Astronomy

Compact groups from semi-analytical models of galaxy formation -- III: purity and completeness of Hickson-like catalogues

By Antonela Taverna, Eugenia Diaz-Gimenez, Ariel Zandivarez, Gary Mamon
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Antonela Taverna (1), Eugenia Diaz-Gimenez (1), Ariel Zandivarez (1), Gary Mamon (2) ((1) OAC/UNC - IATE/CONICET/UNC - (2) IAP) Many catalogues of isolated compact groups of galaxies (CGs) have been extracted using Hickson's criteria to identify isolated, dense systems of galaxies, with at least three or four galaxies concordant in magnitude...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Energy functions of fast radio bursts derived from the first CHIME/FRB catalogue

Tetsuya Hashimoto, Tomotsugu Goto, Bo Han Chen, Simon C.-C. Ho, Tiger Y.-Y. Hsiao, Yi Hang Valerie Wong, Alvina Y. L. On, Seong Jin Kim, Ece Kilerci-Eser, Kai-Chun Huang, Daryl Joe D. Santos, Shotaro Yamasaki. Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are mysterious millisecond pulses in radio, most of which originate from distant...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A systematic search for galaxy protocluster cores at the transition epoch of their star formation activity

The redshift of $z\sim1.5$ is the transition epoch of protoclusters (PCs) from the star-forming phase into the quenching phase, and hence an appropriate era to investigate the build up of the quenched population. We define a `core' as the most massive halo in a given PC, where environmental effects are likely to work most effectively, and search for cores at $1<z<1.5$. We use a photometric redshift catalogue of a wide (effective area of $\sim22.2\,\mathrm{deg}^{2}$) and deep ($i\sim26.8\,\mathrm{mag}$) optical survey with Subaru Hyper-Suprime Cam. Regarding galaxies with $\log(M_{*}/M_{\odot})>11.3$ as the central galaxies of PC cores, we estimate their average halo mass by clustering analysis and find it to be $\log(M_\mathrm{h}/M_{\odot})\sim13.7$. An expected mass growth by the Illustris TNG simulation and the observed overdensities around them suggest that the PC cores we find are progenitors of present-day clusters. Classifying our galaxy sample into red and blue galaxies, we calculate the stellar mass function (SMF) and the red galaxy fraction. The SMFs in the PC cores are more-top heavy than field, implying early high-mass galaxy formation and disruption of low-mass galaxies. We also find that the red fraction increases with stellar mass, consistent with stellar-mass dependent environmental quenching recently found at $z>1$. Interestingly, although the cores with red and blue centrals have similar halo masses, only those with red centrals show a significant red fraction excess compared to the field, suggesting a conformity effect. Some observational features of PC cores may imply that the conformity is caused by assembly bias.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Gravitational glint: Detectable gravitational wave tails from stars and compact objects

Observations of a merging neutron star binary in both gravitational waves, by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO), and across the spectrum of electromagnetic radiation, by myriad telescopes, have been used to show that gravitational waves travel in vacuum at a speed that is indistinguishable from that of light to within one part in a quadrillion. However, it has long been expected mathematically that, when electromagnetic or gravitational waves travel through vacuum in a curved spacetime, the waves develop "tails" that travel more slowly. The associated signal has been thought to be undetectably weak. Here we demonstrate that gravitational waves are efficiently scattered by the curvature sourced by ordinary compact objects -- stars, white dwarfs, neutron stars, and planets -- and certain candidates for dark matter, populating the interior of the null cone. The resulting "gravitational glint" should imminently be detectable, and be recognizable (for all but planets) as briefly delayed echoes of the primary signal emanating from extremely near the direction of the primary source. This opens the prospect for using GRAvitational Detection And Ranging (GRADAR) to map the Universe and conduct a comprehensive census of massive compact objects, and ultimately to explore their interiors.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Star Formation Properties of Sloan Digital Sky Survey BOSS Void Galaxies in the Hyper Suprime-Cam Survey

We utilize the Hyper Suprime-Cam (HSC) Wide Survey to explore the properties of galaxies located in the voids identified from the Baryon Oscillation Spectroscopic Survey (BOSS) up to z~0.7. The HSC reaches i~25, allowing us to characterize the void galaxies down to 10$^{9.2}$ solar mass. We find that the revised void galaxy densities, when including faint galaxies in voids defined by bright galaxies, are still underdense compared to the mean density from the entire field. In addition, we classify galaxies into star-forming, quiescent, and green valley populations, and find that void galaxies tend to have slightly higher fractions of star-forming galaxies under the mass and redshift control, although the significance of this result is only moderate (2$\sigma$). However, when we focus on the star-forming population, the distribution of the specific star formation rate (sSFR) of void galaxies shows little difference from that of the control galaxies. Similarly, the median sSFR of star-forming void galaxies is also in good agreement with that of the star-forming control galaxies. Moreover, the effective green valley fraction of void galaxies, defined as the number of green valley galaxies over the number of nonquiescent galaxies, is comparable to that of the control ones, supporting the suggestion that void and control galaxies evolve under similar physical processes and quenching frequencies. Our results thus favor a scenario of the galaxy assembly bias.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The variation of the gas content of galaxy groups and pairs compared to isolated galaxies

Sambit Roychowdhury, Martin J. Meyer, Jonghwan Rhee, Martin A. Zwaan, Garima Chauhan, Luke J. M. Davies, Sabine Bellstedt, Simon P. Driver, Claudia del P. Lagos, Aaron S. G. Robotham, Joss Bland-Hawthorn, Richard Dodson, Benne W. Holwerda, Andrew M. Hopkins, Maritza A. Lara-Lopez, Angel R. Lopez-Sanchez, Danail Obreschkow, Kristof Rozgonyi, Matthew T. Whiting, Angus H. Wright.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Asymmetric star formation triggered by gas inflow in a barred lenticular galaxy PGC 34107

Shiying Lu, Qiusheng Gu, Xue Ge, Luis C. Ho, Yulong Gao, Zhengyi Chen, Ke Xu, Zhi-Yu Zhang, Yong Shi, Qirong Yuan, Min Bao. Comparing to the inactive and gas-poor normal lenticular galaxies (S0s) in the local universe, we study a barred star-forming S0 galaxy, PGC 34107, which has been observed by the Centro Astronómico Hispano Alemán (CAHA) 3.5-m telescope and the Northern Extended Millimeter Array (NOEMA). The spatially resolved ionized gas and molecular gas traced by $^{12}$CO(1-0), hereafter CO(1-0), show the similar distribution and kinematics to the stellar component with an off-center star-forming region, $\sim$380 pc away from the center. The resolved kinematics of molecular CO(1-0) emission reveals that there is a blueshifted (redshifted) velocity component on the receding (approaching) side of the galaxy along the stellar bar. This might provide a plausible evidence of non-circular motion, such as the bar-induced molecular gas inflow. The velocity of molecular gas inflow decreases with approaching towards the peak of the off-center star formation in the north, which might be associated with the inner Lindblad resonance (ILR). In addition to CO(1-0), we also detect the isotopic line of $^{13}$CO(1-0). Most $\rm H\alpha$, CO(1-0) and $^{13}$CO(1-0) emissions are concentrated on this northern star-forming region. We find that PGC 34107 follows the local stellar mass-metallicity relation, star-forming main sequence, and the Kennicutt-Schmidt law. The resolved and integrated molecular gas main sequence suggest that there is a higher gas fraction in the galaxy central region, which supports a scenario that the bar-induced gas reservoir provides the raw material, and subsequently triggers the central star formation.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

An Accurate Comprehensive Approach to Substructure: III. Masses and Formation Times of the Host Haloes

With this Paper we complete a comprehensive study of substructure in dark matter haloes. In Paper I we derived the radial distribution and mass function (MF) of accreted subhaloes (scaled to the radius and mass of the host halo) and showed they are essentially universal. This is not the case, however, for those of stripped subhaloes, which depend on halo mass and assembly history. In Paper II we derived these latter properties in the simplest case of purely accreting haloes. Here we extend the study to ordinary haloes having suffered major mergers. After showing that all the properties of substructure are encoded in the mean truncated-to-original subhalo mass ratio profile, we demonstrate that the dependence of the subhalo MF on halo mass arises from their mass-dependent concentration, while the shape of the subhalo radial distribution depends on the time of the last major merger of the host halo. In this sense, the latter property is a better probe of halo formation time than the former. Unfortunately, this is not the case for the radial distribution of satellites as this profile is essentially disconnected from subhalo stripping and the properties of accreted subhaloes are independent of the halo formation time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effect of inhomogeneities on the propagation of gravitational waves from binaries of compact objects

We consider the propagation of gravitational waves in our late time Universe with the presence of structure. Gravitational waves emitted from distant sources have to traverse through regions that are far from smooth and homogeneous, before detection. We investigate the effect of inhomogeneities on the observables associated with the gravitational waves sources. In particular, we evaluate the impact of inhomogeneities on gravitational wave propagation employing the Buchert's framework of averaging. In context of a toy model within the above framework, it is first shown how the redshift versus distance relation, as well as the redshift drift get affected through the averaging process. We then study the variation of the redshift dependent part of the observed gravitational wave amplitude for different combination of our model parameters. We show that the variation of the gravitational wave amplitude with respect to redshift can deviate significantly in comparison with that in the Lambda-CDM model. Our result signifies the importance of local inhomogeneities on precision measurements of parameters of gravitational wave sources.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Hot-mode accretion and the physics of thin-disk galaxy formation

We use FIRE simulations to study disk formation in z~0, Milky Way-mass galaxies, and conclude that a key ingredient for the formation of thin stellar disks is the ability for accreting gas to develop an aligned angular momentum distribution via internal cancellation *prior* to joining the galaxy. Among galaxies with a high fraction of their young stars (>70%) in a thin disk (h/R~0.1) we find that: (i) hot, virial-temperature gas dominates the inflowing gas mass on halo scales (>~20 kpc), with radiative losses offset by compression heating; (ii) this hot accretion proceeds until angular momentum support slows inward motion, at which point the gas cools to T~10^4 K or less; (iii) prior to cooling, the accreting gas develops an angular momentum distribution that is aligned with the galaxy disk, and while cooling transitions from a quasi-spherical spatial configuration to a more flattened, disk-like configuration. We show that the existence of this "rotating cooling flow" accretion mode is strongly correlated with the fraction of stars forming in a thin disk among a sample of 17 z~0 galaxies spanning a halo mass range of 10^10.5 solar masses to 10^12 solar masses, or a stellar mass range 10^8 solar masses to 10^11 solar masses. Notably, galaxies with a thick disk or irregular morphology do not undergo significant angular momentum alignment of gas prior to accretion and show no correspondence between halo gas cooling and flattening. Our results suggest that rotating cooling flows (or, more generally, rotating subsonic flows) that become coherent and angular momentum-supported prior to direct deposition onto the galaxy are likely a necessary condition for the formation of thin, star-forming disk galaxies in a LambdaCDM universe.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Gas condensation in Brightest Group Galaxies unveiled with MUSE

V. Olivares, P. Salome, S. L. Hamer, F. Combes, M. Gaspari, K. Kolokythas, E. O'Sullivan, R. S. Beckmann, A. Babul, F. L. Polles, M. Lehnert, S. I. Loubser, M. Donahue, M.-L. Gendron-Marsolais, P. Lagos, G. Pineau des Forets, B. Godard, T. Rose, G. Tremblay, G. Ferland, P. Guillard. The origin...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Black hole triggered star formation in the dwarf galaxy Henize 2-10

Black hole driven outflows have been observed in some dwarf galaxies with active galactic nuclei (1), and likely play a role in heating and expelling gas (thereby suppressing star formation), as they do in larger galaxies (2). The extent to which black hole outflows can trigger star formation in dwarf galaxies is unclear, because work in this area has hitherto focused on massive galaxies and the observational evidence is scarce (3,4,5). Henize 2-10 is a dwarf starburst galaxy previously reported to have a central massive black hole (6,7,8,9), though that interpretation has been disputed since some aspects of the observational evidence are also consistent with a supernova remnant (10,11). At a distance of ~9 Mpc, it presents an opportunity to resolve the central region and determine if there is evidence for a black hole outflow impacting star formation. Here we report optical observations of Henize 2-10 with a linear resolution of a few parsecs. We find a ~150 pc long ionized filament connecting the region of the black hole with a site of recent star formation. Spectroscopy reveals a sinusoid-like position-velocity structure that is well described by a simple precessing bipolar outflow. We conclude that this black hole outflow triggered the star formation.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Numerical simulations of bar formation in the Local Group

More than 50 per cent of present-day massive disc galaxies show a rotating stellar bar. Their formation and dynamics have been widely studied both numerically and observationally. Although numerical simulations in the $\Lambda$CDM cosmological framework predict the formation of such stellar components, there seems to be a tension between theoretical and observational results. Simulated bars are typically larger in size and have slower pattern speed than observed ones. We study the formation and evolution of barred galaxies, using two $\Lambda$CDM zoom-in hydrodynamical simulations of the CLUES project that follow the evolution of a cosmological Local Group-like volume. We found that our simulated bars, at $z = 0$, are both shorter and faster rotators than previous ones found in other studies on cosmological simulations alleviating the tension mentioned above. These bars match the short tail-end of the observed bar length distribution. In agreement with previous numerical works, we find that bars form in those systems where the disc self-gravity is dominant over the dark matter halo, making them unstable against bar formation. Our bars developed in the last 3-4 Gyr until they achieve their current length and strength; as bars grow, their lengths increase while their rotation speeds decrease. Despite this slowdown, at redshift $z = 0$ their rotation speeds and size match well the observational data.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Observations of the Initial Formation and Evolution of Spiral galaxies at $1 < z < 3$ in the CANDELS fields

Berta Margalef-Bentabol, Christopher J. Conselice, Boris Haeussler, Kevin Casteel, Chris Lintott, Karen Masters, Brooke Simmons. Many aspects concerning the formation of spiral and disc galaxies remain unresolved, despite their discovery and detailed study over the past $150$ years. As such, we present the results of an observational search for proto-spiral galaxies and their earliest formation, including the discovery of a significant population of spiral-like and clumpy galaxies at $z>1$ in deep \textit{Hubble Space Telescope} CANDELS imaging. We carry out a detailed analysis of this population, characterising their number density evolution, masses, star formation rates and sizes. Overall, we find a surprisingly high overall number density of massive $M_{*} >10^{10}\mathrm{M}_{\odot}$ spiral-like galaxies (including clumpy spirals) at $z > 1$ of $0.18\,{\rm per}\, \mathrm{arcmin}^{-2}$. We measure and characterise the decline in the number of these systems at higher redshift using simulations to correct for redshift effects in identifications, finding that the true fraction of spiral-like galaxies grows at lower redshifts as $\sim$ $(1+z)^{-1.1}$. This is such that the absolute numbers of spirals increases by a factor of $\sim 10$ between $z = 2.5$ and $z = 0.5$. We also demonstrate that these spiral-like systems have large sizes at $z>2$, and high star formation rates, above the main-sequence, These galaxies represent a major mode of galaxy formation in the early universe, perhaps driven by the spiral structure itself. We finally discuss the origin of these systems, including their likely formation through gas accretion and minor mergers, but conclude that major mergers are an unlikely cause.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Mechanical feedback from stellar winds with an application to galaxy formation at high redshift

We compute different sets of stellar evolutionary tracks in order to quantify the energy, mass, and metals yielded by massive main-sequence and post-main-sequence winds. Our aim is to investigate the impact of binary systems and of a metallicity-dependent distribution of initial rotational velocities on the feedback by stellar winds. We find significant changes compared to the commonly used non-rotating, single-star scenario. The largest differences are noticeable at low metallicity, where the mechanical-energy budget is substantially increased. So as to establish the maximal (i.e. obtained by neglecting dissipation in the near circumstellar environment) influence of winds on the early stages of galaxy formation, we use our new feedback estimates to simulate the formation and evolution of a sub-$L_*$ galaxy at redshift 3 (hosted by a dark-matter halo with a mass of $1.8\times 10^{11}$ M$_\odot$) and compare the outcome with simulations in which only supernova feedback is considered. Accounting for the continuous energy injection by winds reduces the total stellar mass, the metal content, and the burstiness of the star-formation rate as well as of the outflowing gas mass. However, our numerical experiment suggests that the enhanced mechanical feedback from the winds of rotating and binary stars has a limited impact on the most relevant galactic properties compared to the non-rotating single-star scenario. Eventually, we look at the relative abundance between the metals entrained in winds and those ejected by supernovae and find that it stays nearly constant within the simulated galaxy and its surrounding halo.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Research and experimental design of Astrojax double balls trajectory based on double pendulum system

Based on the double pendulum and Lagrange equation, the moving particles are captured by a binocular three-dimensional capture camera. Two trajectory models of Astrojax and the relationship between trajectory empirical formula and parameters are established. Through research, the calculated trajectory of this formula and related parameters fit well with the actual measured trajectory, and can accurately predict and change the trajectory of the model. The equipment and materials required in the experiment are simple and easy to obtain, and the experimental theme is relatively interesting and novel, which can be applied as an extended experiment in college physics experiment course, so that students can understand the motion characteristics of the double pendulum and learn physics from life. The designing experiment can not only improve students' interest in learning, but also broaden their knowledge and cultivate their practical ability.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

alpha-Deep Probabilistic Inference (alpha-DPI): efficient uncertainty quantification from exoplanet astrometry to black hole feature extraction

Inference is crucial in modern astronomical research, where hidden astrophysical features and patterns are often estimated from indirect and noisy measurements. Inferring the posterior of hidden features, conditioned on the observed measurements, is essential for understanding the uncertainty of results and downstream scientific interpretations. Traditional approaches for posterior estimation include sampling-based methods and variational inference. However, sampling-based methods are typically slow for high-dimensional inverse problems, while variational inference often lacks estimation accuracy. In this paper, we propose alpha-DPI, a deep learning framework that first learns an approximate posterior using alpha-divergence variational inference paired with a generative neural network, and then produces more accurate posterior samples through importance re-weighting of the network samples. It inherits strengths from both sampling and variational inference methods: it is fast, accurate, and scalable to high-dimensional problems. We apply our approach to two high-impact astronomical inference problems using real data: exoplanet astrometry and black hole feature extraction.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Nilpotent dynamics on signed interaction graphs and weak converses of Thomas' rules

A finite dynamical system with $n$ components is a function $f:X\to X$ where $X=X_1\times\dots\times X_n$ is a product of $n$ finite intervals of integers. The structure of such a system $f$ is represented by a signed digraph $G$, called interaction graph: there are $n$ vertices, one per component, and the signed arcs describe the positive and negative influences between them. Finite dynamical systems are usual models for gene networks. In this context, it is often assumed that $f$ is {\em degree-bounded}, that is, the size of each $X_i$ is at most the out-degree of $i$ in $G$ plus one. Assuming that $G$ is connected and that $f$ is degree-bounded, we prove the following: if $G$ is not a cycle, then $f^{n+1}$ may be a constant. In that case, $f$ describes a very simple dynamics: a global convergence toward a unique fixed point in $n+1$ iterations. This shows that, in the degree-bounded case, the fact that $f$ describes a complex dynamics {\em cannot} be deduced from its interaction graph. We then widely generalize the above result, obtaining, as immediate consequences, other limits on what can be deduced from the interaction graph only, as the following weak converses of Thomas' rules: if $G$ is connected and has a positive (negative) cycle, then $f$ may have two (no) fixed points.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE

