Science

Evolution of two-mode quantum states under a dissipative environment: which quantum resource survives better, squeezing or entanglement?

By Rishabh, Chandan Kumar, Geetu Narang, Arvind
 4 days ago

We explore the relative robustness of squeezing and entanglement (which are quantum resources interconvertible via passive optics) for two-mode Gaussian states under different dissipative environments. When the individual modes interact with identical local...

Magnetic correlation between two local spins in a quantum spin Hall insulator

Two spins located at the edge of a quantum spin Hall insulator may interact with each other via indirect spin-exchange interaction mediated by the helical edge states, namely the RKKY interaction, which can be measured by the magnetic correlation between the two spins. By means of the newly developed natural orbitals renormalization group (NORG) method, we investigated the magnetic correlation between two Kondo impurities interacting with the helical edge states, based on the Kane-Mele model defined in a finite zigzag graphene nanoribbon with spin-orbital coupling (SOC). We find that the SOC effect breaks the symmetry in spatial distribution of the magnetic correlation, leading to anisotropy in the RKKY interaction. Specifically, the total correlation is always ferromagnetic (FM) when the two impurities are located at the same sublattice, while it is always antiferromagnetic (AFM) when at the different sublattices. Meanwhile, the behavior of the in-plane correlation is consistent with that of the total correlation. However, the out-of-plane correlation can be tuned from FM to AFM by manipulating either the Kondo coupling or the interimpurity distance. Furthermore, the magnetic correlation is tunable by the SOC, especially that the out-of-plane correlation can be adjusted from FM to AFM by increasing the strength of SOC. Dynamic properties of the system, represented by the spin-staggered excitation spectrum and the spin-staggered susceptibility at the two impurity sites, are finally explored. It is shown that the spin-staggered susceptibility is larger when the two impurities are located at the different sublattices than at the same sublattice, which is consistent with the behavior of the out-of-plane correlation. On the other hand, our study further demonstrates that the NORG is an effective numerical method for studying the quantum impurity systems.
SCIENCE
Quantum networks self-test all entangled states

Certifying quantum properties with minimal assumptions is a fundamental problem in quantum information science. Self-testing is a method to infer the underlying physics of a quantum experiment only from the measured statistics. While all bipartite pure entangled states can be self-tested, little is known about how to self-test quantum states of an arbitrary number of systems. Here, we introduce a framework for network-assisted self-testing and use it to self-test any pure entangled quantum state of an arbitrary number of systems. The scheme requires the preparation of a number of singlets that scales linearly with the number of systems, and the implementation of standard projective and Bell measurements, all feasible with current technology. When all the network constraints are exploited, the obtained self-testing certification is stronger than what is achievable in any Bell-type scenario. Our work does not only solve an open question in the field, but also shows how properly designed networks offer new opportunities for the certification of quantum phenomena.
SCIENCE
Experimental realization of quantum teleportation of arbitrary single and two-qubit states via hypergraph states

Here we demonstrate quantum teleportation through hypergraph states, which are the generalization of graph states, and due to their non-local entanglement properties, it allows us to perform quantum teleportation. Here we design some hypergraph states useful for quantum teleportation and process the schemes for quantum teleportation of single-qubit and two-qubit arbitrary states via three-uniform three-qubit and four-qubit hypergraph states respectively. We explicate the experimental realization of quantum teleportation of both single and two-qubit arbitrary states. Then we run our quantum circuits on the IBM quantum experience platform, where we present the results obtained by both the simulator and real devices such as "ibmq_qasm_simulator" and "ibmq_16_melbourne" and calculate the fidelity. We observe that the real device has some errors in comparison to the simulator, these errors are due to the decoherence effect in the quantum channel and gate errors. We then illustrate the experimental and theoretical density matrices of teleported single and two-qubit states.
SCIENCE
Overcoming the entanglement barrier in quantum many-body dynamics via space-time duality

Describing non-equilibrium properties of quantum many-body systems is challenging due to high entanglement in the wavefunction. We take an open-quantum-system viewpoint and describe evolution of local observables in terms of the influence matrix (IM), which encodes the effects of a many-body system as an environment for a local subsystem. Recent works found that in many dynamical regimes the IM of an infinite system has low temporal entanglement and can be efficiently represented as a matrix-product state (MPS). Yet, direct iterative constructions of the IM encounter highly entangled intermediate states - a temporal entanglement barrier (TEB). We argue that TEB is ubiquitous, and elucidate its physical origin via a semiclassical quasiparticle picture that captures the exact behavior of integrable spin chains. Further, we show that a TEB also arises in chaotic spin chains, which lack well-defined quasiparticles. Based on these insights, we formulate an alternative light-cone growth algorithm, which provably avoids TEB, thus providing an efficient construction of the thermodynamic-limit IM as a MPS. This work demonstrates the efficiency of the IM approach to studying thermalization and transport in strongly interacting quantum systems.
PHYSICS
Enhanced quantum sensing with room-temperature solid-state masers

Quantum sensing with solid-state systems finds broad applications in diverse areas ranging from material and biomedical sciences to fundamental physics. Several solid-state spin sensors have been developed, facilitating the ultra-sensitive detection of physical quantities such as magnetic and electric fields and temperature. Exploiting collective behaviour of non-interacting spins holds the promise of pushing the detection limit to even lower levels, while to date, those levels are scarcely reached due to the broadened linewidth and inefficient readout of solid-state spin ensembles. Here, we experimentally demonstrate that such drawbacks can be overcome by newly reborn maser technology at room temperature in the solid state. Owing to maser action, we observe a 4-fold reduction in the inhomogeneously broadened linewidth of a molecular spin ensemble, which is narrower than the same measured from single spins at cryogenic temperatures. The maser-based readout applied to magnetometry showcases a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 30 dB for single shots. This technique would be a significant addition to the toolbox for boosting the sensitivity of solid-state ensemble spin sensors.
SCIENCE
Feedback-assisted quantum search by continuous-time quantum walks

We address the quantum search of a target node on a cycle graph by means of a quantum walk assisted by continuous measurement and feedback. Unlike previous spatial search approaches, where the oracle is described as a projector on the target state, we instead consider a dynamical oracle implemented through a feedback Hamiltonian. In particular, our protocol is able to drive the walker to a desired target node. The idea is based on continuously monitoring the position of the quantum walker on the graph and then to apply a unitary feedback operation based on the information obtained from measurement. The feedback changes the couplings between the nodes and it is optimized at each time via a numerical procedure. We numerically simulate the stochastic trajectories describing the evolution for graphs of dimensions up to $N=15$, and quantify the performance of the protocol via the average fidelity between the state of the walker and the target node. We discuss different constraints on the control strategy, in particular on the possible values that the feedback couplings can take. We find that for unbounded controls, the protocol is able to quickly localize the walker on the target node. We then discuss how the performance is lowered by posing an upper bound on the control couplings, but still allowing to stabilize the walker in the desired node. Finally, we show how a digital feedback protocol, where the couplings can take values only from a discrete set, seems in general as efficient as the continuous bounded one.
SCIENCE
Emergence of energy-avoiding and energy-seeking behaviours in nonequilibrium dissipative quantum systems

A longstanding challenge in nonequilibrium thermodynamics is to predict the emergence of self-organized behaviours and functionalities typical of living matter. Despite the progress with classical complex systems, it remains far from obvious how to extrapolate these results down to the quantum scale. Here, we employ the paradigmatic master equation framework to establish that some lifelike behaviours and functionalities can indeed emerge in elementary dissipative quantum systems driven out of equilibrium. Specifically, we find both energy-avoiding (low steady dissipation) and energy-seeking behaviours (high steady dissipation), as well as self-adaptive shifts between these modes, in generic few-level systems. We also find emergent functionalities, namely, a self-organized thermal gradient in the system's environment (in the energy-seeking mode) and an active equilibration against thermal gradients (in the energy-avoiding mode). Finally, we discuss the possibility that our results could be related to the concept of dissipative adaptation.
PHYSICS
Generating sustained coherence in a quantum memory for retrieval at the times of quantum revival

We study the time degradation of quantum information stored in a quantum memory device under a dissipative environment in a parameter range which is experimentally relevant. The quantum memory under consideration comprises of an optomechanical system with additional Kerr non-linearity in the optical mode and an anharmonic mechanical oscillator with quadratic non-linearity. Time degradation is monitored, both in terms of loss of coherence which is analyzed with the help of Wigner functions, as well as in terms of loss of amplitude of the original state studied as a function of time. While our time trajectories explore the degree to which the stored information degrades depending upon the variation in values of various parameters involved, we suggest a set of parameters for which the original information can be retrieved without degradation. We come across a highly attention seeking situation where the role played by the non-linearity is insignificant and the system behaves as if the information is stored in a linear medium. For this case, the information retrieval is independent of the coherence revival time and can be retrieved at any instant during the time evolution.
COMPUTERS
Science
Computer Science
Experimental demonstration of the dynamics of quantum coherence evolving under a PT-symmetric Hamiltonian on an NMR quantum processor

In this work, we study the dynamics of quantum coherence (total coherence, global coherence and local coherence) evolving under a local PT-symmetric Hamiltonian in maximally entangled bipartite and tripartite states. Our results indicate that quantum coherence in the bipartite state oscillates in the unbroken phase regime of the PT-symmetric Hamiltonian. Interestingly, in the broken phase regime, while the global coherence decays exponentially, the local and total coherences enter a 'freezing' regime where they attain a stable value over time. A similar pattern is observed for the dynamics of total and local coherences in the maximally entangled tripartite state, while the dynamics of global coherence in this state differs from that of the bipartite state. These results were experimentally validated for a maximally entangled bipartite state on a three-qubit nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) quantum processor, with one of the qubits acting as an ancilla. The experimental results match well with the theoretical predictions, upto experimental errors.
SCIENCE
Learning quantum states from their classical shadows

In quantum mechanics, a quantum many-body system is represented by a large complex matrix whose size scales exponentially with the number of particles. This intrinsic exponential complexity empowers quantum technologies but, at the same time, it makes it practically impossible to completely characterize, or learn, a quantum many-body system even of moderate size (the current limit of quantum tomography being 40"“50 qubits). This is an issue given that learning quantum systems is central to the development of quantum technologies.
MATHEMATICS
Coupled-wire construction and quantum phase transition of two-dimensional fermionic crystalline higher-order topological phases

Coupled-wire constructions have been widely applied to quantum Hall systems and symmetry-protected topological (SPT) phases. In this Letter, we use the coupled one-dimensional nonchiral Luttinger liquids with domain-wall structured mass terms as quantum wires to construct the crystalline higher-order topological superconductors (HOTSC) in two-dimensional interacting fermionic systems by two representative examples: $D_4$-symmetric class-D HOTSC and $C_4$-symmetric class-BD\1 HOTSC, with Majorana corner modes on the edge. Furthermore, based on the coupled-wire constructions, the quantum phase transition between different phases of 2D HOTSC by tuning the inter-wire coupling are investigated in a straightforward way.
PHYSICS
Entanglement entropy of gravitational edge modes

We consider the linearised graviton in $4d$ Minkowski space and decompose it into tensor spherical harmonics and fix gauge. The Gauss law of gravity implies that certain radial components of the Riemann tensor of the graviton on the sphere label the super selection sectors for the graviton. We show that among these 6 normal components of the Riemann tensor, 2 are related locally to the algebra of gauge invariant operators in the sphere. From the two point function of these components of the Riemann tensor on $S^2$ we compute the universal logarithmic coefficient of the entanglement entropy of these super selection sectors across a spherical entangling surface. The coefficient for sectors labelled by each of the two components of the Riemann tensor are equal and their total contribution is given by $-\frac{16}{3}$. We observe that this coefficient coincides with that extracted from the edge partition function of the massless spin-2 field on the 4-sphere when written in terms of its Harish-Chandra character. As a preliminary step, we also evaluate the logarithmic coefficient of the entanglement entropy from the super selection sectors labelled by the radial component of the electric field of the $U(1)$ theory in even $d$ dimensions. We show that this agrees with the corresponding coefficient of the edge Harish-Chandra character of the massless spin-1 field on $S^d$.
SCIENCE
Single-mode Quantum Non-Gaussian Light from Warm Atoms

The distributed quantum information processing and hybridization of quantum platforms raises increasing demands on the quality of light-matter interaction and realization of efficient quantum interfaces. This becomes particularly challenging for needed states possessing fundamental quantum non-Gaussian (QNG) aspects. They correspond to paramount resources in most potent applications of quantum technologies. We demonstrate the generation of light with provably QNG features from a tunable warm atomic ensemble in a single-mode regime. The light is generated in a spontaneous four-wave mixing process in the presence of decoherence effects caused by a large atomic thermal motion. Despite its high sensitivity to any excess noise, a direct observability of heralded QNG light could be achieved due to a combination of a fast resonant excitation, large spectral bandwidth, and a low absorption loss of resonant photons guaranteed by the source geometry.
PHYSICS
Towards energy discretization for muon scattering tomography in GEANT4 simulations: A discrete probabilistic approach

In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.
SCIENCE
Pure dephasing of magnonic quantum states

For a wide range of nonclassical magnonic states that have been proposed and demonstrated recently, a new time scale besides the magnon lifetime - the magnon dephasing time - becomes important, but this time scale is rarely studied. Considering exchange interaction and spin-phonon coupling, we evaluate the pure magnon dephasing time and find it to be smaller than the magnon lifetime at temperatures of a few Kelvins. By examining a magnonic cat state as an example, we show how pure dephasing of magnons destroys and limits the survival of quantum superpositions. Thus it will be critical to perform quantum operations within the pure dephasing time. We further derive the master equation for the density matrix describing such magnonic quantum states taking into account the role of pure dephasing, whose methodology can be generalized to include additional dephasing channels that experiments are likely to encounter in the future. Our findings enable one to design and manipulate robust quantum states of magnons for information processing.
PHYSICS
Quantum Control at the Boundary

This dissertation presents and prove the viability of a non-standard method for controlling the state of a quantum system by modifying its boundary conditions instead of relying on the action of external fields. The standard approach to quantum control bases on the use of an external field to manipulate the system. Some technological difficulties appear when controlling a quantum system in this way, due to the complications of manipulating a system made of few particles while maintaining the quantum correlations. As a consequence the systems need to be kept at very low temperatures and the interactions have to be performed very fast. The Quantum Control at the Boundary approach is radically different to the standard one. Instead of seeking the control of the quantum system by directly interacting with it through an external field, the control is achieved by manipulating the boundary conditions of the system. The spectrum of a quantum system, for instance an electron moving in a box, depends on the boundary conditions imposed on it. Hence, a modification of such boundary conditions modifies the state of the system allowing for its manipulation and, eventually, its control. This kind of interaction is weaker, which makes one to expect that it may help maintaining the quantum correlations. For showing the viability of the Quantum Control at the Boundary method, a family of boundary control systems on Quantum Circuits (a generalization of quantum grahs) is introduced. Before being able to address the problem of controllability, the problem of existence of solutions for the Schrödinger equation with time-dependent boundary conditions is addressed. The approximate controllability of the systems under study is proven using a controllability result by T. Chambrion et al. (2009) and a stability result which constitutes another original contribution of this dissertation.
SCIENCE
Unitary Evolutions From Interacting Quantum Memories: Closed Quantum Systems Directing Themselves Using Their State Histories

We propose, formulate and investigate novel closed quantum systems whose unitary time evolutions, and internal interactions, emerge out of their interlinking quantum memories. In a closed system of the kind, the unitary evolution operator is updated, moment by moment, upon using the state history as a compositional resource. The `Quantum Memory Made' Hamiltonians (QMM-Hs) generating these unitary evolutions are Hermitian operators made of arbitrarily-chosen past-or-present density operators of the closed system, or its arbitrary subsystems. The dynamics is described by novel nonlocal-in-time nonlinear von Neumann and Schrödinger equations. We establish that all nontrivial Purely-QMM unitary evolutions are `Robustly Non-Markovian', in the sense that the largest temporal distance between the compositional quantum memories admit finite lower bounds set by their interaction couplings. After general formulation and considerations, we take on the sufficiently-complex task of classifying the phases of one-qubit pure-state evolutions generated by specific choices of QMM-Hs, combining analytical methods with extensive numerical simulations, and using QMM two-point functions as natural signature probes. Analyzing Hamiltonians which are purely QMM, and those combined with the conventional Hamiltonians, we obtain and characterize specific families of analytical solutions, and then classify generic numerical solutions. We establish that QMM phase diagrams are outstandingly rich, containing wide classes of novel unitary evolutions with physically remarkable behaviours. Moreover, we show that QMM interactions give rise to novel purely internal dynamical phase transitions. We suggest several independent fundamental and applied domains and disciplines where QMM-UEs can be utilized advantageously.
SCIENCE
Squeezed driving induced entanglement and squeezing among cavity modes and magnon mode in a magnon-cavity QED system

We propose a scheme to generate entanglement between two cavity modes and squeeze magnon mode in a magnon-cavity QED system, where the two microwave cavity modes are coupled with a massive yttrium iron garnet (YIG) sphere through magnetic dipole interaction. The nonlinearity used in our system originates from a squeezed driving via parametric down-conversion process, which is the reason to cause entanglement and squeezing. By using the mean field approximation and employing experimentally feasible parameters, we demonstrate that the system shows zero entanglement and squeezing without squeezed driving. Meanwhile, our QED system denotes that the entanglement between squeezed cavity mode and magnon mode can be transferred to the other cavity mode and magnon mode via magnon-cavity coupling interaction, and then the two cavity modes get entangled. A genuinely tripartite entangled state is formed. We also show that magnon mode can be prepared in a squeezed state via magnon-cavity beam-splitter interaction, which is as a result of the squeezed field. Moreover, we show that it is a good way to enhance entanglement and squeezing by increasing the nonlinear gain coefficient of squeezed driving. Our results denote that magnon-cavity QED system is a powerful platform for studying macroscopic quantum phenomena, which illustrates a new method to photon-photon entanglement and magnon squeezing.
SCIENCE
Energy cat states induced by a parity-breaking excited-state quantum phase transition

We show that excited-state quantum phase transitions (ESQPTs) in a system in which the parity symemtry has been broken can be used to engineer an energy-cat state -- a Schrödinger cat state involving a quantum superposition of both different positions and energies. By means of a generalization of the Rabi model, we show that adding a parity-breaking term annihilates the ground-state quantum phase transition between normal and superradiant phases, and induces the formation of three excited-state phases, all of them identified by means of an observable with two eigenvalues. In one of these phases, level crossings are observed in the thermodynamic limit. We profit from them to separate a wavefunction in two parts: one, with lower energy, trapped within one region of the spectrum, and a second one, with higher energy, trapped within another. Finally, we show that a generalized microcanonical ensemble, including two different average energies, is required to properly describe equilibrium states in this situation. Our results illustrate yet another physical consequence of ESQPTs.
SCIENCE

