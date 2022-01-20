ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simulations of AGN Driven Galactic Outflow Morphology and Content

By Ryan Tanner, Kimberly Weaver
 4 days ago

Using a series of 3D relativistic hydrodynamical simulations of active galactic nuclei (AGN) we investigate how AGN power, a clumpy ISM structure, and AGN jet angle with respect to the galactic disk affect the morphology and content of the resulting galactic outflow. For low power AGN across three orders of magnitude...

Accretion mode versus radio morphology in the LOFAR Deep Fields

B. Mingo, J. H. Croston, P. N. Best, K. J. Duncan, M. J. Hardcastle, R. Kondapally, I. Prandoni, J. Sabater, T. W. Shimwell, W. L. Williams, R. D. Baldi, M. Bonato, M. Bondi, P. Dabhade, G. Gürkan, J. Ineson, M. Magliocchetti, G. Miley, J. C. S. Pierce, H. J. A. Röttgering.
Systematic exploration of heavy element nucleosynthesis in protomagnetar outflows

We study the nucleosynthesis products in neutrino-driven winds from rapidly rotating, highly magnetised and misaligned protomagnetars using the nuclear reaction network SkyNet. We adopt a semi-analytic parameterized model for the protomagnetar and systematically study the capabilities of its neutrino-driven wind for synthesizing nuclei and eventually producing ultra-high energy cosmic rays (UHECRs). We find that for neutron-rich outflows ($Y_e<0.5$), synthesis of heavy elements ($\overline{A}\sim 20-65$) is possible during the first $\sim 10$ seconds of the outflow, but these nuclei are subjected to composition-altering photodisintegration during the epoch of particle acceleration at the dissipation radii. However, after the first $\sim 10$ seconds of the outflow, nucleosynthesis reaches lighter elements ($\overline{A}\sim 10-50$) that are not subjected to subsequent photodisintegration. For proton-rich ($Y_e \geq 0.5$) outflows, synthesis is more limited ($\overline{A}\sim 4-15$). These suggest that while protomagnetars typically do not synthesize nuclei heavier than second r-process peak elements, they are intriguing sources of intermediate/heavy mass UHECRs. For all configurations, the most rapidly rotating protomagnetars are more conducive for nucleosynthesis with a weaker dependence on the magnetic field strength.
Weighing the Galactic disk using phase-space spirals IV. Tests on a 3d galaxy simulation

In this fourth article on weighing the Galactic disk using the shape of the phase-space spiral, we have tested our method on a billion particle three-dimensional N-body simulation, comprised of a Milky Way like host galaxy and a merging dwarf satellite. The main purpose of this work was to test the validity of our model's fundamental assumptions: that the spiral inhabits a locally static and vertically separable gravitational potential. These assumptions might be compromised in the complex kinematic system of a disturbed three-dimensional disk galaxy; in fact, the statistical uncertainty and any potential biases related to these assumptions is expected to be amplified for this simulation, which differs from the Milky Way in that it is more strongly perturbed and has a phase-space spiral that inhabits higher vertical energies. We constructed 44 separate data samples from different spatial locations in the simulated host galaxy. Our method produced accurate results for the vertical gravitational potential of these 44 data samples, with an unbiased distribution of errors with a standard deviation of 7 %. We also tested our method under severe and unknown spatially dependent selection effects, also with robust results; this sets it apart from traditional dynamical mass measurements that are based on the assumption of a steady state, which are highly sensitive to unknown or poorly modelled incompleteness. Hence, we will be able to make localised mass measurements of distant regions in the Milky Way disk, which would otherwise be compromised by complex and poorly understood selection effects.
The extent of ionization in simulations of radio-loud AGNs impacting kpc gas discs

Moun Meenakshi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Alexander Y. Wagner, Nicole P. H. Nesvadba, Raffaella Morganti, Reinier M. J. Janssen, Geoffrey V. Bicknell. We use the results of relativistic hydrodynamic simulations of jet-ISM interactions in a galaxy with a radio-loud AGN to quantify the extent of ionization in the central few kpcs of the gaseous galactic disc. We perform post-process radiative transfer of AGN radiation through the simulated gaseous jet-perturbed disc to estimate the extent of photo-ionization by the AGN with an incident luminosity of $10^{45}~\mathrm{erg\,s^{-1}}$. We also map the gas that is collisionally ionized due to shocks driven by the jet. The analysis was carried out for simulations with similar jet power ($10^{45}~\mathrm{erg\,s^{-1}}$) but different jet orientations with respect to the gas disc. We find that the shocks from the jets can ionize a significant fraction (up to 33$\%$) of dense gas ($n>100\,\mathrm{cm^{-3}}$) in the disc, and that the jets clear out the central regions of gas for AGN radiation to penetrate to larger distances in the disc. Jets inclined towards the disc plane couple more strongly with the ISM and ionize a larger fraction of gas in the disc as compared to the vertical jet. However, similar to previous studies, we find that the AGN radiation is quickly absorbed by the outer layers of dense clouds in the disc, and is not able to substantially ionize the disc on a global scale. Thus, compared to jet-ISM interactions, we expect that photo-ionization by the AGN radiation only weakly affects the star-formation activity in the central regions of the galactic disc ($\lesssim 1$ kpc), although the jet-induced shocks can spread farther out.
Production Efficiencies of Sound Waves in the Intracluster Medium Driven by AGN Jets

Feedback from active galactic nuclei (AGN) is believed to be the most promising solution to the cooling flow problem in cool-core clusters, though how exactly the jet energy is transformed into heat is a subject of debate. Dissipation of sound waves is considered as one of the possible heating mechanisms; however, its relative contribution to heating remains unclear. To estimate the energy budget for heating, we perform 3D hydrodynamic simulations of AGN jet injections in a Perseus-like cluster and quantify the amount of energy stored in the forms of weak shocks and waves. We find that, for a single jet injection with typical parameters in cool-core clusters, $\sim9\%$ of the total jet energy is stored in compressional waves (including both shocks and waves). However, due to the destructive effects among randomly phased waves as well as the dissipation of shock energies, in our simulations including self-regulated AGN feedback, no more than $3\%$ of the total injected energy goes into compressional waves. We further separate the energy contribution from shocks and waves and find that, for a single outburst, the shocks can only contribute to $\sim20-30\%$ of the total compressional energy in the inner radii, and they dissipate very quickly as they travel outward. However, because of the repeated generation of shocks by multiple AGN outbursts, in the self-regulated case shocks completely dominate over sound waves in the inner region and can still provide $\sim40-50\%$ of the total compressional energy even at outer radii. Our results suggest that the production of sound waves is not as efficient as what was found in previous single-outburst simulations, and thus sound wave dissipation may be a subdominant source of heating in cool-core clusters.
Parameterizing the Outflow from a Central Black Hole in Dwarf Spheroidal Galaxies: A 3D Hydrodynamic Simulation

Large galaxies harbor massive central black holes and their feedback causes a substantial impact in their evolution. Recently, observations suggested that dwarf galaxies might host black holes in their centers, but with lower masses (intermediate-mass black holes - IMBH). The impact of such IMBHs on the evolution of the dwarf spheroidal galaxies (dSphs), however, has not been so far properly analysed. In this work, we investigate the effects of an outflow from an IMBH on the gas dynamics in dSph galaxies by means of non-cosmological, three-dimensional hydrodynamic simulations, letting the galactic gas distribution evolve over 3 Gyr under the influence of the IMBH's outflow and supernova feedback. All simulations have a numerical resolution of 20.0 pc cell$^{-1}$. Two scenarios are considered to infer the differences in the propagation of the outflow, one with a homogeneous ISM and another one with inhomogeneities caused by supernovae feedback. A minimal initial speed and a minimal initial density are required for the outflow to propagate, with the values depending on the conditions of the medium. In an unperturbed medium, the outflow propagates freely in both directions with the same velocity (lower than the initial one), removing a small fraction of the gas from the galaxy (the exact fraction depends on the initial physical conditions of the outflow). However, in an inhomogeneous ISM, the impact of the outflow is substantially reduced, and its contribution to the removal of gas from the galaxy is almost negligible.
A Survey of Disc Thickness and Viscosity in Circumbinary Accretion: Binary Evolution, Variability, and Disc Morphology

Much of the parameter space relevant to the evolution of astrophysical circumbinary accretion discs remains unexplored. We have carried out a suite of circumbinary disc simulations surveying both disc thickness and kinematic viscosity, using both constant-$\nu$ and constant-$\alpha$ prescriptions. We focus primarily on disc aspect ratios between $0.1$ and $0.033$, and on viscosities between $\nu=0.0005$ and $\nu=0.008$ (in units of binary semi-major axis and orbital frequency), and specialise to circular equal-mass binaries. Both factors strongly influence the evolution of the binary semi-major axis: at $\nu=0.0005,$ inspirals occur at aspect ratios $\lesssim0.059$, while at $\nu=0.004$ inspirals occur only at aspect ratios $\lesssim0.04$. Inspirals occur largely because of the increasingly strong negative torque on the binary by streams of material which lag the binary, with negligible contributions from resonant torques excited in the circumbinary disc. We find that reductions in accretion rate occur when simulations are initialised too far from the eventual quasi-steady state driven by interaction with the binary, rather than being intrinsically linked to the disc aspect ratio. We find not only that the cavity size increases as viscosity is decreased, but that thinner circumbinary discs become more eccentric. Our results suggest that supermassive black hole binaries should be driven, more rapidly than previous estimates, from $\sim$parsec separations to distances where gravitational waves drive their inspiral, potentially reducing the number of binaries observable by pulsar timing arrays.
How the spectral energy distribution and galaxy morphology constrain each other, with application to morphological selection using galaxy colours

We introduce an empirical methodology to study how the spectral energy distribution (SED) and galaxy morphology constrain each other and implement this on 8000 galaxies from the HST CANDELS survey in the GOODS-South field. We show that the SED does constrain morphology and present a method that quantifies the strength of the link between these two quantities. Two galaxies with very similar SEDs are around three times more likely to also be morphologically similar, with SED constraining morphology most strongly for relatively massive red ellipticals. We apply our methodology to explore likely upper bounds on the efficacy of morphological selection using colour. We show that, under reasonable assumptions, colour selection is relatively ineffective at separating homogeneous morphologies. Even with the use of up to six colours for morphological selection, the average purity in the resultant morphological classes is only around 60 per cent. While the results can be improved by using the whole SED, the gains are not significant, with purity values remaining around 70 per cent or below.
Standing shock prevents propagation of sparks in supersonic explosive flows

Jens von der Linden, Clare Kimblin, Ian McKenna, Skyler Bagley, Hsiao-Chi Li, Ryan Houim, Christopher S. Kueny, Allen Kuhl, Dave Grote, Mark Converse, Caron E. J. Vossen, Sönke Stern, Corrado Cimarelli, Jason Sears. Volcanic jet flows in explosive eruptions emit radio frequency signatures, indicative of their fluid dynamic and...
A Joint Morphological Profiles and Patch Tensor Change Detection for Hyperspectral Imagery

Multi-temporal hyperspectral images can be used to detect changed information, which has gradually attracted researchers' attention. However, traditional change detection algorithms have not deeply explored the relevance of spatial and spectral changed features, which leads to low detection accuracy. To better excavate both spectral and spatial information of changed features, a joint morphology and patch-tensor change detection (JMPT) method is proposed. Initially, a patch-based tensor strategy is adopted to exploit similar property of spatial structure, where the non-overlapping local patch image is reshaped into a new tensor cube, and then three-order Tucker decompositon and image reconstruction strategies are adopted to obtain more robust multi-temporal hyperspectral datasets. Meanwhile, multiple morphological profiles including max-tree and min-tree are applied to extract different attributes of multi-temporal images. Finally, these results are fused to general a final change detection map. Experiments conducted on two real hyperspectral datasets demonstrate that the proposed detector achieves better detection performance.
AGN in the ULIRG HE 0435-5304

HE 0435-5304 from Hamburg European Southern Observatory survey is a quasar that appears in the literature with two conflicting redshift values: $\sim 1.2$ and $\sim 0.4$. It was used in the studies of the intergalactic medium through fitting of the narrow absorption lines in its ultraviolet (UV) spectrum. This source is also known historically as a luminous infrared galaxy. We present optical spectra of HE 0435-5304, aiming to precisely measure its redshift and to study its physical properties. In particular, properties of its active nucleus, which is studied in the context of the source being identified here as an ultra-luminous infrared galaxy, allow us to place this quasar in the context of the general population. Fitting the spectra, we focused on modeling H$\beta$ and [O III] lines. Based on these, we derived the virial black hole mass, bolometric luminosity, and Eddington ratio of the active galactic nucleus (AGN). Additionally, we performed broad band photometry fitting which allows us to quantify host galaxy parameters. The improved redshift value of HE 0435-5304 is estimated to $0.42788 \pm 0.00027$ based on the [O II] line, which is mostly consistent with the narrowest components of the other emission lines. The source was found to be a relatively massive and luminous AGN whose host galaxy is actively forming stars. Although its stellar population seems to be heavily obscured, we did not find evidence for significant obscuration of the nucleus. We conclude that the AGN HE 0435-5304 is a rather prominent iron emitter from the extreme type-A population very close to the narrow-line Seyfert 1 group. The fact that the width of the H$\beta$ line appears to be systematically growing in its broadest component with time may suggest that this AGN is changing its broad line region. Due to the influence of atmospheric effects, this finding is uncertain.
Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
Morphological Analysis of Japanese Hiragana Sentences using the BI-LSTM CRF Model

This study proposes a method to develop neural models of the morphological analyzer for Japanese Hiragana sentences using the Bi-LSTM CRF model. Morphological analysis is a technique that divides text data into words and assigns information such as parts of speech. This technique plays an essential role in downstream applications in Japanese natural language processing systems because the Japanese language does not have word delimiters between words. Hiragana is a type of Japanese phonogramic characters, which is used for texts for children or people who cannot read Chinese characters. Morphological analysis of Hiragana sentences is more difficult than that of ordinary Japanese sentences because there is less information for dividing. For morphological analysis of Hiragana sentences, we demonstrated the effectiveness of fine-tuning using a model based on ordinary Japanese text and examined the influence of training data on texts of various genres.
Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
Functional Data-Driven Framework for Fast Forecasting of Electrode Slurry Rheology Simulated by Molecular Dynamics

Marc Duquesnoy, Teo Lombardo, Fernando Caro, Florent Haudiquez, Alain C. Ngandjong, Jiahui Xu, Hassan Oularbi, Alejandro A. Franco. Computational modeling of the manufacturing process of Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) composite electrodes based on mechanistic approaches, allows predicting the influence of manufacturing parameters on electrode properties. However, ensuring that the calculated properties match well with experimental data, is typically time and resources consuming In this work, we tackled this issue by proposing a functional data-driven framework combining Functional Principal Component Analysis and K-Nearest Neighbors algorithms. This aims first to recover the early numerical values of a mechanistic electrode manufacturing simulation to predict if the observable being calculated is prone to match or not, \textit{i.e} screening step. In a second step it recovers additional numerical values of the ongoing mechanistic simulation iterations to predict the mechanistic simulation result, \textit{i.e} forecasting step. We demonstrated this approach in context of LIB manufacturing through non-equilibrium molecular dynamics (NEMD) simulations, aiming to capture the rheological behavior of electrode slurries. We discuss in full details our novel methodology and we report that the expected mechanistic simulation results can be obtained 11 times faster with respect to running the complete mechanistic simulation, while being accurate enough from an experimental point of view, with a $F1_{score}$ equals to 0.90, and a $R^2_{score}$ equals to 0.96 for the learnings validation. This paves the way towards a powerful tool to drastically reduce the utilization of computational resources while running mechanistic simulations of battery manufacturing electrodes.
Research and experimental design of Astrojax double balls trajectory based on double pendulum system

Based on the double pendulum and Lagrange equation, the moving particles are captured by a binocular three-dimensional capture camera. Two trajectory models of Astrojax and the relationship between trajectory empirical formula and parameters are established. Through research, the calculated trajectory of this formula and related parameters fit well with the actual measured trajectory, and can accurately predict and change the trajectory of the model. The equipment and materials required in the experiment are simple and easy to obtain, and the experimental theme is relatively interesting and novel, which can be applied as an extended experiment in college physics experiment course, so that students can understand the motion characteristics of the double pendulum and learn physics from life. The designing experiment can not only improve students' interest in learning, but also broaden their knowledge and cultivate their practical ability.
Inference of bipolar neutrino flavor oscillations near a core-collapse supernova, based on multiple measurements at Earth

Eve Armstrong, Amol V. Patwardhan, A.A. Ahmetaj, M. Margarette Sanchez, Sophia Miskiewicz, Marcus Ibrahim, Ishaan Singh. Neutrinos in compact-object environments, such as core-collapse supernovae, can experience various kinds of collective effects in flavor space, engendered by neutrino-neutrino interactions. These include "bipolar" collective oscillations, which are exhibited by neutrino ensembles where different flavors dominate at different energies. Considering the importance of neutrinos in the dynamics and nucleosynthesis in these environments, it is desirable to ascertain whether an Earth-based detection could contain signatures of bipolar oscillations that occurred within a supernova envelope. To that end, we continue examining a cost-function formulation of statistical data assimilation (SDA) to infer solutions to a small-scale model of neutrino flavor transformation. SDA is an inference paradigm designed to optimize a model with sparse data. Our model consists of two mono-energetic neutrino beams with different energies emanating from a source and coherently interacting with each other and with a matter background, with time-varying interaction strengths. We attempt to infer flavor transformation histories of these beams using simulated measurements of the flavor content at locations in vacuum (that is, far from the source), which could in principle correspond to earth-based detectors. Within the scope of this small-scale model, we found that: (i) based on such measurements, the SDA procedure is able to infer \textit{whether} bipolar oscillations had occurred within the protoneutron star envelope, and (ii) if the measurements are able to sample the full amplitude of the neutrino oscillations in vacuum, then the amplitude of the prior bipolar oscillations is also well predicted. This result intimates that the inference paradigm can well complement numerical integration codes, via its ability to infer flavor evolution at physically inaccessible locations.
Simulating wet active polymers by multiparticle collision dynamics

The conformational and dynamical properties of active Brownian polymers embedded in a fluid depend on the nature of the driving mechanism, e.g., self-propulsion or external actuation of the monomers. Implementations of self-propelled and actuated active Brownian polymers in a multiparticle collision dynamics (MPC) fluid are presented, which capture the distinct differences between the two driving mechanisms. The active force-free nature of self-propelled monomers requires adaptations of the MPC simulation scheme, with its streaming and collision steps, where the monomer self-propulsion velocity has to be omitted in the collision step. Comparison of MPC simulation results for active polymers in dilute solution with results of Brownian dynamics simulations accounting for hydrodynamics via the Rotne-Prager-Yamakawa tensor confirm the suitability of the implementation. The polymer conformational and dynamical properties are analyzed by the static and dynamic structure factor, and the scaling behavior of the latter with respect to the wave-number and time dependence are discussed. The dynamic structure factor displays various activity-induced temporal regimes, depending on the considered wave number, which reflect the persistent diffusive motion of the whole polymer at small wave numbers, and the activity-enhanced internal dynamics at large wave numbers. The obtained simulation results are compared with theoretical predictions.
