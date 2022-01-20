ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Reports a Four-Day Total of 9,381 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 9 Deaths, Including 1,607 Probable Cases

duncanville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas County Reports a Four-Day Total of 9,381 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 9 Deaths, Including 1,607 Probable Cases. As of 12:00 pm January 18, 2022, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 9,381 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 7,774 confirmed...

www.duncanville.com

