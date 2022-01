As part of HR Brew’s interview series with HR chief executives, we chatted with Allison Velez, the chief people officer at Everside Health, about what it’s been like to helm the ship at one of the largest primary-care providers in the US during Covid-19. Our conversation, which has been condensed and edited for clarity, covered the importance of listening to your employees, her commitment to working in health care settings, and how to maintain a semblance of balance during these turbulent times.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO