Optical Observations of star clusters NGC 1513 and NGC 4147; white dwarf WD1145+017 and $K$ band imaging of star forming region Sh2-61 with the 3.6 meter Devasthal Optical Telescope

M. Sánchez-García, S. García-Burillo, M. Pereira-Santaella, L. Colina, A. Usero, M. Querejeta, A. Alonso-Herrero, A. Fuente. We analyse the influence of the dynamical environment on the star formation (SF) relations of the dense molecular gas in the starburst (SB) ring of the Seyfert 2 galaxy NGC 1068. We used ALMA to image the emission of the 1-0 transitions of HCN and HCO+ with a resolution of 56 pc. We also used ancillary data of CO(1-0) at a resolution of ~100 pc, and CO(3-2) and its underlying continuum emission at ~40 pc. These observations allow us to probe a range of molecular gas densities (n(H2)~10$^{3-5}cm^{-3}$). The SF rate (SFR) is derived from Pa$\alpha$ line emission imaged by HST/NICMOS. We analysed how SF relations change depending on the choice of aperture sizes and molecular gas tracer. The scatter in the Kennicutt-Schmidt relation is about a factor of two to three lower for the HCN and HCO+ lines compared to CO(1-0) for a common aperture. Correlations lose statistical significance below a critical spatial scale $\approx$300-400 pc. The SF efficiency of the dense molecular gas (SFEdense) shows a scattered distribution as a function of the HCN luminosity (L'(HCN)) around a mean value of $\simeq0.01$Myr$^{-1}$. An alternative prescription for SF relations, linking the SFEdense and the boundedness of the gas measured by the parameter b$\equiv\Sigma$dense/$\sigma^2$, where $\Sigma$dense is the dense molecular gas surface density and $\sigma$ the velocity dispersion, resolves the degeneracy associated with the SFEdense-L'(HCN) plot. We identify two branches in the SFEdense-b plot that correspond to two dynamical environments in the SB ring, which are defined by their proximity to the bar-ring interface region. This region corresponds to the crossing of two density wave resonances, where an increased rate of cloud-cloud collisions would favour an enhanced compression of molecular gas. Our results suggest that galactic dynamics plays a major role in the efficiency of the gas conversion into stars.

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO