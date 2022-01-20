ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Accuracy vs. Sampling Overhead Trade-off in Quantum Error Mitigation Using Monte Carlo-Based Channel Inversion

By Yifeng Xiong, Soon Xin Ng, Lajos Hanzo
 4 days ago

Quantum error mitigation (QEM) is a class of promising techniques for reducing the computational error of variational quantum algorithms. In general, the computational error reduction comes at the cost of a sampling overhead due to the variance-boosting effect caused by the...

Quantum error correction with fractal topological codes

Recently, a class of fractal surface codes (FSCs), has been constructed on fractal lattices with Hausdorff dimension $2+\epsilon$, which admits a fault-tolerant non-Clifford CCZ gate. We investigate the performance of such FSCs as fault-tolerant quantum memories. We prove that there exist decoding strategies with non-zero thresholds for bit-flip and phase-flip errors in the FSCs with Hausdorff dimension $2+\epsilon$. For the bit-flip errors, we adapt the sweep decoder, developed for string-like syndromes in the regular 3D surface code, to the FSCs by designing suitable modifications on the boundaries of the holes in the fractal lattice. Moreover, our adaptation of the sweep decoder for the FSCs maintains its self-correcting and single-shot nature. For the phase-flip errors, we employ the minimum-weight-perfect-matching (MWPM) decoder for the point-like syndromes. We report a sustainable fault-tolerant threshold ($\sim 1.7\%$) under phenomenological noise for the sweep decoder and the code capacity threshold (lower bounded by $2.95\%$) for the MWPM decoder for a particular FSC with Hausdorff dimension $D_H\approx2.966$. The latter can be mapped to the critical point of a zero-temperature confinement-Higgs transition on the fractal lattice, which is tunable via the Hausdorff dimension.
MATHEMATICS
Target-enclosing inversion using an interferometric objective function

Full waveform inversion is a high-resolution subsurface imaging technique, in which full seismic waveforms are used to infer subsurface physical properties. We present a novel, target-enclosing, full-waveform inversion framework based on an interferometric objective function. This objective function exploits the equivalence between the convolution and correlation representation formulas, using data from a closed boundary around the target area of interest. Because such equivalence is violated when the knowledge of the enclosed medium is incorrect, we propose to minimize the mismatch between the wavefields independently reconstructed by the two representation formulas. The proposed method requires only kinematic knowledge of the subsurface model, specifically the overburden for redatuming, and does not require prior knowledge of the model below the target area. In this sense it is truly local: sensitive only to the medium parameters within the chosen target, with no assumptions about the medium or scattering regime outside the target. We present the theoretical framework and derive the gradient of the new objective function via the adjoint-state method and apply it to a synthetic example with exactly redatumed wavefields. A comparison with FWI of surface data and target-oriented FWI based on the convolution representation theorem only shows the superiority of our method both in terms of the quality of target recovery and reduction in computational cost.
SCIENCE
Low-overhead quantum computing with the color code

Fault-tolerant quantum computation demands significant resources: large numbers of physical qubits must be checked for errors repeatedly to protect quantum data as logic gates are implemented in the presence of noise. We demonstrate that an approach based on the color code can lead to considerable reductions in the resource overheads compared with conventional methods, while remaining compatible with a two-dimensional layout. We propose a lattice surgery scheme that exploits the color code's rich structure to perform arbitrary pairs of commuting logical Pauli measurements in parallel while keeping the space cost low. Compared to lattice surgery schemes based on the surface code with the same code distance, our approach yields about a $3\times$ improvement in the space-time overhead. Even when taking into account the color code's lower error threshold using current decoders, the overhead is reduced by $10\%$ at a physical error rate of $10^{-3}$ and by $50\%$ at $10^{-4}$.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Pedestrians in static crowds are not grains, but game players

Thibault Bonnemain, Matteo Butano (LPTMS), Théophile Bonnet (IJCLab, LPTMS, CEA), Iñaki Echeverría-Huarte (UPNA), Antoine Seguin (FAST), Alexandre Nicolas (ILM), Cécile Appert-Rolland (IJCLab), Denis Ullmo (LPTMS) The short-term (`operational') dynamics of pedestrian crowds are generally thought to involve no anticipation, except perhaps the avoidance of the most...
Improved Random Features for Dot Product Kernels

Dot product kernels, such as polynomial and exponential (softmax) kernels, are among the most widely used kernels in machine learning, as they enable modeling the interactions between input features, which is crucial in applications like computer vision, natural language processing, and recommender systems. We make several novel contributions for improving the efficiency of random feature approximations for dot product kernels, to make these kernels more useful in large scale learning. First, we present a generalization of existing random feature approximations for polynomial kernels, such as Rademacher and Gaussian sketches and TensorSRHT, using complex-valued random features. We show empirically that the use of complex features can significantly reduce the variances of these approximations. Second, we provide a theoretical analysis for understanding the factors affecting the efficiency of various random feature approximations, by deriving closed-form expressions for their variances. These variance formulas elucidate conditions under which certain approximations (e.g., TensorSRHT) achieve lower variances than others (e.g, Rademacher sketch), and conditions under which the use of complex features leads to lower variances than real features. Third, by using these variance formulas, which can be evaluated in practice, we develop a data-driven optimization approach to random feature approximations for general dot product kernels, which is also applicable to the Gaussian kernel. We describe the improvements brought by these contributions with extensive experiments on a variety of tasks and datasets.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
MATHEMATICS
Geometrically adapted Langevin dynamics for Markov chain Monte Carlo simulations

Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) is one of the most powerful methods to sample from a given probability distribution, of which the Metropolis Adjusted Langevin Algorithm (MALA) is a variant wherein the gradient of the distribution is used towards faster convergence. However, being set up in the Euclidean framework, MALA might perform poorly in higher dimensional problems or in those involving anisotropic densities as the underlying non-Euclidean aspects of the geometry of the sample space remain unaccounted for. We make use of concepts from differential geometry and stochastic calculus on Riemannian manifolds to geometrically adapt a stochastic differential equation with a non-trivial drift term. This adaptation is also referred to as a stochastic development. We apply this method specifically to the Langevin diffusion equation and arrive at a geometrically adapted Langevin dynamics. This new approach far outperforms MALA, certain manifold variants of MALA, and other approaches such as Hamiltonian Monte Carlo (HMC), its adaptive variant the no-U-turn sampler (NUTS) implemented in Stan, especially as the dimension of the problem increases where often GALA is actually the only successful method. This is evidenced through several numerical examples that include parameter estimation of a broad class of probability distributions and a logistic regression problem.
COMPUTERS
ERS: a novel comprehensive endoscopy image dataset for machine learning, compliant with the MST 3.0 specification

The article presents a new multi-label comprehensive image dataset from flexible endoscopy, colonoscopy and capsule endoscopy, named ERS. The collection has been labeled according to the full medical specification of 'Minimum Standard Terminology 3.0' (MST 3.0), describing all possible findings in the gastrointestinal tract (104 possible labels), extended with an additional 19 labels useful in common machine learning applications.
SCIENCE
Technology
Computers
Science
Computer Science
On the adaptation of recurrent neural networks for system identification

This paper presents a transfer learning approach which enables fast and efficient adaptation of Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) models of dynamical systems. A nominal RNN model is first identified using available measurements. The system dynamics are then assumed to change, leading to an unacceptable degradation of the nominal model performance on the perturbed system. To cope with the mismatch, the model is augmented with an additive correction term trained on fresh data from the new dynamic regime. The correction term is learned through a Jacobian Feature Regression (JFR) method defined in terms of the features spanned by the model's Jacobian with respect to its nominal parameters. A non-parametric view of the approach is also proposed, which extends recent work on Gaussian Process (GP) with Neural Tangent Kernel (NTK-GP) to the RNN case (RNTK-GP). This can be more efficient for very large networks or when only few data points are available. Implementation aspects for fast and efficient computation of the correction term, as well as the initial state estimation for the RNN model are described. Numerical examples show the effectiveness of the proposed methodology in presence of significant system variations.
COMPUTERS
Tridiagonal real symmetric matrices with a connection to Pascal's triangle and the Fibonacci sequence

We explore a certain family $\{A_n\}_{n=1}^{\infty}$ of $n \times n$ tridiagonal real symmetric matrices. After deriving a three-term recurrence relation for the characteristic polynomials of this family, we find a closed form solution. The coefficients of these characteristic polynomials turn out to involve the diagonal entries of Pascal's triangle in a tantalizingly predictive manner. Lastly, we explore a relation between the eigenvalues of various members of the family. More specifically, we give a sufficient condition on the values $m,n \in \mathbb{N}$ for when $\texttt{spec}(A_m)$ is contained in $\texttt{spec}(A_n)$. We end the paper with a number of open questions, one of which intertwines our characteristic polynomials with the Fibonacci sequence in an intriguing manner involving ellipses.
MATHEMATICS
Computation of Regions of Attraction for Hybrid Limit Cycles Using Reachability: An Application to Walking Robots

Contact-rich robotic systems, such as legged robots and manipulators, are often represented as hybrid systems. However, the stability analysis and region-of-attraction computation for these systems are often challenging because of the discontinuous state changes upon contact (also referred to as state resets). In this work, we cast the computation of region-ofattraction as a Hamilton-Jacobi (HJ) reachability problem. This enables us to leverage HJ reachability tools that are compatible with general nonlinear system dynamics, and can formally deal with state and input constraints as well as bounded disturbances. Our main contribution is the generalization of HJ reachability framework to account for the discontinuous state changes originating from state resets, which has remained a challenge until now. We apply our approach for computing region-of-attractions for several underactuated walking robots and demonstrate that the proposed approach can (a) recover a bigger region-of-attraction than state-of-the-art approaches, (b) handle state resets, nonlinear dynamics, external disturbances, and input constraints, and (c) also provides a stabilizing controller for the system that can leverage the state resets for enhancing system stability.
ENGINEERING
A phase transition for finding needles in nonlinear haystacks with LASSO artificial neural networks

To fit sparse linear associations, a LASSO sparsity inducing penalty with a single hyperparameter provably allows to recover the important features (needles) with high probability in certain regimes even if the sample size is smaller than the dimension of the input vector (haystack). More recently learners known as artificial neural networks (ANN) have shown great successes in many machine learning tasks, in particular fitting nonlinear associations. Small learning rate, stochastic gradient descent algorithm and large training set help to cope with the explosion in the number of parameters present in deep neural networks. Yet few ANN learners have been developed and studied to find needles in nonlinear haystacks. Driven by a single hyperparameter, our ANN learner, like for sparse linear associations, exhibits a phase transition in the probability of retrieving the needles, which we do not observe with other ANN learners. To select our penalty parameter, we generalize the universal threshold of Donoho and Johnstone (1994) which is a better rule than the conservative (too many false detections) and expensive cross-validation. In the spirit of simulated annealing, we propose a warm-start sparsity inducing algorithm to solve the high-dimensional, non-convex and non-differentiable optimization problem. We perform precise Monte Carlo simulations to show the effectiveness of our approach.
COMPUTERS
Directed mean curvature flow in noisy environment

We consider the directed mean curvature flow on the plane in a weak Gaussian random environment. We prove that, when started from a sufficiently flat initial condition, a rescaled and recentred solution converges to the Cole--Hopf solution of the KPZ equation. This result follows from the analysis of a more general system of nonlinear SPDEs driven by inhomogeneous noises, using the theory of regularity structures. However, due to inhomogeneity of the noise, the "black box" result developed in the series of works [Hai14, BHZ19, CH16, BCCH21] cannot be applied directly and requires significant extension to infinite-dimensional regularity structures.
MATHEMATICS
Stochastic Mirror Descent for Convex Optimization with Consensus Constraints

The mirror descent algorithm is known to be effective in applications where it is beneficial to adapt the mirror map to the underlying geometry of the optimization model. However, the effect of mirror maps on the geometry of distributed optimization problems has not been previously addressed. In this paper we propose and study exact distributed mirror descent algorithms in continuous-time under additive noise and present the settings that enable linear convergence rates. Our analysis draws motivation from the augmented Lagrangian and its relation to gradient tracking. To further explore the benefits of mirror maps in a distributed setting we present a preconditioned variant of our algorithm with an additional mirror map over the Lagrangian dual variables. This allows our method to adapt to the geometry of the consensus manifold and leads to faster convergence. We illustrate the performance of the algorithms in convex settings both with and without constraints. We also explore their performance numerically in a non-convex application with neural networks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Dynamic Deep Convolutional Candlestick Learner

Candlestick pattern is one of the most fundamental and valuable graphical tools in financial trading that supports traders observing the current market conditions to make the proper decision. This task has a long history and, most of the time, human experts. Recently, efforts have been made to automatically classify these patterns with the deep learning models. The GAF-CNN model is a well-suited way to imitate how human traders capture the candlestick pattern by integrating spatial features visually. However, with the great potential of the GAF encoding, this classification task can be extended to a more complicated object detection level. This work presents an innovative integration of modern object detection techniques and GAF time-series encoding on candlestick pattern tasks. We make crucial modifications to the representative yet straightforward YOLO version 1 model based on our time-series encoding method and the property of such data type. Powered by the deep neural networks and the unique architectural design, the proposed model performs pretty well in candlestick classification and location recognition. The results show tremendous potential in applying modern object detection techniques on time-series tasks in a real-time manner.
MARKETS
Contrastive and Selective Hidden Embeddings for Medical Image Segmentation

Zhuowei Li, Zihao Liu, Zhiqiang Hu, Qing Xia, Ruiqin Xiong, Shaoting Zhang, Dimitris Metaxas, Tingting Jiang. Medical image segmentation has been widely recognized as a pivot procedure for clinical diagnosis, analysis, and treatment planning. However, the laborious and expensive annotation process lags down the speed of further advances. Contrastive learning-based weight pre-training provides an alternative by leveraging unlabeled data to learn a good representation. In this paper, we investigate how contrastive learning benefits the general supervised medical segmentation tasks. To this end, patch-dragsaw contrastive regularization (PDCR) is proposed to perform patch-level tugging and repulsing with the extent controlled by a continuous affinity score. And a new structure dubbed uncertainty-aware feature selection block (UAFS) is designed to perform the feature selection process, which can handle the learning target shift caused by minority features with high uncertainty. By plugging the proposed 2 modules into the existing segmentation architecture, we achieve state-of-the-art results across 8 public datasets from 6 domains. Newly designed modules further decrease the amount of training data to a quarter while achieving comparable, if not better, performances. From this perspective, we take the opposite direction of the original self/un-supervised contrastive learning by further excavating information contained within the label.
SCIENCE
Occupancy Information Ratio: Infinite-Horizon, Information-Directed, Parameterized Policy Search

We develop a new measure of the exploration/exploitation trade-off in infinite-horizon reinforcement learning problems called the occupancy information ratio (OIR), which is comprised of a ratio between the infinite-horizon average cost of a policy and the entropy of its long-term state occupancy measure. The OIR ensures that no matter how many trajectories an RL agent traverses or how well it learns to minimize cost, it maintains a healthy skepticism about its environment, in that it defines an optimal policy which induces a high-entropy occupancy measure. Different from earlier information ratio notions, OIR is amenable to direct policy search over parameterized families, and exhibits hidden quasiconcavity through invocation of the perspective transformation. This feature ensures that under appropriate policy parameterizations, the OIR optimization problem has no spurious stationary points, despite the overall problem's nonconvexity. We develop for the first time policy gradient and actor-critic algorithms for OIR optimization based upon a new entropy gradient theorem, and establish both asymptotic and non-asymptotic convergence results with global optimality guarantees. In experiments, these methodologies outperform several deep RL baselines in problems with sparse rewards, where many trajectories may be uninformative and skepticism about the environment is crucial to success.
COMPUTERS
Generalizations of results of Friedman and Washington on cokernels of random $p$-adic matrices

Let $p$ be prime and $X$ be a Haar-random $n \times n$ matrix over $\mathbb{Z}_{p}$, the ring of $p$-adic integers. Let $P_{1}(t), \dots, P_{l}(t) \in \mathbb{Z}_{p}[t]$ be monic polynomials of degree at most $2$ whose images modulo $p$ are distinct and irreducible in $\mathbb{F}_{p}[t]$. For each $j$, let $G_{j}$ be a finite module over $\mathbb{Z}_{p}[t]/(P_{j}(t))$. We show that as $n$ goes to infinity, the probabilities that $\mathrm{cok}(P_{j}(X)) \simeq G_{j}$ are independent, and each probability can be described in terms of a Cohen-Lenstra distribution. We also show that for any fixed $n$, the probability that $\mathrm{cok}(P_{j}(X)) \simeq G_{j}$ for each $j$ is a constant multiple of the probability that that $\mathrm{cok}(P_{j}(\bar{X})) \simeq G_{j}/pG_{j}$ for each $j$, where $\bar{X}$ is an $n \times n$ uniformly random matrix over $\mathbb{F}_{p}$. These results generalize work of Friedman and Washington and prove new cases of a conjecture of Cheong and Huang.
MATHEMATICS
A Comprehensive Study of Vision Transformers on Dense Prediction Tasks

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), architectures consisting of convolutional layers, have been the standard choice in vision tasks. Recent studies have shown that Vision Transformers (VTs), architectures based on self-attention modules, achieve comparable performance in challenging tasks such as object detection and semantic segmentation. However, the image processing mechanism of VTs is different from that of conventional CNNs. This poses several questions about their generalizability, robustness, reliability, and texture bias when used to extract features for complex tasks. To address these questions, we study and compare VT and CNN architectures as feature extractors in object detection and semantic segmentation. Our extensive empirical results show that the features generated by VTs are more robust to distribution shifts, natural corruptions, and adversarial attacks in both tasks, whereas CNNs perform better at higher image resolutions in object detection. Furthermore, our results demonstrate that VTs in dense prediction tasks produce more reliable and less texture-biased predictions.
COMPUTERS
Dynamic Cooperative Vehicle Platoon Control Considering Longitudinal and Lane-changing Dynamics

This paper presents a distributed cascade Proportional Integral Derivate (DCPID) control algorithm for the connected and automated vehicle (CAV) platoon considering the heterogeneity of CAVs in terms of the inertial lag. Furthermore, a real-time dynamic cooperative lane-changing model for CAVs, which can seamlessly combine the DCPID algorithm and the improved sine function is developed. The DCPID algorithm determines the appropriate longitudinal acceleration and speed of the lane-changing vehicle considering the speed fluctuations of the front vehicle on the target lane (TFV). In the meantime, the sine function plans a reference trajectory which is further updated in real time using the model predictive control (MPC) to avoid potential collisions until lane-changing is completed. Both the local and the asymptotic stability conditions of the DCPID algorithm are mathematically derived, and the sensitivity of the DCPID control parameters under different states is analyzed. Simulation experiments are conducted to assess the performance of the proposed model and the results indicate that the DCPID algorithm can provide robust control for tracking and adjusting the desired spacing and velocity for all 400 scenarios, even in the relatively extreme initial state. Besides, the proposed dynamic cooperative lane-changing model can guarantee an effective and safe lane-changing with different speeds and even in emergency situations (such as the sudden deceleration of the TFV).
CARS

