Comparing weak lensing peak counts in baryonic correction models to hydrodynamical simulations

By Max E. Lee, Tianhuan Lu, Zoltán Haiman, Jia Liu, Ken Osato
 4 days ago

Next-generation weak lensing (WL) surveys, such as by the Vera Rubin Observatory's LSST, the $\textit{Roman}$ Space Telescope, and the $\textit{Euclid}$ space mission, will supply vast amounts of data probing small, highly nonlinear scales. Extracting information from these scales requires higher-order statistics and the controlling of related systematics such as baryonic effects....

arxiv.org

Volume Transport by a 3D Quasigeostrophic Heton

Oceanic flows self-organize into coherent vortices which strongly influence their transport and mixing properties. Counter-rotating vortex pairs can travel long distances and carry trapped fluid as they move. These structures are often modeled as hetons, viz. counter-rotating quasigeostrophic point vortex pairs with equal circulations. Here, we investigate the structure of the transport induced by a single three-dimensional heton. The transport is determined by the Hamiltonian structure of the velocity field induced by the heton's component vortices. The dynamics displays a sequence of bifurcations as one moves through the heton-induced velocity field in height. These bifurcations create and destroy unstable fixed points whose associated invariant manifolds bound the trapped volume. Heton configurations fall into three categories. Vertically aligned hetons do not move and do not transport fluid. Horizontally aligned hetons have a single parameter, the horizontal vortex half-separation $Y$, and simple scaling shows the dimensional trapped volume scales as $Y^3$. Tilted hetons are described by two parameters, $Y$ and the vertical vortex half-separation $Z$, rendering the scaling analysis more complex. A scaling theory is developed for the trapped volume of tilted hetons showing that it scales as $Z^4/Y$ for large $Z$. Numerical calculations illustrate the structure of the trapped volume and verify the scaling theory.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ensemble-Based Experimental Design for Targeted High-Resolution Simulations to Inform Climate Models

Targeted high-resolution simulations driven by a general circulation model (GCM) can be used to calibrate GCM parameterizations of processes that are globally unresolvable but can be resolved in limited-area simulations. This raises the question of where to place high-resolution simulations to be maximally informative about the uncertain parameterizations in the global model. Here we construct an ensemble-based parallel algorithm to locate regions that maximize the uncertainty reduction, or information gain, in the uncertainty quantification of GCM parameters with regional data. The algorithm is based on a Bayesian framework that exploits a quantified posterior distribution on GCM parameters as a measure of uncertainty. The algorithm is embedded in the recently developed calibrate-emulate-sample (CES) framework, which performs efficient model calibration and uncertainty quantification with only O(10^2) forward model evaluations, compared with O(10^5) forward model evaluations typically needed for traditional approaches to Bayesian calibration. We demonstrate the algorithm with an idealized GCM, with which we generate surrogates of high-resolution data. In this setting, we calibrate parameters and quantify uncertainties in a quasi-equilibrium convection scheme. We consider (i) localization in space for a statistically stationary problem, and (ii) localization in space and time for a seasonally varying problem. In these proof-of-concept applications, the calculated information gain reflects the reduction in parametric uncertainty obtained from Bayesian inference when harnessing a targeted sample of data. The largest information gain results from regions near the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and indeed the algorithm automatically targets these regions for data collection.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Strangeness $S = -2$ baryon-baryon interactions and femtoscopic correlation functions

We study the baryon-baryon interactions with strangeness $S = -2$ and corresponding momentum correlation functions in leading order covariant chiral effective field theory. The relevant low energy constants are determined by fitting to the latest HAL QCD simulations, taking into account all the coupled channels. Extrapolating the so-obtained strong interactions to the physical point and considering both quantum statistical effects and the Coulomb interaction, we calculate the $\Lambda\Lambda$ and $\Xi^-p$ correlation functions with a spherical Gaussian source and compare them with the recent experimental data. We find a remarkable agreement between our predictions and the experimental measurements without introducing any free parameters, which demonstrates the consistency between theory, experiment, and lattice QCD simulations. Finally, we predict the $\Sigma\Sigma~(I = 2)$ interaction and corresponding momentum correlation function, which rules out the existence of a bound state in this channel. Future experimental measurement of the predicted momentum correlation function will provide a non-trivial test of not only SU(3) flavor symmetry and its breaking but also covariant chiral effective field theory.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The hydrodynamics of a twisting, bending, inextensible fiber in Stokes flow

In swimming microorganisms and the cell cytoskeleton, inextensible fibers resist bending and twisting, and interact with the surrounding fluid to cause or resist large-scale fluid motion. In this paper, we develop a novel numerical method for the simulation of cylindrical fibers by extending our previous work on inextensible bending fibers [Maxian et al., Phys. Rev. Fluids 6 (1), 014102] to fibers with twist elasticity. In our "Euler" model, twist is a scalar function that measures the deviation of the fiber cross section relative to a twist-free frame, the fiber exerts only torque parallel to the centerline on the fluid, and the perpendicular components of the rotational fluid velocity are discarded in favor of the translational velocity. In the first part of this paper, we justify this model by comparing it to another commonly-used "Kirchhoff" formulation where the fiber exerts both perpendicular and parallel torque on the fluid, and the perpendicular angular fluid velocity is required to be consistent with the translational fluid velocity. We then develop a spectral numerical method for the hydrodynamics of the Euler model. We define hydrodynamic mobility operators using integrals of the Rotne-Prager-Yamakawa tensor, and evaluate these integrals through a novel slender-body quadrature, which requires on the order of 10 points along the fiber to obtain several digits of accuracy. We demonstrate that this choice of mobility removes the unphysical negative eigenvalues in the translation-translation mobility associated with asymptotic slender body theories, and ensures strong convergence of the fiber velocity and weak convergence of the fiber constraint forces. We pair the spatial discretization with a semi-implicit temporal integrator to confirm the negligible contribution of twist elasticity to the relaxation dynamics of a bent fiber and study the instability of a twirling fiber.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Can molecular simulations reliably compare homogeneous and heterogeneous ice nucleation?

In principle, the answer to the posed titular question is undoubtedly `yes.' But in practice, requisite reference data for homogeneous systems have been obtained with a treatment of intermolecular interactions that is different from that typically employed for heterogeneous systems. In this article, we assess the impact of the choice of truncation scheme when comparing water in homogeneous and inhomogeneous environments. Specifically, we use explicit free energy calculations and a simple mean field analysis to demonstrate that using the `cut-and-shift' version of the Lennard-Jones potential (common to most simple point charge models of water) results in a systematic increase in the melting temperature of ice I$_{\rm h}$. In addition, by drawing an analogy between a change in cutoff and a change in pressure, we use existing literature data for homogeneous ice nucleation at negative pressures to suggest that enhancements due to heterogeneous nucleation may have been overestimated by several orders of magnitude.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Building Terrestrial Planets: Why results of perfect-merging simulations are not quantitatively reliable approximations to accurate modeling of terrestrial planet formation

Although it is accepted that perfect-merging is not a realistic outcome of collisions, some researchers state that perfect-merging simulations can still be considered as quantitatively reliable representations of the final stage of terrestrial planet formation. Citing the work of Kokubo & Genda [ApJL, 714L, 21], they argue that the differences between the final planets in simulations with perfect-merging and those where collisions are resolved accurately are small, and it is, therefore, justified to use perfect-merging results as an acceptable approximation to realistic simulations. In this paper, we show that this argument does not stand. We demonstrate that when the mass lost during collisions is taken into account, the final masses of the planets will be so different from those obtained from perfect-merging that the latter cannot be used as a valid approximation. We carried out a large number of SPH simulations of embryo-embryo collisions and determined the amount of the mass and water lost in each impact. We applied the results to collisions in a typical perfect-merging simulation and showed that even when the mass-loss in each collision is as small as 10%, perfect-merging can, on average, overestimate the masses of the final planets by $\sim 35\%$ and their water-contents by more than 18%. Our analysis demonstrates that, while perfect-merging simulations are still a powerful tool in proving concepts, they cannot be used to make predictions, draw quantitative conclusions (especially about the past history of a planetary system) and serve as a valid approximation to, or in lieu of the simulations in which collisions are resolved accurately.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Parameterizing the Outflow from a Central Black Hole in Dwarf Spheroidal Galaxies: A 3D Hydrodynamic Simulation

Large galaxies harbor massive central black holes and their feedback causes a substantial impact in their evolution. Recently, observations suggested that dwarf galaxies might host black holes in their centers, but with lower masses (intermediate-mass black holes - IMBH). The impact of such IMBHs on the evolution of the dwarf spheroidal galaxies (dSphs), however, has not been so far properly analysed. In this work, we investigate the effects of an outflow from an IMBH on the gas dynamics in dSph galaxies by means of non-cosmological, three-dimensional hydrodynamic simulations, letting the galactic gas distribution evolve over 3 Gyr under the influence of the IMBH's outflow and supernova feedback. All simulations have a numerical resolution of 20.0 pc cell$^{-1}$. Two scenarios are considered to infer the differences in the propagation of the outflow, one with a homogeneous ISM and another one with inhomogeneities caused by supernovae feedback. A minimal initial speed and a minimal initial density are required for the outflow to propagate, with the values depending on the conditions of the medium. In an unperturbed medium, the outflow propagates freely in both directions with the same velocity (lower than the initial one), removing a small fraction of the gas from the galaxy (the exact fraction depends on the initial physical conditions of the outflow). However, in an inhomogeneous ISM, the impact of the outflow is substantially reduced, and its contribution to the removal of gas from the galaxy is almost negligible.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Simulating wet active polymers by multiparticle collision dynamics

The conformational and dynamical properties of active Brownian polymers embedded in a fluid depend on the nature of the driving mechanism, e.g., self-propulsion or external actuation of the monomers. Implementations of self-propelled and actuated active Brownian polymers in a multiparticle collision dynamics (MPC) fluid are presented, which capture the distinct differences between the two driving mechanisms. The active force-free nature of self-propelled monomers requires adaptations of the MPC simulation scheme, with its streaming and collision steps, where the monomer self-propulsion velocity has to be omitted in the collision step. Comparison of MPC simulation results for active polymers in dilute solution with results of Brownian dynamics simulations accounting for hydrodynamics via the Rotne-Prager-Yamakawa tensor confirm the suitability of the implementation. The polymer conformational and dynamical properties are analyzed by the static and dynamic structure factor, and the scaling behavior of the latter with respect to the wave-number and time dependence are discussed. The dynamic structure factor displays various activity-induced temporal regimes, depending on the considered wave number, which reflect the persistent diffusive motion of the whole polymer at small wave numbers, and the activity-enhanced internal dynamics at large wave numbers. The obtained simulation results are compared with theoretical predictions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Towards energy discretization for muon scattering tomography in GEANT4 simulations: A discrete probabilistic approach

In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Standing shock prevents propagation of sparks in supersonic explosive flows

Jens von der Linden, Clare Kimblin, Ian McKenna, Skyler Bagley, Hsiao-Chi Li, Ryan Houim, Christopher S. Kueny, Allen Kuhl, Dave Grote, Mark Converse, Caron E. J. Vossen, Sönke Stern, Corrado Cimarelli, Jason Sears. Volcanic jet flows in explosive eruptions emit radio frequency signatures, indicative of their fluid dynamic and...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Confinement of relativistic electrons in a magnetic mirror en route to a magnetized relativistic pair plasma

Creating magnetized relativistic pair plasma in the laboratory would enable the exploration of unique plasma physics relevant to some of the most energetic events in the universe. As a step towards a laboratory pair plasma, we have demonstrated effective confinement of multi-$\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons inside a pulsed-power-driven $13$ $\mathrm{T}$ magnetic mirror field with a mirror ratio of $2.6$. The confinement is diagnosed by measuring the axial and radial losses with magnetic spectrometers. The loss spectra are consistent with $\leq 2.5$ $\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons confined in the mirror for $\sim 1$ $\mathrm{ns}$. With a source of $10^{12}$ electron-positron pairs at comparable energies, this magnetic mirror would confine a relativistic pair plasma with Lorentz factor $\gamma \sim 6$ and magnetization $\sigma \sim 40$.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Signatures of misalignment in x-ray cavities of cavity-based x-ray free-electron lasers

Cavity-based x-ray free-electron lasers (CBXFEL) will allow use of optical cavity feedback to support generation of fully coherent x-rays of high brilliance and stability by electrons in undulators. CBXFEL optical cavities comprise Bragg-reflecting flat crystal mirrors, which ensure x-rays circulation on a closed orbit, and x-ray refractive lenses, which stabilize the orbit and refocus the x-rays back on the electrons in the undulator. Depending on the cavity design, there are tens of degrees of freedom of the optical elements, which can never be perfectly aligned. Here, we study signatures of misalignment of the optical components and of the undulator source with the purposes of understanding the effects of misalignment on x-ray beam dynamics, understanding misalignment tolerances, and developing cavity alignment procedures. Betatron oscillations of the x-ray beam trajectory (both symmetric and asymmetric) are one of the characteristic signatures of cavity misalignment. The oscillation period is in the general case a non-integer number of round-trip passes of x-rays in the cavity. This period (unlike the amplitude and offset of the oscillations) is independent of the type of misalignment and is defined by cavity parameters. The studies are performed on an example of a four-crystal rectangular cavity using analytical and numerical wave optics as well as ray-tracing techniques. Both confocal and generic stable cavity types are studied.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multiway Spherical Clustering via Degree-Corrected Tensor Block Models

We consider the problem of multiway clustering in the presence of unknown degree heterogeneity. Such data problems arise commonly in applications such as recommendation system, neuroimaging, community detection, and hypergraph partitions in social networks. The allowance of degree heterogeneity provides great flexibility in clustering models, but the extra complexity poses significant challenges in both statistics and computation. Here, we develop a degree-corrected tensor block model with estimation accuracy guarantees. We present the phase transition of clustering performance based on the notion of angle separability, and we characterize three signal-to-noise regimes corresponding to different statistical-computational behaviors. In particular, we demonstrate that an intrinsic statistical-to-computational gap emerges only for tensors of order three or greater. Further, we develop an efficient polynomial-time algorithm that provably achieves exact clustering under mild signal conditions. The efficacy of our procedure is demonstrated through two data applications, one on human brain connectome project, and another on Peru Legislation network dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Research and experimental design of Astrojax double balls trajectory based on double pendulum system

Based on the double pendulum and Lagrange equation, the moving particles are captured by a binocular three-dimensional capture camera. Two trajectory models of Astrojax and the relationship between trajectory empirical formula and parameters are established. Through research, the calculated trajectory of this formula and related parameters fit well with the actual measured trajectory, and can accurately predict and change the trajectory of the model. The equipment and materials required in the experiment are simple and easy to obtain, and the experimental theme is relatively interesting and novel, which can be applied as an extended experiment in college physics experiment course, so that students can understand the motion characteristics of the double pendulum and learn physics from life. The designing experiment can not only improve students' interest in learning, but also broaden their knowledge and cultivate their practical ability.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Persistence probabilities of mixed FBM and other mixed processes

We consider the sum of two self-similar centred Gaussian processes with different self-similarity indices. Under non-negativity assumptions of covariance functions and some further minor conditions, we show that the asymptotic behaviour of the persistence probability of the sum is the same as for the single process with the greater self-similarity index.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Full $w$CDM Analysis of KiDS-1000 Weak Lensing Maps using Deep Learning

We present a full forward-modeled $w$CDM analysis of the KiDS-1000 weak lensing maps using graph-convolutional neural networks (GCNN). Utilizing the $\texttt{CosmoGrid}$, a novel massive simulation suite spanning six different cosmological parameters, we generate almost one million tomographic mock surveys on the sphere. Due to the large data set size and survey area, we perform a spherical analysis while limiting our map resolution to $\texttt{HEALPix}$ $n_\mathrm{side}=512$. We marginalize over systematics such as photometric redshift errors, multiplicative calibration and additive shear bias. Furthermore, we use a map-level implementation of the non-linear intrinsic alignment model along with a novel treatment of baryonic feedback to incorporate additional astrophysical nuisance parameters. We also perform a spherical power spectrum analysis for comparison. The constraints of the cosmological parameters are generated using a likelihood free inference method called Gaussian Process Approximate Bayesian Computation (GPABC). Finally, we check that our pipeline is robust against choices of the simulation parameters. We find constraints on the degeneracy parameter of $S_8 \equiv \sigma_8\sqrt{\Omega_M/0.3} = 0.78^{+0.06}_{-0.06}$ for our power spectrum analysis and $S_8 = 0.79^{+0.05}_{-0.05}$ for our GCNN analysis, improving the former by 16%. This is consistent with earlier analyses of the 2-point function, albeit slightly higher. Baryonic corrections generally broaden the constraints on the degeneracy parameter by about 10%. These results offer great prospects for full machine learning based analyses of on-going and future weak lensing surveys.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Use of Simulation Models for the Development of a Statistical Production Framework for Mobile Network Data with the simutils Package

We propose to use agent-based simulation models for the development of statistical methods in Official Statistics, especially in relation with the new digital data sources. We present a mobile network data simulator which is managed through the simutils R package which provides geospatial representations of the simulated data. While the synthetic data are produced by an external tool, our simutils package allows an R user to parameterize and run this external simulation tool, to build geospatial data structures from the simulation output or to compute several aggregates. The geospatial data structures were designed with the purpose of using them in a visualization package too. Useful simulation models require the incorporation of real metadata from mobile telecommunication networks driving us to the inclusion of functionalities allowing the user to specify and validate them. All metadata are specified using XML file whose structure are defined in corresponding XSD files. Our R package includes example data sets and we show here how validate the metadata, how to run a simulation and how build the geospatial data structures and how to compute different aggregates.
SOFTWARE

