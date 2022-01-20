Cameras, 35mm model 620, rebel, extra lens and filters, $90

Keep tabs on your furry friend when you’re out of the house with the eufy Dog Camera D605. Boasting a 170-degree wide-angle lens, you can stay close away from home. In fact, with 1080p resolution and 2.5x zoom lens, you can follow the action, and AI technology automatically detects their presence. Moreover, the eufy Dog Camera D605 provides comfort to your pet when they’re home alone. With the treat-dispensing system, you can gift your best friend a meaty snack, remotely. Plus, with 3 treat-launching angles, you’ll keep Fido entertained. All the while, the anti-clog design keeps the games coming without you stopping the game early to fish out stuck treated. Finally, this camera sports 2-way audio, so you can comfort your pet when they’re home alone. You’ll also receive notifications if your dog starts barking, so you can check in to monitor them.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO