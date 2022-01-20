ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Superfluid-Mott insulator quantum phase transition in a cavity optomagnonic system

By Qian Cao, Lei Tan, Wu-Ming Liu
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The emerging hybrid cavity optomagnonic system is a very promising quantum information processing platform for its strong or ultrastrong photon-magnon interaction on the scale of micrometers in the experiment. In this paper, the superfluid-Mott insulator quantum phase...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Emergence of energy-avoiding and energy-seeking behaviors in nonequilibrium dissipative quantum systems

A longstanding challenge in nonequilibrium thermodynamics is to predict the emergence of self-organized behaviors and functionalities typical of living matter. Despite the progress with classical complex systems, it remains far from obvious how to extrapolate these results down to the quantum scale. Here, we employ the paradigmatic master equation framework to establish that some lifelike behaviors and functionalities can indeed emerge in elementary dissipative quantum systems driven out of equilibrium. Specifically, we find both energy-avoiding (low steady dissipation) and energy-seeking behaviors (high steady dissipation), as well as self-adaptive shifts between these modes, in generic few-level systems. We also find emergent functionalities, namely, a self-organized thermal gradient in the system's environment (in the energy-seeking mode) and an active equilibration against thermal gradients (in the energy-avoiding mode). Finally, we discuss the possibility that our results could be related to the concept of dissipative adaptation.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Exploring nonequilibrium phases of photo-doped Mott insulators with generalized Gibbs ensembles

Many experiments show that strong excitations of correlated quantum materials can cause non-thermal phases without equilibrium analogues. Understanding the origin and properties of these nonequilibrium states has been challenging due to the limitations of theoretical methods for nonequilibrium strongly correlated systems. In this work, we introduce a generalized Gibbs ensemble description that enables a systematic analysis of the long-time behavior of photo-doped states in Mott insulators based on equilibrium methods. We demonstrate the power of the method by mapping out the nonequilibrium phase diagram of the one-dimensional extended Hubbard model, which features Î·-pairing and charge density wave phases in a wide photo-doping range. We furthermore clarify that the peculiar kinematics of photo-doped carriers, and the interaction between them, play an essential role in the formation of these non-thermal phases. Our results establish a new path for the systematic analysis of nonequilibrium strongly correlated systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Magnetic correlation between two local spins in a quantum spin Hall insulator

Two spins located at the edge of a quantum spin Hall insulator may interact with each other via indirect spin-exchange interaction mediated by the helical edge states, namely the RKKY interaction, which can be measured by the magnetic correlation between the two spins. By means of the newly developed natural orbitals renormalization group (NORG) method, we investigated the magnetic correlation between two Kondo impurities interacting with the helical edge states, based on the Kane-Mele model defined in a finite zigzag graphene nanoribbon with spin-orbital coupling (SOC). We find that the SOC effect breaks the symmetry in spatial distribution of the magnetic correlation, leading to anisotropy in the RKKY interaction. Specifically, the total correlation is always ferromagnetic (FM) when the two impurities are located at the same sublattice, while it is always antiferromagnetic (AFM) when at the different sublattices. Meanwhile, the behavior of the in-plane correlation is consistent with that of the total correlation. However, the out-of-plane correlation can be tuned from FM to AFM by manipulating either the Kondo coupling or the interimpurity distance. Furthermore, the magnetic correlation is tunable by the SOC, especially that the out-of-plane correlation can be adjusted from FM to AFM by increasing the strength of SOC. Dynamic properties of the system, represented by the spin-staggered excitation spectrum and the spin-staggered susceptibility at the two impurity sites, are finally explored. It is shown that the spin-staggered susceptibility is larger when the two impurities are located at the different sublattices than at the same sublattice, which is consistent with the behavior of the out-of-plane correlation. On the other hand, our study further demonstrates that the NORG is an effective numerical method for studying the quantum impurity systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Edge-magnetism in Transition-metal Dichalcogenide Nanoribbons: Mean Field Theory and Determinant Quantum Monte Carlo

Edge-magnetism in zigzag transition-metal dichalcogenide nanoribbons is studied using a three-band tight-binding model with local electron-electron interactions. Both mean field theory and the unbiased, numerically exact determinant quantum Monte Carlo method are applied. Depending on the edge filling, mean field theory predicts different phases: gapped spin dimer and antiferromagnetic phases appear for two specific fillings, with a tendency towards metallic edge-ferromagnetism away from those fillings. Determinant quantum Monte Carlo simulations confirm the stability of the antiferromagnetic gapped phase at the same edge filling as mean field theory, despite being sign-problematic for other fillings. The obtained results point to edge filling as yet another key ingredient to understand the observed magnetism in nanosheets. Moreover, the filling dependent edge-magnetism gives rise to spin-polarized edge currents in zigzag nanoribbons which could be tuned through a back gate voltage, with possible applications to spintronics.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Cavity#Magnon#Superfluid Mott#Ultrastrong Photon Magnon
arxiv.org

Secondary Phase Limited Metal-Insulator Phase Transition in Chromium Nitride Thin Films

Bidesh Biswas, Sourjyadeep Chakraborty, Anjana Joseph, Shashidhara Acharya, Ashalatha Indiradevi Kamalasanan Pillai, Chandrabhas Narayana, Vijay Bhatia, Magnus Garbrecht, Bivas Saha. Chromium nitride (CrN) is a well-known hard coating material that has found applications in abrasion and wear-resistant cutting tools, bearings, and tribology applications due to its high hardness, high-temperature stability,...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Quantum Jump Metrology with Quantum Feedback in Cavity Networks

Quantum metrology enhances measurement precision by utilising the properties of quantum physics. In interferometry, this is typically achieved by evolving highly-entangled quantum states before performing single-shot measurements to reveal information about an unknown phase. While this is the theoretical optimum approach, implementation with all but the smallest states is still extremely challenging. An alternative approach is quantum jump metrology, which deduces information by continuously monitoring an open quantum system while inducing phase-dependent temporal correlations with the help of quantum feedback. Taking this approach here, we analyse measurements of a relative phase in an optical network of two cavities with quantum feedback in the form of laser pulses. It is shown that the proposed scheme can exceed the standard quantum limit without the need for complex quantum states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Gravitational Waves from an Inflation Triggered First-Order Phase Transition

Large excursion of the inflaton field can trigger interesting dynamics. One important example is a first-order phase transition in a spectator sector which couples to the inflaton. Gravitational waves (GWs) from such a first-order phase transition during inflation, an example of an instantaneous source, have an oscillatory feature. In this work, we show that this feature is generic for a source in an era of accelerated expansion. We also demonstrate that the shape of the GW signal contains information about the evolution of the early universe following the phase transition. In particular, the slope of the infrared part of the GW spectrum is sensitive to the evolution of the Hubble parameter when the GW modes reenter the horizon after inflation. The slope of the profile of the intermediate oscillatory part and the ultraviolet part of the GW spectrum depend on the evolution of the Hubble parameter when the modes exit horizon during the inflation and when they reenter the horizon during the reheating. The ultraviolet spectrum also depends on the details of the dynamics of the phase transition. We consider the GW signal in several models of evolution during and after inflation, and compare them with the minimal scenario of quasi-de Sitter inflation followed by radiation domination after a fast reheating, and demonstrate that the shape of the GW can be used to distinguish them. In this way, the GW signal considered in this paper offers a powerful probe to the dynamics of the early universe which is otherwise difficult to explore directly through CMB, large scale structure, big bang nucleosynthesis (BBN), and other well-studied cosmological observables.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

High-order exceptional point in a nanofiber cavity quantum electrodynamics system

We present an all-fiber emitter-cavity quantum electrodynamics (QED) system which consists of two two-level emitters and a nanofiber cavity. Our scheme makes it possible to observe the higher-order exceptional points based on the coupling between the emitters and the nanofiber cavity. The effective gain of this cavity can be obtained by weakly driven to the nanofiber cavity via two identical laser fields, which will realize coherent perfect absorption (CPA) in the implementation of the experiments. Under the experimental feasible parameters, the Hamiltonian of this system is in the condition of pseudo-Hermiticity, which means that its eigenvalues can be made of one real and a pair of complex conjugates, or be all real. By controllably tuned the ratio of the two emitter-cavity coupling strengths, and the ratio of the decay rates of the emitters, we can discover both the three-order exceptional point (EP3) and the second-order exceptional point (EP2) without parity-time symmetry in our emitter-cavity system. These results can also be demonstrated by the total output spectra and transmission spectra. We also find that the symmetric modes come into being when the coupling strength greater than the critical coupling strength at EP3 points. Our proposal will provide a new method to realize higher-order exceptional points.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Entropies and IPR as Markers for a Phase Transition in a Two-Level Model for Atom-Diatomic Molecule Coexistence

A Quantum Phase Transition (QPT) in a simple model that describes the coexistence of atoms and diatomic molecules is studied. The model, that is briefly discussed, presents a second order ground state phase transition in the thermodynamic (or large particle number) limit, changing from a molecular condensate in one phase to an equilibrium of diatomic molecules-atoms in coexistence in the other one. Usual markers for this phase transition are the ground state energy and the expectation value of the number of atoms (or, alternatvely, the number of molecules) in the ground state. In this work, other markers for the QPT as the Inverse Participation Ratio (IPR) and, particularly, the Rényi entropy are analysed and proposed as QPT markers. Both magnitudes present abrupt changes at the critical point of the QPT.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Unitary Evolutions From Interacting Quantum Memories: Closed Quantum Systems Directing Themselves Using Their State Histories

We propose, formulate and investigate novel closed quantum systems whose unitary time evolutions, and internal interactions, emerge out of their interlinking quantum memories. In a closed system of the kind, the unitary evolution operator is updated, moment by moment, upon using the state history as a compositional resource. The `Quantum Memory Made' Hamiltonians (QMM-Hs) generating these unitary evolutions are Hermitian operators made of arbitrarily-chosen past-or-present density operators of the closed system, or its arbitrary subsystems. The dynamics is described by novel nonlocal-in-time nonlinear von Neumann and Schrödinger equations. We establish that all nontrivial Purely-QMM unitary evolutions are `Robustly Non-Markovian', in the sense that the largest temporal distance between the compositional quantum memories admit finite lower bounds set by their interaction couplings. After general formulation and considerations, we take on the sufficiently-complex task of classifying the phases of one-qubit pure-state evolutions generated by specific choices of QMM-Hs, combining analytical methods with extensive numerical simulations, and using QMM two-point functions as natural signature probes. Analyzing Hamiltonians which are purely QMM, and those combined with the conventional Hamiltonians, we obtain and characterize specific families of analytical solutions, and then classify generic numerical solutions. We establish that QMM phase diagrams are outstandingly rich, containing wide classes of novel unitary evolutions with physically remarkable behaviours. Moreover, we show that QMM interactions give rise to novel purely internal dynamical phase transitions. We suggest several independent fundamental and applied domains and disciplines where QMM-UEs can be utilized advantageously.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Chiral phase transition of a dense, magnetized and rotating quark matter

We investigate the chiral symmetry restoration/breaking of a dense, magnetized and rotating quark matter within the Nambu Jona-Lasinio model including $N_f=2$ and $N_c=3$ numbers of flavors and colors, respectively. Imposing the spectral boundary conditions, as well as the positiveness of energy levels, lead to a correlation between the magnetic and rotation fields such that strongly magnetized plasma can not rotate anymore. We solve the gap equation at zero and finite temperature. At finite temperature and baryon chemical potential $\mu_B$, we sketch the phase diagrams $T_c(\mu_B)$ and $T_c(R\Omega)$ in different cases. As a result, we always observe inverse-rotational catalysis mean to decrease $T_c$ by increasing $R\Omega$. But the magnetic field has a more complex structure in the phase diagram. For slowly rotating plasma, we find that $T_c$ decreases by increasing $eB$, while in the fast rotating plasma we see that $T_c$ increases by increasing $eB$. Also, we locate exactly the position of Critical End Point by solving the equations of first and second derivatives of effective action with respect to the order parameters, simultaneously.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum key distribution surpassing the repeaterless rate-transmittance bound without global phase locking

Quantum key distribution -- the establishment of information-theoretically secure keys based on quantum physics -- is mainly limited by its practical performance, which is characterised by the dependence of the key rate on the channel transmittance $R(\eta)$. Recently, schemes based on single-photon interference have been proposed to improve the key rate to $R=O(\sqrt{\eta})$ by overcoming the point-to-point secret key capacity bound through the insertion of nonrepeater quantum interferometers. Unfortunately, all of these schemes require challenging global phase locking to realise a stable long-arm single-photon interferometer with a precision of approximately 100 nm over fibres that are hundreds of kilometres long. Aiming to address this problem, we propose a mode-pairing measurement-device-independent quantum key distribution scheme in which the encoded key bits and bases are determined during data post-processing. Using conventional second-order interference, this scheme can achieve a key rate of $R=O(\sqrt{\eta})$ without global phase locking. We expect this high-performance scheme to be ready-to-implement with off-the-shelf optical devices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Strongly first-order electroweak phase transition by relatively heavy additional Higgs bosons

We discuss first-order electroweak phase transition in models with extended Higgs sectors for the case with relatively heavy additional scalar bosons. We first show that, by the combination of the sphaleron decoupling condition, perturbative unitarity and vacuum stability, mass upper bounds on additional scalar bosons can be obtained at the TeV scale even at the alignment limit where the lightest Higgs boson behaves exactly like the SM Higgs boson at tree level. We then discuss phenomenological impacts of the case with the additional scalar bosons with the mass near 1 TeV. Even when they are too heavy to be directly detected at current and future experiments at hadron colliders, the large deviation in the triple Higgs boson coupling can be a signature for first-order phase transition due to quantum effects of such heavy additional Higgs bosons. On the other hand, gravitational waves from the first-order phase transition are found to be weaker in this case as compared to that with lower masses of additional scalar bosons.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An Anderson impurity interacting with the helical edge states in a quantum spin Hall insulator

Using the natural orbitals renormalization group (NORG) method, we have investigated the screening of the local spin of an Anderson impurity interacting with the helical edge states in a quantum spin Hall insulator. We find that there is a local spin formed at the impurity site and the local spin is completely screened by electrons in the quantum spin Hall insulator. Meanwhile, the local spin is screened dominantly by a single active natural orbital. We then show that the Kondo screening mechanism becomes transparent and simple in the framework of natural orbitals formalism. We project the active natural orbital respectively into real space and momentum space to characterize its structure. And we confirm the spin-momentum locking property of the edge states based on the occupancy of a Bloch state in the edge to which the impurity couples. Furthermore, we study the dynamical property of the active natural orbital represented by the local density of states, from which we observe the Kondo resonance peak.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Energy cat states induced by a parity-breaking excited-state quantum phase transition

We show that excited-state quantum phase transitions (ESQPTs) in a system in which the parity symemtry has been broken can be used to engineer an energy-cat state -- a Schrödinger cat state involving a quantum superposition of both different positions and energies. By means of a generalization of the Rabi model, we show that adding a parity-breaking term annihilates the ground-state quantum phase transition between normal and superradiant phases, and induces the formation of three excited-state phases, all of them identified by means of an observable with two eigenvalues. In one of these phases, level crossings are observed in the thermodynamic limit. We profit from them to separate a wavefunction in two parts: one, with lower energy, trapped within one region of the spectrum, and a second one, with higher energy, trapped within another. Finally, we show that a generalized microcanonical ensemble, including two different average energies, is required to properly describe equilibrium states in this situation. Our results illustrate yet another physical consequence of ESQPTs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Volume Transport by a 3D Quasigeostrophic Heton

Oceanic flows self-organize into coherent vortices which strongly influence their transport and mixing properties. Counter-rotating vortex pairs can travel long distances and carry trapped fluid as they move. These structures are often modeled as hetons, viz. counter-rotating quasigeostrophic point vortex pairs with equal circulations. Here, we investigate the structure of the transport induced by a single three-dimensional heton. The transport is determined by the Hamiltonian structure of the velocity field induced by the heton's component vortices. The dynamics displays a sequence of bifurcations as one moves through the heton-induced velocity field in height. These bifurcations create and destroy unstable fixed points whose associated invariant manifolds bound the trapped volume. Heton configurations fall into three categories. Vertically aligned hetons do not move and do not transport fluid. Horizontally aligned hetons have a single parameter, the horizontal vortex half-separation $Y$, and simple scaling shows the dimensional trapped volume scales as $Y^3$. Tilted hetons are described by two parameters, $Y$ and the vertical vortex half-separation $Z$, rendering the scaling analysis more complex. A scaling theory is developed for the trapped volume of tilted hetons showing that it scales as $Z^4/Y$ for large $Z$. Numerical calculations illustrate the structure of the trapped volume and verify the scaling theory.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cluster formation in particle-laden flows is a continuous phase transition

Studying particle-laden flows is essential to understand diverse physical processes such as rain formation in clouds, pathogen transmission, and pollutant dispersal. Distinct clustering patterns are formed in such flows with particles of different inertia (characterized by Stokes number St). For the first time, we use complex networks to study the spatiotemporal dynamics in such flows. We simulate particles in a 2D Taylor-Green flow and show that the network measures characterize both the local and global clustering properties. As particles cluster into specific patterns from a randomly distributed initial condition, we observe an emergence of a giant component in the derived network through a continuous phase transition. Further, the phase transition time is identified to be related to the Stokes number through a power law for St < 0.25 and an exponential function for St in the range 0.25 to 1. Our findings provide novel insights into the clustering phenomena in particle-laden flows.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fast quantum state transfer and entanglement for cavity-coupled many qubits via dark pathways

Quantum state transfer (QST) and entangled state generation (ESG) are important building blocks for modern quantum information processing. To achieve these tasks, convention wisdom is to consult the quantum adiabatic evolution, which is time-consuming, and thus is of low fidelity. Here, using the shortcut to adiabaticity technique, we propose a general method to realize high-fidelity fast QST and ESG in a cavity-coupled many qubits system via its dark pathways, which can be further designed for high-fidelity quantum tasks with different optimization purpose. Specifically, with a proper dark pathway, QST and ESG between any two qubits can be achieved without decoupling the others, which simplifies experimental demonstrations. Meanwhile, ESG among all qubits can also be realized in a single step. In addition, our scheme can be implemented in many quantum systems, and we illustrate its implementation on superconducting quantum circuits. Therefore, we propose a powerful strategy for selective quantum manipulation, which is promising in cavity coupled quantum systems and could find many convenient applications in quantum information processing.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Non-equilibrium phase transition in a single-electron micromaser

Phase transitions occur in a wide range of physical systems and are characterized by the abrupt change of a physical observable in response to the variation of an external control parameter. Phase transitions are not restricted to equilibrium situations but can also be found in non-equilibrium settings, both for classical and quantum mechanical systems. Here, we investigate a non-equilibrium phase transition in a single-electron micromaser consisting of a microwave cavity that is driven by the electron transport in a double quantum dot. For weak electron-photon couplings, only a tiny fraction of the transferred electrons lead to the emission of photons into the cavity, which essentially remains empty. However, as the coupling is increased, many photons are suddenly emitted into the cavity. Employing ideas and concepts from full counting statistics and Lee-Yang theory, we analyze this non-equilibrium phase transition based on the dynamical zeros of the factorial moment generating function of the electronic charge transport, and we find that the phase transition can be predicted from short-time measurements of the higher-order factorial cumulants. These results pave the way for further investigations of critical behavior in open quantum systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Complete description of fault-tolerant quantum gate operations for topological Majorana qubit systems

Among the list of major threats to quantum computation, quantum decoherence poses one of the largest because it generates losses to the environment within a computational system which cannot be recovered via error correction methods. These methods require the assumption that the environmental interaction forces the qubit state into some linear combination of qubit eigenstates. In reality, the environment causes the qubit to enter into a mixed state where the original is no longer recoverable. A promising solution to this problem bases the computational states on the low lying energy excitations within topological materials. The existence of these states is protected by a global parameter within the Hamiltonian which prevents the computational states from coupling locally and decohering. In this paper, the qubit is based on nonlocal, topological Majorana fermions (MF), and the gate operations are generated by swapping or braiding the positions of said MF. The algorithmic calculation for such gate operations is well known, but, the opposite gates-to-braid calculation is currently underdeveloped. Additionally, because one may choose from a number of different possible qubit definitions, the resultant gate operations from calculation to calculation appear different. Here, the calculations for the two- and four-MF cases are recapitulated for the sake of logical flow. This set of gates serves as the foundation for the understanding and construction of the six-MF cases. Using these, a full characterization of the system is made by completely generalizing the list of gates and transformations between possible qubit definitions. A complete description of this system is desirable and will hopefully serve future iterations of topological qubits.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy