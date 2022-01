Nasdaq 100 futures declined today as investors attempted to cut risks. The index declined by about 90 points while those tied to the Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell by 0.10% and 0.20%, respectively. The decline was partly because of the significantly weak results by Netflix, the streaming company. The company’s shares declined by about 20% in extended hours after its weak guidance. It expects to add 2.5 million new customers in the first quarter. That will be lower than the 4 million that it added in the same quarter last year. Another top mover was Peloton whose shares crashed by 20% after reports that it was suspending its manufacturing.

