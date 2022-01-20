ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Uniformly accelerated Brownian oscillator in (2+1)D: temperature-dependent dissipation and frequency shift

By Dimitris Moustos
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We consider an Unruh-DeWitt detector modeled as a harmonic oscillator that is coupled to a massless quantum scalar field in the (2+1)-dimensional Minkowski spacetime. We treat the detector as an open quantum system and employ a quantum Langevin equation to describe its dynamics, with the field, which is characterized...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

CaS: a medium for the Ca-S-O cycles and rare metal aggregation in Earth

Oldhamite is a rare mineral only observed naturally in enstatite meteorites (chondrites and achondrites). It has never been observed on terrestrial samples, nor in other meteorite groups. However, under the conditions of 1.5 GPa, 1425K and 0.5 GPa, 1325K, with the oxygen fugacity is in the range of FMQ-2 to FMQ-0.2 (the logfO2 value determined relative to the buffering equilibrium 3Fe2SiO4 + O2 = 2Fe3O4 + 3SiO2; we denote this value FMQ), the oldhamite (CaS) was found during the melt reaction between the pyrrhotite-pentlandite-bearing orthopyroxene and CaCO3. We name this the two-melt mechanism. It is seasonable to infer that the formation of CaS can occur at the interface between the asthenosphere and the oceanic lithosphere under the mid-ocean ridge and during the process of mantle plume intruding into the lithosphere in Earth. CaS is very easy to combine with oxygen to form CaSO4, which probably is the reason why it has never been found in geological samples from Earth. We speculate that part of the anhydrite and gypsum in the black smokers of mid-ocean ridges are related to the oxidation of CaS in the underlying mantle. The Siberian mantle plume can generate CaS when it intruded into the lithosphere. The C and CO in the mantle plume lava with low oxygen fugacity can also react with gypsum in the crust to generate CaS and CO2. When the magma cools, CaS can be oxidized to form CaSO4. During the formation and oxidation of 1 molecule of CaS, 1 molecule of CO2 can be produced, and a half to two moles of O2 will be fixed by CaSO4. This mechanism perhaps is a reason for the reduction of oxygen content in the atmosphere at the Permian-Triassic boundary. The existence of the intermediary product CaS was one of the factors to promote the mass extinction most severe biotic crisis in the past 500 million years at the Permian-Triassic boundary.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Standing shock prevents propagation of sparks in supersonic explosive flows

Jens von der Linden, Clare Kimblin, Ian McKenna, Skyler Bagley, Hsiao-Chi Li, Ryan Houim, Christopher S. Kueny, Allen Kuhl, Dave Grote, Mark Converse, Caron E. J. Vossen, Sönke Stern, Corrado Cimarelli, Jason Sears. Volcanic jet flows in explosive eruptions emit radio frequency signatures, indicative of their fluid dynamic and...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Quantum Physics#Brownian Motion#Frequency#Scalar Field#Unruh Dewitt
arxiv.org

1-GHz mid-infrared frequency comb spanning 3 to 13 μm

Mid-infrared (MIR) spectrometers are invaluable tools for molecular fingerprinting and hyper-spectral imaging. Among the available spectroscopic approaches, GHz MIR dual-comb absorption spectrometers have the potential to simultaneously combine the high-speed, high spectral resolution, and broad optical bandwidth needed to accurately study complex, transient events in chemistry, combustion, and microscopy. However, such a spectrometer has not yet been demonstrated due to the lack of GHz MIR frequency combs with broad and full spectral coverage. Here, we introduce the first broadband MIR frequency comb laser platform at 1 GHz repetition rate that achieves spectral coverage from 3 to 13 {\mu}m. This frequency comb is based on a commercially available 1.56 {\mu}m mode-locked laser, robust all-fiber Er amplifiers and intra-pulse difference frequency generation (IP-DFG) of few-cycle pulses in \c{hi}(2) nonlinear crystals. When used in a dual comb spectroscopy (DCS) configuration, this source will simultaneously enable measurements with {\mu}s time resolution, 1 GHz (0.03 cm-1) spectral point spacing and a full bandwidth of >5 THz (>166 cm-1) anywhere within the MIR atmospheric windows. This represents a unique spectroscopic resource for characterizing fast and non-repetitive events that are currently inaccessible with other sources.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Entanglement entropy in $(2+1)$D interacting theory: A dimension reduction approach

A formidable perspective in understanding collective quantum phenomena of a given many-body system is through its entanglement contents. Yet apart from well-established knowledge for free theories, so far much less is known about entanglement structure of interacting particles, especially for the cases beyond $(1+1)$ dimension. Here, we develop an efficient scheme to study the entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional quantum field theories, which is able to go beyond the non-interacting or conformal settings. Within this framework, we exactly derive the area-law entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional free scalar field and Dirac field, which are consistent with the expectations from existing studies. As a concrete example of interacting theory, we investigate the entanglement entropy of $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermion under a random magnetic field, which cannot be straightforwardly solved via previous approaches. We analytically prove the area-law entanglement entropy remains, with a minor modification of the area-law coefficient by disorder. Additionally, our analytical solution is further validated by the corresponding lattice simulation. This advance not only offers a tool to exploring the correlations and quantum criticality, but also achieves a deepened understanding of the entanglement structure of quantum many-body systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Exploring Bosonic and Fermionic Link Models on $(3+1)-$d tubes

Quantum link models (QLMs) have attracted a lot of attention in recent times as a generalization of Wilson's lattice gauge theories (LGT), and are particularly suitable for realization on quantum simulators and computers. These models are known to host new phases of matter and act as a bridge between particle and condensed matter physics. In this article, we study the Abelian $U(1)$ lattice gauge theory in $(3+1)$-d tubes using large-scale exact diagonalization (ED). We are then able to motivate the phase diagram of the model with finite size scaling techniques (FSS), and in particular propose the existence of a Coulomb phase. Furthermore, we introduce the first models involving fermionic quantum links, which generalize the gauge degrees of freedom to be of fermionic nature. We prove that while the spectra remain identical between the bosonic and the fermionic versions of the $U(1)$-symmetric quantum link models in $(2+1)$-d, they are different in $(3+1)$-d. We discuss the prospects of realizing the magnetic field interactions as correlated hopping in quantum simulator experiments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quasilinear theory for inhomogeneous plasma

This paper presents local quasilinear theory that describes classical plasma interacting with inhomogeneous turbulence in the presence of background fields. The particle Hamiltonian is kept general; for example, relativistic, electromagnetic, and gravitational effects are subsumed. A Fokker--Plank equation for a dressed `oscillation-center' (OC) distribution is derived from the Klimontovich equation and captures quasilinear diffusion, interaction with the background fields, and ponderomotive effects simultaneously. In particular, the expression for the OC Hamiltonian is generalized to resonant interactions, and the diffusion coefficient is positive-semidefinite. Waves are allowed to be off-shell (i.e. not constrained by a dispersion relation), and a collision integral of the Balescu--Lenard type emerges as a part of the theory. Without being restricted to electrostatic interactions, this operator conserves particles, momentum, and energy, and it also satisfies the H-theorem. As a spin-off, a general expression for the spectrum of microscopic fluctuations is derived. For on-shell waves, which satisfy a quasilinear wave-kinetic equation, the theory conserves the momentum and energy of the wave--plasma system. Dewar's OC quasilinear theory of electrostatic turbulence (1973, Phys. Fluids 16, 1102) is proven formally as a particular case and given a concise formulation.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Research and experimental design of Astrojax double balls trajectory based on double pendulum system

Based on the double pendulum and Lagrange equation, the moving particles are captured by a binocular three-dimensional capture camera. Two trajectory models of Astrojax and the relationship between trajectory empirical formula and parameters are established. Through research, the calculated trajectory of this formula and related parameters fit well with the actual measured trajectory, and can accurately predict and change the trajectory of the model. The equipment and materials required in the experiment are simple and easy to obtain, and the experimental theme is relatively interesting and novel, which can be applied as an extended experiment in college physics experiment course, so that students can understand the motion characteristics of the double pendulum and learn physics from life. The designing experiment can not only improve students' interest in learning, but also broaden their knowledge and cultivate their practical ability.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards energy discretization for muon scattering tomography in GEANT4 simulations: A discrete probabilistic approach

In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Gauging U(1) symmetry in (2+1)d topological phases

We study the gauging of a global U(1) symmetry in a gapped system in (2+1)d. The gauging procedure has been well-understood for a finite global symmetry group, which leads to a new gapped phase with emergent gauge structure and can be described algebraically using the mathematical framework of modular tensor category (MTC). We develop a categorical description of U(1) gauging in an MTC, taking into account the dynamics of U(1) gauge field absent in the finite group case. When the ungauged system has a non-zero Hall conductance, the gauged theory remains gapped and we determine the complete set of anyon data for the gauged theory. On the other hand, when the Hall conductance vanishes, we argue that gauging has the same effect of condensing a special Abelian anyon nucleated by inserting $2\pi$ U(1) flux. We apply our procedure to the SU(2)$_k$ MTCs and derive the full MTC data for the $\mathbb{Z}_k$ parafermion MTCs. We also discuss a dual U(1) symmetry that emerges after the original U(1) symmetry of an MTC is gauged.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Confinement of relativistic electrons in a magnetic mirror en route to a magnetized relativistic pair plasma

Creating magnetized relativistic pair plasma in the laboratory would enable the exploration of unique plasma physics relevant to some of the most energetic events in the universe. As a step towards a laboratory pair plasma, we have demonstrated effective confinement of multi-$\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons inside a pulsed-power-driven $13$ $\mathrm{T}$ magnetic mirror field with a mirror ratio of $2.6$. The confinement is diagnosed by measuring the axial and radial losses with magnetic spectrometers. The loss spectra are consistent with $\leq 2.5$ $\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons confined in the mirror for $\sim 1$ $\mathrm{ns}$. With a source of $10^{12}$ electron-positron pairs at comparable energies, this magnetic mirror would confine a relativistic pair plasma with Lorentz factor $\gamma \sim 6$ and magnetization $\sigma \sim 40$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An Optimization Problem in Heat Conduction With Volume Constraint and Double Obstacles

We consider the optimization problem of minimizing $\int_{\mathbb{R}^n}|\nabla u|^2\,\mathrm{d}x$ with double obstacles $\phi\leq u\leq\psi$ a.e. in $D$ and a constraint on the volume of $\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$, where $D\subset\mathbb{R}^n$ is a bounded domain. By studying a penalization problem that achieves the constrained volume for small values of penalization parameter, we prove that every minimizer is $C^{1,1}$ locally in $D$ and Lipschitz continuous in $\mathbb{R}^n$ and that the free boundary $\partial\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$ is smooth. Moreover, when the boundary of $D$ has a plane portion, we show that the minimizer is $C^{1,\frac{1}{2}}$ up to the plane portion.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Signatures of misalignment in x-ray cavities of cavity-based x-ray free-electron lasers

Cavity-based x-ray free-electron lasers (CBXFEL) will allow use of optical cavity feedback to support generation of fully coherent x-rays of high brilliance and stability by electrons in undulators. CBXFEL optical cavities comprise Bragg-reflecting flat crystal mirrors, which ensure x-rays circulation on a closed orbit, and x-ray refractive lenses, which stabilize the orbit and refocus the x-rays back on the electrons in the undulator. Depending on the cavity design, there are tens of degrees of freedom of the optical elements, which can never be perfectly aligned. Here, we study signatures of misalignment of the optical components and of the undulator source with the purposes of understanding the effects of misalignment on x-ray beam dynamics, understanding misalignment tolerances, and developing cavity alignment procedures. Betatron oscillations of the x-ray beam trajectory (both symmetric and asymmetric) are one of the characteristic signatures of cavity misalignment. The oscillation period is in the general case a non-integer number of round-trip passes of x-rays in the cavity. This period (unlike the amplitude and offset of the oscillations) is independent of the type of misalignment and is defined by cavity parameters. The studies are performed on an example of a four-crystal rectangular cavity using analytical and numerical wave optics as well as ray-tracing techniques. Both confocal and generic stable cavity types are studied.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Directed mean curvature flow in noisy environment

We consider the directed mean curvature flow on the plane in a weak Gaussian random environment. We prove that, when started from a sufficiently flat initial condition, a rescaled and recentred solution converges to the Cole--Hopf solution of the KPZ equation. This result follows from the analysis of a more general system of nonlinear SPDEs driven by inhomogeneous noises, using the theory of regularity structures. However, due to inhomogeneity of the noise, the "black box" result developed in the series of works [Hai14, BHZ19, CH16, BCCH21] cannot be applied directly and requires significant extension to infinite-dimensional regularity structures.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy