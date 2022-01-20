ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spitzer Publication Statistics

By Elena Scire, Luisa Rebull, Seppo Laine
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We present statistics on the number of refereed astronomy journal articles that used data from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope through the end of the calendar year 2020. We discuss the various types of science programs and science categories that were used to collect data during the mission and discuss how operational...

NASA

NASA’s Spitzer Illuminates Exoplanets in Astronomical Society Briefing

Two new studies using data from NASA’s retired Spitzer Space Telescope shed light on giant exoplanets and brown dwarfs, objects that aren’t quite stars but aren’t quite planets either. Both studies will be the focus of virtual news conferences hosted by the American Astronomical Society on Jan. 13.
