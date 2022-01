Back in June, my colleague Philip Bump asked what turned out to be a prescient question: “So when is Trump going to turn on Gov. Ron DeSantis?”. It’s begun to happen, and DeSantis is giving it right back — albeit with both doing so in the kind of indirect, plausible-deniability-seeking way politicians are so fond of. Trump has gone after politicians who decline to state their coronavirus vaccine booster status (of which DeSantis happens to be the prime recent example), and now DeSantis is signaling he disagreed with the Trump administration’s early-if-brief covid lockdown.

