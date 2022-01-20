Cleveland Browns Daily 1/20/2022

Three Browns players have been named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-NFL and All-AFC teams. RB Nick Chubb, OL Joel Bitonio and DE Myles Garrett were all voted Monday to the All-NFL and All-AFC lists — which is no surprise after each of them were also voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Bitonio and Garrett have each cracked the list in the last two seasons, while Chubb, who was previously named to the All-AFC list in 2019, was selected to the All-NFL list for the first time in his career.
