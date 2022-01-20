Photochemical Runaway in Exoplanet Atmospheres: Implications for Biosignatures

This paper presents local quasilinear theory that describes classical plasma interacting with inhomogeneous turbulence in the presence of background fields. The particle Hamiltonian is kept general; for example, relativistic, electromagnetic, and gravitational effects are subsumed. A Fokker--Plank equation for a dressed `oscillation-center' (OC) distribution is derived from the Klimontovich equation and captures quasilinear diffusion, interaction with the background fields, and ponderomotive effects simultaneously. In particular, the expression for the OC Hamiltonian is generalized to resonant interactions, and the diffusion coefficient is positive-semidefinite. Waves are allowed to be off-shell (i.e. not constrained by a dispersion relation), and a collision integral of the Balescu--Lenard type emerges as a part of the theory. Without being restricted to electrostatic interactions, this operator conserves particles, momentum, and energy, and it also satisfies the H-theorem. As a spin-off, a general expression for the spectrum of microscopic fluctuations is derived. For on-shell waves, which satisfy a quasilinear wave-kinetic equation, the theory conserves the momentum and energy of the wave--plasma system. Dewar's OC quasilinear theory of electrostatic turbulence (1973, Phys. Fluids 16, 1102) is proven formally as a particular case and given a concise formulation.
