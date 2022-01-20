Cleveland Browns Daily 1/20/2022

The Cleveland Browns have a lot to figure out this offseason including trying to sign a few defensive tackles in the free agency market. With the news of the Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell having personal issues off the football field this past week down in Florida, it was another reminder that the Browns need to really focus on that part of the team more during this offseason either via free agency or the NFL draft. McDowell will likely not be part of the Browns future going forward — in fact, his career in the NFL is probably over too after the Browns tried to give him an opportunity this past season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO