $21 range as it continues lower at $22

Polkadot price analysis is bearish today. Resistance is present at $23.6. Support for DOT/USD is found at $21.4. The Polkadot price analysis is bearish as the coin suffered loss today as a continuation of the bearish trend for the fifth day. The DOT has been losing value critically since 17th January after getting rejected at $27.7. The price function has been continuously downwards since then, and as a consequence, the price has stooped to the lowest level after 12th August 2021, and further damage is also expected.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1st Support#Rsi
abc17news.com

Bitcoin tumbles as cryptocurrencies continue their downward slide

Cryptocurrencies have had a dismal start to the year, and continue to plunge as major economies around the world look to curb their growing popularity. Bitcoin has fallen over 7% in the last 24 hours, and was trading at $39,097 as of 3:00 am ET, according to CoinDesk. The world’s most valuable cryptocurrency has plummeted over 15% since the beginning of the year. In November it was trading at a record high of $68,990.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC spikes to $43,500, another lower high set?

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC/USD reversed above $41,000 yesterday. Bullish momentum pushed past $42,500 local resistance. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen strong spike higher over the past hours to the $43,500 mark. Likely BTC/USD has peaked and set another lower high from which to continue lower.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC rejects upside at $42,500 again, ready to continue lower?

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC/USD retested $42,500 resistance earlier. Closest support at $41,000. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as another rejection for upside after a rebound from $41,000 support was seen. Therefore, BTC/USD is likely now ready to break lower and continue retracing previous gains. The market...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH breaks $3,100, set to continue lower?

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today. ETH/USD set another local lower high. Selling pressure is still strong. Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as the upside was rejected yesterday, leading to a break below $3,100 overnight. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to continue lower over the next 24 hours. The market...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
seeitmarket.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Bounce Ending as Elliott Wave Cycles Turn Lower

The US Dollar is trading higher this week as US bond yields continue to rise based on hawkish Federal Reserve policy. We see stocks in risk-off mode at the same time which makes the US currency very attractive. So those who are selling stocks will also look to go out of risky and volatile assets like cryptocurrencies (i.e. Bitcoin, Ethereum to name a couple).
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Trend Lower, ADA Inches Higher

Bitcoin price extended decline below USD 43,000. Ethereum broke the USD 3,300 support, XRP is consolidating above USD 0.75. ADA extended its rally above the USD 1.50 resistance. Bitcoin price failed to stay above the USD 43,000 level and extended decline. BTC traded below the USD 42,800 support level. It...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil dips, Gold off highs, Bitcoin lower

Crude prices edged lower as political pressure grew for the White House to lobby OPEC+ to make sure the group as a whole can hit their quotas as a few members have struggled. The short-term outlook still has many risks, but optimism is high that will be short-lived. Delta CEO Ed Bastian expects omicron to delay the rebound in travel demand by 60 days. The oil market will remain very tight this year and most likely over the next few years as most energy companies are not investing in massive new drilling projects.
MARKETS
deseret.com

Could Bitcoin rise to a record-high in 2022?

Bitcoin could see such a big rise that it breaks previous records. What happened: Bitcoin, one of the most valuable and popular cryptocurrencies, has seen a major drop-off in recent weeks, falling to below $40,000, per Fortune. This is after the crypto coin spent multiple months around $60,000 value per coin.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Moves Bearishly: What Does The Chart Say?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) shares are trading slightly lower Monday in a bearish crypto market. Bitcoin has been steadily falling toward the support level in a sideways channel. The chart is showing the crypto could still have more room to fall in the channel if the bearish market continues. Bitcoin was...
MARKETS
pymnts

Fresh Volatility Could Signal Rocky Year for Bitcoin

Bitcoin is off to a rocky 2022, with prices tumbling below $40,000 for the first time since September, tracking to hit its worst start to a new year since 2012 and perhaps since its inception, Bloomberg reported. The world’s first cryptocurrency lost about 14% in value since the start of...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Sandbox continues to drift lower, bears to push SAND to $3.80

Sandbox price down 14% from Monday. Buyers are entering and buying SAND near two-month lows. Downside pressure remains strong and the most likely direction. Sandbox price has made a slight bounce during the Thursday trading session, attempting a bullish daily close after three straight days of losses. However, sellers remain in control, and bulls will need to make some significant gains to convert SAND back into a bull market.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why SoFi Shares Continue To Move Higher Today

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is trading higher Thursday on continued strength after the company on Tuesday announced it received approval to become a Bank Holding Company. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve approved SoFi's applications to become a Bank Holding Company through its...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Mining Stock Moves Lower After Major Setback

Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) stock is down 2.6% to trade at $74.18 at last check, after Serbia revoked the mining company’s lithium exploration licenses amid environmental protests. This is a major setback for Rio Tinto, as it hopes to become one of the world's 10 biggest lithium producers, a key ingredient for batteries and crucial to the electric vehicle (EV) boom. The decision comes days after tennis star Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia due to Covid-19 entry rules, heightening tensions between Serbia and Australia.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Yields and oil continue to move higher hurting equities

UK releases CPI, where consensus looks for the monthly figure to drop to 0.3% in December from 0.7% in November. Core inflation is expected to drop to 3.9% y/y from 4.0% y/y. US releases housing starts and permits. The housing market is hot at the moment with low inventories and big price increases. However, following strong readings in November both starts and permits are expected to drop for December.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,001 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $130,291,444 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy