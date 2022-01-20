ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns Daily 1/20/2022

Cover picture for the articleNFL Network Analyst Nick Shook (27:54) joins Beau and Nathan on...

FanSided

5 free agent defensive lineman that Cleveland Browns need to target in 2022

The Cleveland Browns have a lot to figure out this offseason including trying to sign a few defensive tackles in the free agency market. With the news of the Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell having personal issues off the football field this past week down in Florida, it was another reminder that the Browns need to really focus on that part of the team more during this offseason either via free agency or the NFL draft. McDowell will likely not be part of the Browns future going forward — in fact, his career in the NFL is probably over too after the Browns tried to give him an opportunity this past season.
clevelandbrowns.com

3 Browns players named to PFWA All-NFL and All-AFC teams

Three Browns players have been named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-NFL and All-AFC teams. RB Nick Chubb, OL Joel Bitonio and DE Myles Garrett were all voted Monday to the All-NFL and All-AFC lists — which is no surprise after each of them were also voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Bitonio and Garrett have each cracked the list in the last two seasons, while Chubb, who was previously named to the All-AFC list in 2019, was selected to the All-NFL list for the first time in his career.
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns Mailbag: Talking kickers, the draft, offensive tackles and more

The offseason always brings a good mix of questions, and you all certainly did not disappoint as we get the week rolling with a Browns Mailbag. We tackled four to get us rolling into the third full week of the offseason. With the lack of production from the WR position,...
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Postgame Video

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting praised for some pretty incredible sportsmanship after his team’s AFC Divisional Round playoff win on Sunday night. The Chiefs topped the Bills, 42-36, in overtime on Sunday evening. Kansas City defeated Buffalo on a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Sunday

Having Sunday Night Football in the early afternoon may feel unfamiliar to most NFL fans. But one familiar thing is Cris Collinsworth and his color commentary that they all seem to despise. Collinsworth and Al Michaels have the call for today’s big Rams-Bucs game in the Divisional Round. The winner...
Sports Illustrated

Antonio Brown Reacts to Buccaneers’ Playoff Loss With Meme

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday. While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Stafford has great quote about Bucs’ defensive mistake

The Los Angeles Rams used a huge play late to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was well aware of how it happened. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain that set the Rams up in field goal range just before time expired in the fourth quarter. The play came against what was supposed to be an all-out blitz, which left Kupp alone with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. In a one-on-one matchup, Kupp was always going to win. You can see the play in question here.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
