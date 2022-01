When we last checked in with Bumbershoot, the 50-year-old arts and music festival was having a bit of a midlife crisis. Sure, the pandemic quashed the 2020 and 2021 installments. But even before that, the storied Seattle Center event had lost its way, grasping at relevancy by way of flashy headliners and big-spender entry fees. It had started to feel like a quirky art nerd trying too hard to hang with the Coachella crowd — and losing her weird magic in the process.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO