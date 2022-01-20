ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photochemical Runaway in Exoplanet Atmospheres: Implications for Biosignatures

By Sukrit Ranjan, Sara Seager, Zhuchang Zhan, Daniel D. B. Koll, William Bains, Janusz J. Petkowski, Jingcheng Huang, Zifan Lin
 4 days ago

Sukrit Ranjan, Sara Seager, Zhuchang Zhan, Daniel D. B. Koll, William Bains, Janusz J. Petkowski, Jingcheng Huang, Zifan Lin. About 2.5 billion years ago, microbes learned to harness plentiful Solar energy to reduce CO$_2$ with H$_2$O, extracting energy and producing O$_2$ as waste. O$_2$ production from this metabolic process was so...

