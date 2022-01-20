ReGen III Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of consumer credit, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will present details of the Company’s enhanced strategic growth plan and financial and operating goals at an Investor Day, which is being webcast today at 8:00 am CST. Conn’s is well-positioned to drive profitable growth and create sustained value for shareholders by strengthening its core business, enhancing its credit business and accelerating eCommerce growth.
