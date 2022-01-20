ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Volume 3 Issue 1, January 2022

By Imran Khan Patricia S. Steeg
 4 days ago

Temporal dynamics of T cells following PD-1 blockade. Single-cell sequencing reveals temporal changes in tumor-infiltrating T cell populations before...

The cGAS-STING pathway drives type I IFN immunopathology in COVID-19

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by infection with Severe...
SCIENCE
Publisher Correction: Microinjection of pruritogens in NGF-sensitized human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00935-x, published online 02 November 2021. In the original version of the Article, FigureÂ 4 was a duplication of FigureÂ 3. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Hans JÃ¼rgen Solinski and Roman Rukwied. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: A phase I clinical trial for [I]meta-iodobenzylguanidine therapy in patients with refractory pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-43880-6, published online 20 May 2019. The original version of this article contained an error in the 95% confidence intervals calculated for the second and third courses of 131I-mIBG. As a result, in the Results section under the subheading 'Response evaluation',. "Eight patients received a second...
SCIENCE
Attenuated replication and pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron emerged in November 2021 and is rapidly...
SCIENCE
Looking back at the neonatal period in early-treated phenylketonuric patients

Current research on the clinical outcome of phenylketonuria (PKU) patients has mainly explored the possible consequences of late exposureÂ to highÂ phenylalanine (Phe) levels in early-treated adult and elderly patients. However, despite the progressively earlier diagnosis and treatment of PKU, the neonatal and infancy periods remain the most vulnerable periods of the brain to Phe, which may cause permanent impairment of early- and late-emerging cognitive functions. The few studies that have measured Phe exposure during the first month of life, before metabolic control is achieved, confirm Phe exposure during the first month as a factor contributing to the final outcome of the disease.
HEALTH
Health
Science
How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
An infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron virus escapes neutralization by therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

The emergence of the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is concerning for antibody countermeasure efficacy because of the number of mutations in the spike protein. In this study, we tested a panel of anti-receptor-binding domain monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) corresponding to those in clinical use by Vir Biotechnology (S309, the parent mAb of VIR-7831 (sotrovimab)), AstraZeneca (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130, the parent mAbs of AZD8895 and AZD1061), Regeneron (REGN10933 and REGN10987), Eli Lilly (LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016) and Celltrion (CT-P59) for their ability to neutralize an infectious B.1.1.529 Omicron isolate. Several mAbs (LY-CoV555, LY-CoV016, REGN10933, REGN10987 and CT-P59) completely lost neutralizing activity against B.1.1.529 virus in both Vero-TMPRSS2 and Vero-hACE2-TMPRSS2 cells, whereas others were reduced (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130 combination, ~12-fold decrease) or minimally affected (S309). Our results suggest that several, but not all, of the antibodies in clinical use might lose efficacy against the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron virus causes attenuated disease in mice and hamsters

Consortium Mount Sinai Pathogen Surveillance (PSP) study group,. We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The...
SCIENCE
Neutralizing antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant following homologous and heterologous CoronaVac or BNT162b2 vaccination

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The Omicron variant is rapidly becoming the dominant SARS-CoV-2...
HEALTH
Why scientists are racing to develop more COVID antivirals

The first crop of antivirals against SARS-CoV-2 is promising, scientists say. But new drugs will be needed to counter the looming threat of resistance. You have full access to this article via your institution. The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines at the beginning of 2021 marked a key turning point in...
SCIENCE
Combining RSPH9 founder mutation screening and next-generation sequencing analysis is efficient for primary ciliary dyskinesia diagnosis in Saudi patients

Primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) is a clinically and genetically heterogeneous ciliopathy. Dysfunction of motile respiratory and nodal cilia results in sinopulmonary symptoms associated with laterality defects (LD) found in half of the patients. The molecular basis of the disease is insufficiently investigated in patients originating from the Arabian Peninsula. In a group of 16 unrelated Saudi patients clinically suspected of PCD and among whom only 5 (31%) had LD, we first screened by PCR-RFLP two founder mutations, RSPH9 c.804_806del and CCDC39 c.2190del previously identified in patients from the Arabian Peninsula and Tunisia, respectively. When negative, targeted panel or whole-exome sequencing was performed. Three patients were homozygous for the mutation in RSPH9, which encodes an axonemal protein that is absent from nodal cilia. None of the patients carried the CCDC39 founder mutation frequent in Tunisia. NGS analysis showed that nine patients had homozygous mutations in PCD genes. In total, sequential RFLP and NGS analysis solved 75% (12/16) of cases and identified ten distinct mutations, among which six are novel, in nine different genes. These results, which highlight the genetic heterogeneity of PCD in Saudi Arabia, show that the RSPH9 c.804_806del mutation is a prevalent mutation among Saudi patients, whereas the CCDC39 c.2190del ancestral allele is most likely related to the Berber population. This study shows that RSPH9 founder mutation first-line screening and NGS analysis is efficient for the genetic exploration of PCD in Saudi patients. The RSPH9 founder mutation accounts for the low rate of LD among Saudi patients.
SCIENCE
The endometrial carcinoma market

Endometrial carcinoma develops in the innermost lining of the uterus. It is the most commonly diagnosed gynaecological cancer in developed countries. The majority of diagnosed cases are early-stage cancer (stage I–II) with disease confined to the uterus; early-stage disease is treated surgically with curative intent. The treatment of advanced disease (stage III–IV), either newly diagnosed or recurrent, depends predominantly on histopathology, staging, grading and molecular markers of the tumour.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

