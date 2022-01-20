ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ReGen III Update

 4 days ago

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - ReGen III Corp.(TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4)("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update. In May 2021, ReGen III signed a definitive...

www.streetinsider.com

Regen III Appoints Catherine Banat to the Board of Directors and Grants Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Catherine Banat to the Company's Board of Directors ("the Board").
Enviva Partners (EVA) Enters MOU with US Client, Issues Updates to Business and Sales Pipeline

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) today provided a business update announcing a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Enviva's first U.S.-based customer, and detailing plans to significantly accelerate its capital expansion timeline due to recent commercial momentum with power and heat generators and with industrials in hard-to-abate sectors. The business update also included preliminary 2021 financial results.
Conn's (CONN) Announces Enhanced Growth Strategy

Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) ("Conn's" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of consumer credit, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will present details of the Company's enhanced strategic growth plan and financial and operating goals at an Investor Day, which is being webcast today at 8:00 am CST. Conn's is well-positioned to drive profitable growth and create sustained value for shareholders by strengthening its core business, enhancing its credit business and accelerating eCommerce growth.
Footwear News

Kohl’s Is Weighing Offers From Two Firms To Acquire the Company

Kohl’s has confirmed that it has received offers from two firms looking to acquire the company. Sycamore, a private equity firm, is looking to pay around $65 per share for Kohl’s, CNBC reported. The news comes shortly after Acacia Research reportedly offered to pay about $64 a share for the department store chain. According to reports, both groups would aim to sell Kohl’s property to raise funds via a partnership with Oak Street Real Estate Capital. In a public statement on Monday, Kohl’s acknowledged that it received letters of interest from two parties that are looking to acquire the company but said...
StreetInsider.com

Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) Produced 1,623 EVs in 2021

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, announced today that it achieved a record production milestone of 1,623 electric commercial vehicles (ECV) for 2021 and experienced its highest volume month of 628 ECV's produced and shipped in December 2021.
Form 425 Exterran Corp Filed by: Enerflex Ltd.

Filed by Enerflex Ltd. pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended Subject Company: Exterran Corporation Commission File No. 001-36875 Enerflex and Exterran to Combine, Creating a Premier Integrated Global Provider of Energy Infrastructure January 24, 2022 ALL FIGURES HEREIN PRESENTED IN US DOLLARS UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.
Form 4 CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP For: Jan 18 Filed by: Dunsmore Stan R

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Exempt acquisition via year end contribution to ESOP. /s/ Amy S Bowser for Stan R Dunsmore, 9/16/21, Attorney-in-Fact 01/24/2022. **...
GM sets $6.5 billion for in Michigan electric vehicle plants -document, sources

WASHINGTON/DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors and a joint venture with LG Energy Solution are to set announce investments of more than $6.5 billion next week in Michigan in new electric truck and battery plants, according to a state document and sources briefed on the matter. The Michigan Strategic Fund said Friday...
Form 8-K Regen BioPharma Inc For: Jan 13

This is an agreement to sublet office space located at 4 700 Spring Street, Suite 304, La Mesa, California 9 I 942 according to the terms specified below. The...
Texas Monthly

Regenerative Ranching Is Better for the Environment, but Can It Be Profitable?

Meredith Ellis harbors no illusions when it comes to the demands of running a cattle ranch. As she offers me a cozy blanket to keep warm during our “buggy” ride on her Kawasaki Mule around her family’s three-thousand-acre G Bar C Ranch on a crisp December morning, she tells me she has “about a hundred items” on her to-do list. Ellis, forty, isn’t complaining; she just knows what it takes to do what she loves, and to do it well. When I ask if she ever takes a vacation, she replies immediately, without a trace of regret: “There is no day off. Ever.”
