Astronomy

Cool outflows in MaNGA: a systematic study and comparison to the warm phase

By Charlotte Avery, Stijn Wuyts, Natascha M. Förster Schreiber, Carolin Villforth, Caroline Bertemes, Stephen L. Hamer, Raman Sharma, Jun Toshikawa, Junkai Zhang
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Charlotte Avery, Stijn Wuyts, Natascha M. Förster Schreiber, Carolin Villforth, Caroline Bertemes, Stephen L. Hamer, Raman Sharma, Jun Toshikawa, Junkai Zhang. This paper investigates the neutral gas phase of galactic winds via the Na I D$\lambda\lambda 5890,5895$Å feature within $z \sim 0.04$ MaNGA galaxies, and directly compares their incidence and strength...

arxiv.org

uticaphoenix.net

Earth’s core is rapidly cooling, study reveals

Earth’s interior is cooling faster than we previously estimated, according to a recent study, prompting questions about how long people can live on the planet. There’s no exact timetable on the cooling process, which could eventually turn Earth solid, similar to Mars. But results from a new study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, focuses on how quickly the core may cool by studying bridgmanite, a heat-conducting mineral commonly found at the boundary between the Earth’s core and mantle.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Systematic exploration of heavy element nucleosynthesis in protomagnetar outflows

We study the nucleosynthesis products in neutrino-driven winds from rapidly rotating, highly magnetised and misaligned protomagnetars using the nuclear reaction network SkyNet. We adopt a semi-analytic parameterized model for the protomagnetar and systematically study the capabilities of its neutrino-driven wind for synthesizing nuclei and eventually producing ultra-high energy cosmic rays (UHECRs). We find that for neutron-rich outflows ($Y_e<0.5$), synthesis of heavy elements ($\overline{A}\sim 20-65$) is possible during the first $\sim 10$ seconds of the outflow, but these nuclei are subjected to composition-altering photodisintegration during the epoch of particle acceleration at the dissipation radii. However, after the first $\sim 10$ seconds of the outflow, nucleosynthesis reaches lighter elements ($\overline{A}\sim 10-50$) that are not subjected to subsequent photodisintegration. For proton-rich ($Y_e \geq 0.5$) outflows, synthesis is more limited ($\overline{A}\sim 4-15$). These suggest that while protomagnetars typically do not synthesize nuclei heavier than second r-process peak elements, they are intriguing sources of intermediate/heavy mass UHECRs. For all configurations, the most rapidly rotating protomagnetars are more conducive for nucleosynthesis with a weaker dependence on the magnetic field strength.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inference of bipolar neutrino flavor oscillations near a core-collapse supernova, based on multiple measurements at Earth

Eve Armstrong, Amol V. Patwardhan, A.A. Ahmetaj, M. Margarette Sanchez, Sophia Miskiewicz, Marcus Ibrahim, Ishaan Singh. Neutrinos in compact-object environments, such as core-collapse supernovae, can experience various kinds of collective effects in flavor space, engendered by neutrino-neutrino interactions. These include "bipolar" collective oscillations, which are exhibited by neutrino ensembles where different flavors dominate at different energies. Considering the importance of neutrinos in the dynamics and nucleosynthesis in these environments, it is desirable to ascertain whether an Earth-based detection could contain signatures of bipolar oscillations that occurred within a supernova envelope. To that end, we continue examining a cost-function formulation of statistical data assimilation (SDA) to infer solutions to a small-scale model of neutrino flavor transformation. SDA is an inference paradigm designed to optimize a model with sparse data. Our model consists of two mono-energetic neutrino beams with different energies emanating from a source and coherently interacting with each other and with a matter background, with time-varying interaction strengths. We attempt to infer flavor transformation histories of these beams using simulated measurements of the flavor content at locations in vacuum (that is, far from the source), which could in principle correspond to earth-based detectors. Within the scope of this small-scale model, we found that: (i) based on such measurements, the SDA procedure is able to infer \textit{whether} bipolar oscillations had occurred within the protoneutron star envelope, and (ii) if the measurements are able to sample the full amplitude of the neutrino oscillations in vacuum, then the amplitude of the prior bipolar oscillations is also well predicted. This result intimates that the inference paradigm can well complement numerical integration codes, via its ability to infer flavor evolution at physically inaccessible locations.
ASTRONOMY
#Manga#Outflow#Sfr
arxiv.org

alpha-Deep Probabilistic Inference (alpha-DPI): efficient uncertainty quantification from exoplanet astrometry to black hole feature extraction

Inference is crucial in modern astronomical research, where hidden astrophysical features and patterns are often estimated from indirect and noisy measurements. Inferring the posterior of hidden features, conditioned on the observed measurements, is essential for understanding the uncertainty of results and downstream scientific interpretations. Traditional approaches for posterior estimation include sampling-based methods and variational inference. However, sampling-based methods are typically slow for high-dimensional inverse problems, while variational inference often lacks estimation accuracy. In this paper, we propose alpha-DPI, a deep learning framework that first learns an approximate posterior using alpha-divergence variational inference paired with a generative neural network, and then produces more accurate posterior samples through importance re-weighting of the network samples. It inherits strengths from both sampling and variational inference methods: it is fast, accurate, and scalable to high-dimensional problems. We apply our approach to two high-impact astronomical inference problems using real data: exoplanet astrometry and black hole feature extraction.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Blow-up phenomena for a chemotaxis system with flux limitation

In this paper we consider nonnegative solutions of the following parabolic-elliptic cross-diffusion system. \begin{equation*} \left\{ \begin{array}{l} \begin{aligned} &u_t = \Delta u - \nabla(u f(|\nabla v|^2 )\nabla v), \\[6pt] &0= \Delta v -\mu + u , \quad \int_{\Omega}v =0, \ \ \mu := \frac 1 {|\Omega|} \int_{\Omega} u dx, \\[6pt] &u(x,0)= u_0(x), \end{aligned} \end{array} \right. \end{equation*} in $\Omega \times (0,\infty)$, with $\Omega$ a ball in $\mathbb{R}^N$, $N\geq 3$ under homogeneous Neumann boundary conditions and $f(\xi) = (1+ \xi)^{-\alpha}$, $0<\alpha < \frac{N-2}{2(N-1)}$, which describes gradient-dependent limitation of cross diffusion fluxes. Under conditions on $f$ and initial data, we prove that a solution which blows up in finite time in $L^\infty$-norm, blows up also in $L^p$-norm for some $p>1$. Moreover, a lower bound of blow-up time is derived. \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf AMS Subject Classification }{Primary: 35B44; Secondary: 35Q92, 92C17.} \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf Key Words:} finite-time blow-up; chemotaxis.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Research and experimental design of Astrojax double balls trajectory based on double pendulum system

Based on the double pendulum and Lagrange equation, the moving particles are captured by a binocular three-dimensional capture camera. Two trajectory models of Astrojax and the relationship between trajectory empirical formula and parameters are established. Through research, the calculated trajectory of this formula and related parameters fit well with the actual measured trajectory, and can accurately predict and change the trajectory of the model. The equipment and materials required in the experiment are simple and easy to obtain, and the experimental theme is relatively interesting and novel, which can be applied as an extended experiment in college physics experiment course, so that students can understand the motion characteristics of the double pendulum and learn physics from life. The designing experiment can not only improve students' interest in learning, but also broaden their knowledge and cultivate their practical ability.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Properties of electron lenses produced by ponderomotive potential with Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams

Properties of electron round lenses produced by the ponderomotive potential are investigated in geometrical optics. An electron convex lens and a third-order spherical aberration corrector are provided by a potential proportional to the intensity distribution of a focused first-order Bessel or Laguerre-Gaussian beam. Several formulas for the focal length and aberration coefficients in the thin lens approximation enable the design of lens properties and associated optical beam parameters. When the optical beam's mode field is small, the results of electron trajectory calculations show properties that are similar to those given by the formulas, whereas large higher-order aberrations are introduced because of the annular distribution of the potential. The Bessel and Laguerre-Gaussian beams of second- and higher-order produce no focusing power and no negative third-order spherical aberration. However, they would be still promising for use as circularly symmetric higher-order aberration correctors. According to the findings, an electron lens or phase plate based on the ponderomotive potential forms a refractive index medium with a much more flexible shape than conventional electrostatic and magnetic electron optics. The formulas presented in this article can serve as guidelines for designing preferred light fields, resulting in the advancement of novel technology in electron optics that makes use of the electron-light interaction.
PHYSICS
The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantitative near-field characterization of surface plasmon polaritons on monocrystalline gold platelets

The subwavelength confinement of surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs) makes them attractive for various applications such as sensing, light generation and solar energy conversion. Near-field microscopy associated with interferometric detection allows to visualize both the amplitude and phase of SPPs. However, their full quantitative characterization in a reflection configuration is challenging due to complex wave patterns arising from the interference between several excitation channels. Here, we present near-field measurements of SPPs on large monocrystalline gold platelets in the visible spectral range. We study systematically the influence of the incident angle of the exciting light on the SPPs launched by an atomic force microscope tip. We find that the amplitude and phase signals of these SPPs are best disentangled from other signals at grazing incident angle relative to the edge of the gold platelet. Furthermore, we introduce a simple model to explain the phase shift observed between the SPP amplitude and phase profiles. Using this model, the wavelength and propagation length of the tip-launched plasmons are retrieved by isolating and fitting their signals far from the platelets edges. Our experimental results are in excellent agreement with theoretical models using gold refractive index values. The presented method to fully characterize the SPP complex wavevector could enable the quantitative analysis of polaritons occurring in different materials at visible wavelengths.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Nilpotent dynamics on signed interaction graphs and weak converses of Thomas' rules

A finite dynamical system with $n$ components is a function $f:X\to X$ where $X=X_1\times\dots\times X_n$ is a product of $n$ finite intervals of integers. The structure of such a system $f$ is represented by a signed digraph $G$, called interaction graph: there are $n$ vertices, one per component, and the signed arcs describe the positive and negative influences between them. Finite dynamical systems are usual models for gene networks. In this context, it is often assumed that $f$ is {\em degree-bounded}, that is, the size of each $X_i$ is at most the out-degree of $i$ in $G$ plus one. Assuming that $G$ is connected and that $f$ is degree-bounded, we prove the following: if $G$ is not a cycle, then $f^{n+1}$ may be a constant. In that case, $f$ describes a very simple dynamics: a global convergence toward a unique fixed point in $n+1$ iterations. This shows that, in the degree-bounded case, the fact that $f$ describes a complex dynamics {\em cannot} be deduced from its interaction graph. We then widely generalize the above result, obtaining, as immediate consequences, other limits on what can be deduced from the interaction graph only, as the following weak converses of Thomas' rules: if $G$ is connected and has a positive (negative) cycle, then $f$ may have two (no) fixed points.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Empirical likelihood method for complete independence test on high dimensional data

Given a random sample of size $n$ from a $p$ dimensional random vector, where both $n$ and $p$ are large, we are interested in testing whether the $p$ components of the random vector are mutually independent. This is the so-called complete independence test. In the multivariate normal case, it is equivalent to testing whether the correlation matrix is an identity matrix. In this paper, we propose a one-sided empirical likelihood method for the complete independence test for multivariate normal data based on squared sample correlation coefficients. The limiting distribution for our one-sided empirical likelihood test statistic is proved to be $Z^2I(Z>0)$ when both $n$ and $p$ tend to infinity, where $Z$ is a standard normal random variable. In order to improve the power of the empirical likelihood test statistic, we also introduce a rescaled empirical likelihood test statistic. We carry out an extensive simulation study to compare the performance of the rescaled empirical likelihood method and two other statistics which are related to the sum of squared sample correlation coefficients.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

A decades-long mystery surrounding black holes was finally solved

Scientists have been trying to explain the different mysteries of black holes for decades. One such mystery that astronomers have been scratching their heads over is how we get glimpses of the universe around the edges of black holes. Other mysteries include black holes giving birth to new stars. According to Albert Sneppen, a Danish student, there are an infinite number of trajectories that light can reach an observer when looking at a black hole. Through these trajectories, you can get glimpses of the galaxies behind the black hole. One of the biggest mysteries of black holes, though, has been how...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE

