Astronomy

Parameterizing the Outflow from a Central Black Hole in Dwarf Spheroidal Galaxies: A 3D Hydrodynamic Simulation

By Gustavo A. Lanfranchi, Roberto Hazenfratz, Anderson Caproni, Joseph Silk
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Large galaxies harbor massive central black holes and their feedback causes a substantial impact in their evolution. Recently, observations suggested that dwarf galaxies might host black holes in their centers, but with lower masses (intermediate-mass black holes - IMBH). The impact of such IMBHs on the evolution of the dwarf spheroidal...

arxiv.org

Related
The Independent

A black hole is giving birth to stars, Nasa finds

A black hole has been ‘ giving birth to stars in a nearby dwarf galaxy.The study shows that black holes are not always the violent and destructive objects they are usually known as. Instead, they appear to be able to create stars, not just eat them.Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope spotted one such black hole in the galaxy known as Henize 2-10, which is 30 million lightyears away.As well as suggesting that black holes can be more productive than we realised, the new research might also help us understand where supermassive black holes originally come from.Amy Reines, the researcher who...
ASTRONOMY
Lootpress

Are astronomers seeing a signal from giant black holes?

An international team of astronomers has discovered what could be the early sign of a background signal arising from supermassive black holes, observed through low-frequency gravitational waves. These scientists are comparing data collected from several instruments, including the National Science Foundation’s Green Bank Telescope (GBT.) Gravitational Waves ripple through...
ASTRONOMY
Discover Mag

Black Hole Theory Finally Explains How Galaxies Form

One of the great mysteries in astronomy is how galaxies form. At issue is why stars gather into “island universes” rather than spreading out evenly through the universe. One clue comes from the observation that most galaxies contain massive black holes at their centers. That has led to the proposal that galaxies form around black holes which act as seeds for this process.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Hubble telescope spots a black hole fostering baby stars in a dwarf galaxy

Black holes can not only rip stars apart, but they can also trigger star formation, as scientists have now seen in a nearby dwarf galaxy. At the centers of most, if not all, large galaxies are supermassive black holes with masses that are millions to billions of times that of Earth's sun. For instance, at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy lies Sagittarius A*, which is about 4.5 million solar masses in size.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

New study reveals the gentler side of black holes

Black holes are largely misunderstood. Yes, these gigantic, dark beasts consume any celestial object that dares come too close, but it’s not all destruction with black holes. Sometimes, black holes actually make way for new cosmic life. Scientists observed a black hole birthing new stars in a dwarf galaxy...
ASTRONOMY
advancedsciencenews.com

Dark matter could be composed of primordial black holes

A new model to explain dark matter has just been proposed, where physicists now think that it could be composed of primordial black holes born during the first moments following the Big Bang. In the new model, the masses of black holes vary widely, which is in contrast to previous theories of dark matter which considers black holes. This is not only consistent with the observable evidence for the presence of dark matter, such as the inexplicably large rotation velocities of stars in some galaxies, but also mitigates some tension between our current understanding of the universe’s evolution and astronomical observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

New constraints on the dark matter density profiles of dwarf galaxies from proper motions of globular cluster streams

The central density profiles in low-mass and dwarf galaxy halos depend strongly on the nature of dark matter. Recently, in Malhan et al. (2021), we employed N-body simulations to show that the cuspy cold dark matter (CDM) subhalos predicted by cosmological simulations can be differentiated from cored subhalos using the properties of accreted globular cluster streams -- those stellar streams produced from the tidal stripping of globular clusters that initially evolved within their parent dwarf galaxies and only later merged with the Milky Way. In particular, we previously found that clusters that are accreted within cuspy CDM subhalos produce streams with larger physical widths and higher line-of-sight velocity dispersions as compared to those streams that accrete inside cored subhalos. Here, we use the same suite of simulations to demonstrate that the dispersion in the tangential velocity of streams ($\sigma_{v_\mathrm{Tan}}$) is another parameter that is also sensitive to the central DM density profile of their parent dwarfs. We find that globular clusters that were accreted from cuspy CDM subhalos produce streams with larger $\sigma_{v_\mathrm{Tan}}$ than those that were accreted inside cored subhalos. Furthermore, we use Gaia EDR3 observations of multiple GC streams to compare their $\sigma_{v_\mathrm{Tan}}$ values with simulations. This comparison indicates that the five observed streams we analyze are more likely to be associated with globular clusters of `accreted' rather than `in situ' origin. We also find evidence that the progenitor globular clusters of these streams were probably accreted inside cored DM subhalos (with $M_{\rm subhalo}\buildrel > \over \sim$ $10^{8-9}M_{\odot}$).
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
BGR.com

A decades-long mystery surrounding black holes was finally solved

Scientists have been trying to explain the different mysteries of black holes for decades. One such mystery that astronomers have been scratching their heads over is how we get glimpses of the universe around the edges of black holes. Other mysteries include black holes giving birth to new stars. According to Albert Sneppen, a Danish student, there are an infinite number of trajectories that light can reach an observer when looking at a black hole. Through these trajectories, you can get glimpses of the galaxies behind the black hole. One of the biggest mysteries of black holes, though, has been how...
ASTRONOMY
UC Santa Cruz

MaNGA team releases largest-ever collection of 3D maps of nearby galaxies

Just over a month ago, scientists from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) released the complete dataset of 10,000 galaxies observed by the Mapping Nearby Galaxies at Apache Point Observatory (MaNGA) project, making MaNGA the largest galaxy survey of its kind. Kevin Bundy, assistant professor of astronomy and astrophysics at...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Dark matter effect on the weak deflection angle by black holes at the center of Milky Way and M87 galaxies

In this paper, we investigated the effect of dark matter on the weak deflection angle by black holes at the galactic center. We consider three known dark matter density profiles such as the Cold Dark Matter (CDM), Scalar Field Dark Matter (SFDM), and the Universal Rotation Curve (URC) from the Burkert profile. To achieve this goal, we used how the positional angles are measured by Ishihara et al. method based on Gauss-Bonnet theorem (GBT) on the optical metric. With the help of the non-asymptotic form of the GBT, the longitudinal angle difference is also calculated. First, we find the emergence of apparent divergent terms on the said profiles, which indicates that the spacetime describing the black hole-dark matter combination is non-asymptotic. We showed that these apparent divergent terms vanish when the distance of the source and receiver are astronomically distant from the black hole. Using the current observational data in the Milky Way and M87 galaxies, we find interesting behaviors of how the weak deflection angle varies with the impact parameter, which gives us some hint on how dark matter interacts with the null particles for each dark matter density profile. We conclude that since these deviations are evident near the dark matter core radius, the weak deflection angle offers a better alternative for dark matter detection than using the deviation from the black hole shadow. With the DM profiles explored in this study, we find that SFDM is the most difficult to detect, while the easiest is the URC profile.
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

Astronomers may have witnessed the birth of a black hole

Astronomers are increasingly drawing back the curtains on black holes. In the past few years, we have finally captured actual photos of these fearsome creatures and measured the gravitational waves – ripples in spacetime – that they create when colliding. But there’s still a lot we don’t know about black holes. One of the biggest enigmas is exactly how they form in the first place.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Dark radiation constraints on light primordial black holes

Light black holes could have formed in the very early universe through the collapse of large primordial density fluctuations. These primordial black holes (PBHs), if light enough, would have evaporated by now because of the emission of Hawking radiation; thus they could not represent a sizable fraction of dark matter today. However, they could have left imprints in the early cosmological epochs. We will discuss the impact of massless graviton emission by (rotating) PBHs before the onset of big bang nucleosynthesis (BBN) and conclude that this contribution to dark radiation is constrained by the cosmic microwave background (CMB) (with the future CMB Stage 4) and BBN in the lighter portion of the PBH mass range, under the hypothesis that they dominated the energy density of the universe.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists discover ‘mini’ black hole hiding in tiny galaxy

Scientists have discovered a “mini” black hole in a small galaxy around 110 million light years away.The black hole has a mass approximately 200,000 times that of the Sun, and is buried in the Mrk 462 galaxy.Mrk 462 contains only several hundred million stars, compared to the hundred billion of our own Milky Way galaxy, and the miniature black hole located in it is only one of a handful ever found."This black hole in Mrk 462 is among the smallest of the supermassive, or monster, black holes," said Jack Parker of Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. "Black holes like this...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Constraining branon dark matter from observations of the Segue 1 dwarf spheroidal galaxy with the MAGIC telescopes

We present the first search for signatures of brane-world extra-dimensional dark matter (DM) in the very-high-energy gamma-ray band by scrutinizing observations of the dwarf spheroidal galaxy Segue 1 with the Major Atmospheric Gamma Imaging Cherenkov (MAGIC) telescope system. Branons are new degrees of freedom that appear within flexible brane-world models: they are weakly interacting massive particles and natural DM candidates. The ground-based gamma-ray telescopes MAGIC could indirectly detect branon DM in the multi-TeV mass range by observing secondary products of DM annihilation into Standard Model particles. In the absence of a signal, we place constraints on the branon DM parameter space by using a binned likelihood analysis of almost 160-hours deep exposure on the Segue 1 dwarf spheroidal galaxy by the MAGIC telescopes. Our most stringent limit to the thermally-averaged annihilation cross-section (at $95\%$ confidence level) corresponds to $ \langle \sigma v \rangle \simeq 1.4 \times 10^{-23}~\text{cm}^{3}\text{s}^{-1} $ at a branon mass of $ \sim 0.7~\text{TeV}$.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

The Milky Way's central black hole is a powerful, fickle enigma of a void

A mysterious monster lies at the center of our galaxy and after intensive study by researchers the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A (Sag A) appears just as unpredictable and chaotic. An international team analyzed fifteen years worth of data and concluded that Sag A flares irregularly from day to day...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Weighing the Galactic disk using phase-space spirals IV. Tests on a 3d galaxy simulation

In this fourth article on weighing the Galactic disk using the shape of the phase-space spiral, we have tested our method on a billion particle three-dimensional N-body simulation, comprised of a Milky Way like host galaxy and a merging dwarf satellite. The main purpose of this work was to test the validity of our model's fundamental assumptions: that the spiral inhabits a locally static and vertically separable gravitational potential. These assumptions might be compromised in the complex kinematic system of a disturbed three-dimensional disk galaxy; in fact, the statistical uncertainty and any potential biases related to these assumptions is expected to be amplified for this simulation, which differs from the Milky Way in that it is more strongly perturbed and has a phase-space spiral that inhabits higher vertical energies. We constructed 44 separate data samples from different spatial locations in the simulated host galaxy. Our method produced accurate results for the vertical gravitational potential of these 44 data samples, with an unbiased distribution of errors with a standard deviation of 7 %. We also tested our method under severe and unknown spatially dependent selection effects, also with robust results; this sets it apart from traditional dynamical mass measurements that are based on the assumption of a steady state, which are highly sensitive to unknown or poorly modelled incompleteness. Hence, we will be able to make localised mass measurements of distant regions in the Milky Way disk, which would otherwise be compromised by complex and poorly understood selection effects.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Dwarf galaxy Mrk 462: 'Mini' monster black hole could hold clues to giant's growth

The discovery of a supermassive black hole in a relatively small galaxy could help astronomers unravel the mystery surrounding how the very biggest black holes grow. Researchers used NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory to identify a black hole containing about 200,000 times the mass of the Sun buried in gas and dust in the galaxy Mrk 462.
ASTRONOMY

