Diagnosing quantum chaos with out-of-time-ordered-correlator quasiprobability in the kicked-top model

By José Raúl González Alonso, Nathan Shammah, Shahnawaz Ahmed, Franco Nori, Justin Dressel
 4 days ago

While classical chaos has been successfully characterized with consistent theories and intuitive techniques, such as with the use of Lyapunov exponents, quantum chaos is still poorly understood, as well as its relation with multi-partite entanglement and information scrambling. We consider a benchmark system, the kicked top...

arxiv.org

High-order exceptional point in a nanofiber cavity quantum electrodynamics system

We present an all-fiber emitter-cavity quantum electrodynamics (QED) system which consists of two two-level emitters and a nanofiber cavity. Our scheme makes it possible to observe the higher-order exceptional points based on the coupling between the emitters and the nanofiber cavity. The effective gain of this cavity can be obtained by weakly driven to the nanofiber cavity via two identical laser fields, which will realize coherent perfect absorption (CPA) in the implementation of the experiments. Under the experimental feasible parameters, the Hamiltonian of this system is in the condition of pseudo-Hermiticity, which means that its eigenvalues can be made of one real and a pair of complex conjugates, or be all real. By controllably tuned the ratio of the two emitter-cavity coupling strengths, and the ratio of the decay rates of the emitters, we can discover both the three-order exceptional point (EP3) and the second-order exceptional point (EP2) without parity-time symmetry in our emitter-cavity system. These results can also be demonstrated by the total output spectra and transmission spectra. We also find that the symmetric modes come into being when the coupling strength greater than the critical coupling strength at EP3 points. Our proposal will provide a new method to realize higher-order exceptional points.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Landau-type sudden transitions of quantum correlations

Sudden changes of quantum correlations in the Bell-diagonal states are well-known effects. They occur when the set of optimal parameters that determine the quantum correlation consists of isolated points and optimal parameters during the evolution of the system jump from one such point to another (e.g., the optimal measurement angle of the quantum discord changes discontinuously from zero to $\pi/2$ or vice versa). However, when considering more general X quantum states, we found that quantum discord and one-way quantum work deficit can experience sudden changes of other kinds. Namely, the optimal measurement angle may suddenly start to shift {\em continuously} from its stationary value 0 or $\pi/2$ to an intermediate optimal measurement angle $\vartheta\in(0,\pi/2)$. This leads to a new behavior of quantum correlations, which is mathematically described by the Landau phenomenological theory of second-order phase transitions. In addition, for the one-way quantum work deficit, we found cases where the optimal measurement angle jumps from zero to a nonzero step less than $\pi/2$, and then continuously changes its value. This behavior of quantum correlation is similar to a first-order phase transition in Landau's theory. Dependencies of quantum discord and one-way quantum work deficit near the boundaries, which separate regions with state-dependent (variable) and state-independent (stationary, constant) optimal measurement angles, are examined in detail on an example of the XXZ spin model in an external field at thermal equilibrium.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Order parameter for the multichannel Kondo model at quantum criticality

A multichannel Kondo model, where two or more equivalent but independent channels of electrons compete to screen a spin-1/2 impurity, shows overcompensation of the impurity spin, leading to the non-Fermi-liquid behavior in various thermodynamic and transport properties. However, when the channel symmetry is broken, an impurity quantum phase transition can occur at zero temperature. Identification of an order parameter describing the impurity quantum phase transition is very difficult since it is beyond the conventional Landau-Ginzburg-Wilson theory. By employing the natural orbitals renormalization group method, we study both two-channel and threechannel Kondo models, from the perspective of spin correlation between the impurity and electrons in electronic channels. Here we demonstrate that by introducing the spin-correlation ratio as an order parameter we can characterize impurity quantum phase transitions driven by channel asymmetry. In particular, the universal critical exponents $\beta$ of the spin-correlation ratio and $\nu$ of the correlation length are explicitly determined by finite-sizescaling analysis, namely, $\beta = 0.10(1), \nu = 2.0(1)$, and $\beta = 0.10(1), \nu = 2.5(1)$ for the two-channel and three-channel Kondo models, respectively.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Magnetic correlation between two local spins in a quantum spin Hall insulator

Two spins located at the edge of a quantum spin Hall insulator may interact with each other via indirect spin-exchange interaction mediated by the helical edge states, namely the RKKY interaction, which can be measured by the magnetic correlation between the two spins. By means of the newly developed natural orbitals renormalization group (NORG) method, we investigated the magnetic correlation between two Kondo impurities interacting with the helical edge states, based on the Kane-Mele model defined in a finite zigzag graphene nanoribbon with spin-orbital coupling (SOC). We find that the SOC effect breaks the symmetry in spatial distribution of the magnetic correlation, leading to anisotropy in the RKKY interaction. Specifically, the total correlation is always ferromagnetic (FM) when the two impurities are located at the same sublattice, while it is always antiferromagnetic (AFM) when at the different sublattices. Meanwhile, the behavior of the in-plane correlation is consistent with that of the total correlation. However, the out-of-plane correlation can be tuned from FM to AFM by manipulating either the Kondo coupling or the interimpurity distance. Furthermore, the magnetic correlation is tunable by the SOC, especially that the out-of-plane correlation can be adjusted from FM to AFM by increasing the strength of SOC. Dynamic properties of the system, represented by the spin-staggered excitation spectrum and the spin-staggered susceptibility at the two impurity sites, are finally explored. It is shown that the spin-staggered susceptibility is larger when the two impurities are located at the different sublattices than at the same sublattice, which is consistent with the behavior of the out-of-plane correlation. On the other hand, our study further demonstrates that the NORG is an effective numerical method for studying the quantum impurity systems.
SCIENCE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Entanglement#Quantum Information#Otoc#Hamiltonians
arxiv.org

Galaxy Correlation Function and Local Density from Photometric Redshifts Using the Stochastic Order Redshift Technique (SORT)

James Kakos, Joel R. Primack, Aldo Rodriguez-Puebla, Nicolas Tejos, L. Y. Aaron Yung, Rachel S. Somerville. The stochastic order redshift technique (SORT) is a simple, efficient, and robust method to improve cosmological redshift measurements. The method relies upon having a small ($\sim$10 per cent) reference sample of high-quality redshifts. Within pencil-beam-like sub-volumes surrounding each galaxy, we use the precise dN/d$z$ distribution of the reference sample to recover new redshifts and assign them one-to-one to galaxies such that the original rank order of redshifts is preserved. Preserving the rank order is motivated by the fact that random variables drawn from Gaussian probability density functions with different means but equal standard deviations satisfy stochastic ordering. The process is repeated for sub-volumes surrounding each galaxy in the survey. This results in every galaxy with an uncertain redshift being assigned multiple "recovered" redshifts from which a new redshift estimate can be determined. An earlier paper applied SORT to a mock Sloan Digital Sky Survey at $z \lesssim$ 0.2 and accurately recovered the two-point correlation function on scales $\gtrsim$4 $h^{-1}$Mpc. In this paper, we test the performance of SORT in surveys spanning the redshift range 0.75$<z<$2.25. We used two mock surveys extracted from the Small MultiDark-Planck and Bolshoi-Planck N-body simulations with dark matter haloes that were populated by the Santa Cruz semi-analytic model. We find that SORT is able to improve redshift estimates and recover distinctive large-scale features of the cosmic web. Further, it provides unbiased estimates of the redshift-space two-point correlation function $\xi(s)$ on scales $\gtrsim$2.5 $h^{-1}$Mpc, as well as local densities in regions of average or higher density. This may allow improved understanding of how galaxy properties relate to their local environments.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Semiconductor demonstrates elusive quantum physics model

With a little twist and the turn of a voltage knob, Cornell researchers have shown that a single material system can toggle between two of the wildest states in condensed matter physics: The quantum anomalous Hall insulator and the two-dimensional topological insulator. By doing so, they realized an elusive model...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Bosonization duality in 2+1 dimensions and critical current correlation functions in Chern-Simons $U(1)\times U(1)$ Abelian Higgs model

While the phase structure of the $U(1)\times U(1)$-symmetric Higgs theory is still under debate, a version of this theory with an additional Chern-Simons term was recently shown to undergo a second-order phase transition [V. Shyta, J. van den Brink, and F. S. Nogueira, Phys. Rev. Lett. 127, 045701 (2021)]. This theory is dual to a topological field theory of massless fermions featuring two gauge fields. Here we elaborate on several aspects of this duality, focusing on the critical current correlators and on the nature of the critical point as reflected by the bosonization duality. The current correlators associated to the $U(1)\times U(1)$ symmetry and the topological current are shown to coincide up to a universal prefactor, which we find to be the same for both $U(1)$ and $U(1)\times U(1)$ topological Higgs theories. The established duality offers in addition another way to substantiate the claim about the existence of a critical point in the bosonic Chern-Simons $U(1)\times U(1)$ Higgs model: a Schwinger-Dyson analysis of the fermionic dual model shows that no dynamical mass generation occurs. The same cannot be said for the theory without the Chern-Simons term in the action.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

An introduction to PT-symmetric quantum mechanics -- time-dependent systems

I will provide a pedagogical introduction to non-Hermitian quantum systems that are PT-symmetric, that is they are left invariant under a simultaneous parity transformation (P) and time-reversal (T). I will explain how generalised versions of this antilinear symmetry can be utilised to explain that these type of systems possess real eigenvalue spectra in parts of their parameter spaces and how to set up a consistent quantum mechanical framework for them that enables a unitary time-evolution. In the second part I will explain how to extend this framework to explicitly time-dependent Hamiltonian systems and report in particular on recent progress made in this context. I will explain how to construct the essential key quantity in this framework, the time-dependent Dyson map and metric and solutions to the time-dependent Schrödinger equation, in an algebraic fashion, using time-dependent Darboux transformations, utilising Lewis-Riesenfeld invariants, point transformations and some approximation methods. I comment on the ambiguities of this metric and demonstrate that this can even lead to infinite series of metric operators. I conclude with some applications to PT-symmetrically coupled oscillators, demonstrate the equivalence of the time-dependent double wells and unstable anharmonic oscillators and show how the unphysical PT$-symmetrically broken regions in the parameter space for the time-independent theory becomes physical in the explicitly time-dependent systems. I discuss how this leads to a prolongation of the otherwise rapidly decaying von Neumann entropy. The so-called sudden death of the entropy is stopped at a finite value.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Abelianized structures in spherically symmetric hypersurface deformations: Inconsistency of a quantum notion of covariance in models of loop quantum gravity

In canonical gravity, general covariance is implemented by hypersurface-deformation symmetries on phase space. The different versions of hypersurface deformations required for full covariance have complicated interplays with one another, governed by non-Abelian brackets with structure functions. For spherically symmetric space-times, it is possible to identify a certain Abelian substructure within general hypersurface deformations, which suggests a simplified realization as a Lie algebra. The generators of this substructure can be quantized more easily than full hypersurface deformations, but the symmetries they generate do not directly correspond to hypersurface deformations. The availability of consistent quantizations therefore does not guarantee general covariance or a meaningful quantum notion thereof. In addition to placing the Abelian substructure within the full context of spherically symmetric hypersurface deformation, this paper points out several subtleties relevant for attempted applications in quantized space-time structures. In particular, it follows that recent constructions by Gambini, Olmedo and Pullin in an Abelianized setting fail to address the covariance crisis of loop quantum gravity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Implicit correlations within phenomenological parametric models of the neutron star equation of state

The rapid increase in the number and precision of astrophysical probes of neutron stars in recent years allows for the inference of their equation of state. Observations target different macroscopic properties of neutron stars which vary from star to star, such as mass and radius, but the equation of state allows for a common description of all neutron stars. To connect these observations and infer the properties of dense matter and neutron stars simultaneously, models for the equation of state are introduced. Parametric models rely on carefully engineered functional forms that reproduce a large array of realistic equations of state. Such models benefit from their simplicity but are limited because any finite-parameter model cannot accurately approximate all possible equations of state. Nonparametric models overcome this by increasing model freedom at the cost of increased complexity. In this study, we compare common parametric and nonparametric models, quantify the limitations of the former, and study the impact of modeling on our current understanding of high-density physics. We show that parametric models impose strongly model-dependent, and sometimes opaque, correlations between density scales. Such inter-density correlations result in tighter constraints that are unsupported by data and can lead to biased inference of the equation of state and of individual neutron star properties.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum criticality and universality in the $p$-wave paired Aubry-André-Harper model

We investigate the quantum criticality and universality in Aubry-André-Harper (AAH) model with $p$-wave superconducting pairing $\Delta$ in terms of the generalized fidelity susceptibility (GFS). We show that the higher-order GFS is more efficient in spotlighting the critical points than lower-order ones, and thus the enhanced sensitivity is propitious for extracting the associated universal information from the finite-size scaling in quasiperiodic systems. The GFS obeys power-law scaling for localization transitions and thus scaling properties of the GFS provide compelling values of critical exponents. Specifically, we demonstrate that the fixed modulation phase $\phi=\pi$ alleviates the odd-even effect of scaling functions across the Aubry-André transition with $\Delta=0$, while the scaling functions for odd and even numbers of system sizes with a finite $\Delta$ cannot coincide irrespective of the value of $\phi$. A thorough numerical analysis with odd number of system sizes reveals the correlation-length exponent $\nu \simeq 1.000$ and the dynamical exponent $z$ $\simeq$ 1.388 for transitions from the critical phase to the localized phase,suggesting the unusual universality class of localization transitions in the AAH model with a finite $p$-wave superconducting pairing lies in a different universality class from the Aubry-André transition. The results may be testified in near term state-of-the-art experimental settings.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ab initio wavefunction analysis of electron removal quasi-particle state of NdNiO$_2$ with fully correlated quantum chemical methods

The discovery of superconductivity in hole-doped infinite-layer NdNiO$_2$ -- a transition metal (TM) oxide that is both isostructural and isoelectronic to cuprate superconductors -- has lead to renewed enthusiasm in the hope of understanding the origin of unconventional superconductivity. Here, we investigate the electron-removal states in infinite-layered Ni$^{1+}$ oxide, NdNiO$_2$, which mimics hole-doping, with the state-of-the-art many-body multireference quantum chemistry methods. From the analysis of the many-body wavefunction, we find that the hole-doped $d^8$ ground state of NdNiO$_2$ is very different from the $d^8$ ground state in isostructural cuprate analog CaCuO$_2$, although the parent $d^9$ ground states are for the most part identical. We show that the doped hole in NdNiO$_2$ mainly localizes on the Ni $3d_{x^2-y^2}$ orbital to form a closed-shell singlet, and this singlet configuration contributes to $\sim$40% of the wavefunction. In contrast, in CaCuO$_2$ the Zhang-Rice singlet configurations contribute to $\sim$65% of the wavefunction. With the help of the quantum information concept of entanglement entropy, we quantify the different types of electronic correlations in the nickelate and cuprate compounds and find that the dynamic radial-type correlations within the Ni $d$ manifold are persistent in hole-doped NdNiO$_2$. As a result, the $d^8$ multiplet effects are stronger and the additional hole foot-print is more three-dimensional in NdNiO$_2$. Our analysis shows that the most commonly used three-band Hubbard model employed to express the doped scenario in cuprates represents $\sim$90% of the $d^8$ wavefunction for CaCuO$_2$, but such a model grossly approximates the $d^8$ wavefunction for NdNiO$_2$ as it only stands for $\sim$60% of the wavefunction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Chaos and order in event-triggered control

A major recent development in control theory, event-triggered control (ETC) is claimed to provide enormous reductions in sampling frequency when compared to periodic sampling. However, little is formally known about its generated traffic. This work shows that ETC can exhibit very complex traffic, sometimes even chaotic, especially when the triggering condition is aggressive in reducing communications. First, we characterize limit traffic patterns by observing invariant lines and planes through the origin, as well as their attractivity. Then, we present methods to compute limit metrics, such as limit average and limit inferior inter-sample time (IST), with considerations to the robustness of such metrics. In particular, for periodic ETC (PETC) the methods are based on symbolic abstractions and can obtain rigorous bounds for these metrics, sometimes the exact values, as well as metrics that measure chaos in the traffic patterns. The developed analyses and techniques allow us to show that, if PETC stabilizes a periodic sampling pattern, than this pattern globally stabilizes the system; in addition, we show a case of PETC with chaotic sampling whose limit average IST is higher than what can be attained with periodic sampling, proving for the first time ETC's superiority over periodic sampling.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

Comparison of spin-correlation and polarization variables of spin density matrix for top quark pairs at the LHC and New Physics implications

Precise determination of top-quark pairs is an essential tool for understanding the overall consistency of the standard model (SM) expectations, understanding limited New Physics (NP) models, through spin-spin correlation and polarization parameters, and has a critical impact on the analyses strategies at upcoming LHC programs. In this work, we review and discuss various state-of-the-art Monte Carlo (MC) methodologies as \textsc{MadGraph5}\_aMC@NLO, \textsc{Sherpa}, \textsc{Powheg-Box} and \textsc{Pythia8}, which are Matrix Element (ME)$/$Parton Shower (PS) matching generators including a complete set of spin correlation and polarization in top quark pair production with dileptonic final states. This is the first such study that not only compares the effects of different MC event generator approaches on spin density matrix elements and polarization parameters, but also investigates the effects of leading order (LO) and next-to-leading order (NLO) accuracy in QCD, and electroweak (EW) corrections via \textsc{Sherpa}. Moreover, as a continuation of the work, the prospects for possible NP scenarios through top-quark spin-spin correlation and polarization measurements for Supersymmetry (R parity conserved and violated models) and Dark Matter (top quarks associated mediator) models during upcoming LHC runs are briefly outlined. We find that all SM MC predictions for the defined set of variables are generally consistent with the experimental data and theoretical predictions within the uncertainty variations. Besides, for the distributions of the $\cos\varphi$, laboratory-frame observables ($\cos\varphi_{lab}$ and $|\Delta\phi_{ll}|$) and the observables generated by parity (P) and charge-parity (CP) conserving interactions, we conclude some clues that the considered signals and beyond may well be separated from experimental data and located above the SM predictions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

VR Viewport Pose Model for Quantifying and Exploiting Frame Correlations

The importance of the dynamics of the viewport pose, i.e., location and orientation of users' points of view, for virtual reality (VR) experiences calls for the development of VR viewport pose models. In this paper, informed by our experimental measurements of viewport trajectories in 3 VR games and across 3 different types of VR interfaces, we first develop a statistical model of viewport poses in VR environments. Based on the developed model, we examine the correlations between pixels in VR frames that correspond to different viewport poses, and obtain an analytical expression for the visibility similarity (ViS) of the pixels across different VR frames. We then propose a lightweight ViS-based ALG-ViS algorithm that adaptively splits VR frames into background and foreground, reusing the background across different frames. Our implementation of ALG-ViS in two Oculus Quest 2 rendering systems demonstrates ALG-ViS running in real time, supporting the full VR frame rate, and outperforming baselines on measures of frame quality and bandwidth consumption.
VIDEO GAMES
arxiv.org

Properties of electron lenses produced by ponderomotive potential with Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams

Properties of electron round lenses produced by the ponderomotive potential are investigated in geometrical optics. An electron convex lens and a third-order spherical aberration corrector are provided by a potential proportional to the intensity distribution of a focused first-order Bessel or Laguerre-Gaussian beam. Several formulas for the focal length and aberration coefficients in the thin lens approximation enable the design of lens properties and associated optical beam parameters. When the optical beam's mode field is small, the results of electron trajectory calculations show properties that are similar to those given by the formulas, whereas large higher-order aberrations are introduced because of the annular distribution of the potential. The Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams of second- and higher-order produce no focusing power and no negative third-order spherical aberration. However, they would be still promising for use as circularly symmetric higher-order aberration correctors. According to the findings, an electron lens or phase plate based on the ponderomotive potential forms a refractive index medium with a much more flexible shape than conventional electrostatic and magnetic electron optics. The formulas presented in this article can serve as guidelines for designing preferred light fields, resulting in the advancement of novel technology in electron optics that makes use of the electron-light interaction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Control of phase ordering and elastic properties in phase field crystals through three-point direct correlation

Effects of three-point direct correlation on properties of the phase field crystal (PFC) modeling are examined, for the control of various ordered and disordered phases and their coexistence in both three-dimensional and two-dimensional systems. Such effects are manifested via the corresponding gradient nonlinearity in the PFC free energy functional that is derived from classical density functional theory. Their significant impacts on the stability regimes of ordered phases, phase diagrams, and elastic properties of the system, as compared to those of the original PFC model, are revealed through systematic analyses and simulations. The nontrivial contribution from three-point direct correlation leads to the variation of the critical point of order-disorder transition to which all the phase boundaries in the temperature-density phase diagram converge. It also enables the variation and control of system elastic constants over a substantial range as needed in modeling different types of materials with the same crystalline structure but different elastic properties. The capability of this PFC approach in modeling both solid and soft matter systems is further demonstrated through the effect of three-point correlation on controlling the vapor-liquid-solid coexistence and transitions for body-centered cubic (bcc) phase and on achieving the liquid-stripe or liquid-lamellar phase coexistence. All these provide a valuable and efficient method for the study of structural ordering and evolution in various types of material systems.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SCIENCE

