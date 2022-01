WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s no doubt it’s cold outside. But the cold isn’t stopping those who have to work in it from doing so. Wausau’s USPS Postmaster, Scott Mayer said in the past 25 to 30 years, there has only been one time where USPS canceled mail delivery. Mayer said it was roughly three years ago when the wind chill was 50 below zero.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO