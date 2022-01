KINGSTON, N.Y. — Good Cause Eviction legislation has moved another step forward in the city of Kingston and now is in the hands of the mayor. During a special meeting Thursday, the Common Council unanimously adopted a resolution amending the city code to include Good Cause Eviction legislation. The new local law would apply to all housing accommodations except those that are owner-occupied with one or two other rental units, as well as premises that are solely incident to the tenant’s employment where the employment is being lawfully terminated.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO