Physical constraints on the extended interstellar medium of the z=6.42 quasar J1148+5251: [CII] 158um, [NII] 205um and [OI] 146um observations

By Romain A. Meyer, Fabian Walter, Claudia Cicone, Pierre Cox, Roberto Decarli, Roberto Neri, Mladen Novak, Antonio Pensabene, Dominik Riechers, Axel Weiss
 4 days ago

Romain A. Meyer, Fabian Walter, Claudia Cicone, Pierre Cox, Roberto Decarli, Roberto Neri, Mladen Novak, Antonio Pensabene, Dominik Riechers, Axel Weiss. We report new Northern Extended Millimeter Array (NOEMA) observations of the [CII], [NII] and [OI] atomic fine structure lines and dust continuum emission of J1148+5251, a z=6.42 quasar, that probe...

arxiv.org

Inference of bipolar neutrino flavor oscillations near a core-collapse supernova, based on multiple measurements at Earth

Eve Armstrong, Amol V. Patwardhan, A.A. Ahmetaj, M. Margarette Sanchez, Sophia Miskiewicz, Marcus Ibrahim, Ishaan Singh. Neutrinos in compact-object environments, such as core-collapse supernovae, can experience various kinds of collective effects in flavor space, engendered by neutrino-neutrino interactions. These include "bipolar" collective oscillations, which are exhibited by neutrino ensembles where different flavors dominate at different energies. Considering the importance of neutrinos in the dynamics and nucleosynthesis in these environments, it is desirable to ascertain whether an Earth-based detection could contain signatures of bipolar oscillations that occurred within a supernova envelope. To that end, we continue examining a cost-function formulation of statistical data assimilation (SDA) to infer solutions to a small-scale model of neutrino flavor transformation. SDA is an inference paradigm designed to optimize a model with sparse data. Our model consists of two mono-energetic neutrino beams with different energies emanating from a source and coherently interacting with each other and with a matter background, with time-varying interaction strengths. We attempt to infer flavor transformation histories of these beams using simulated measurements of the flavor content at locations in vacuum (that is, far from the source), which could in principle correspond to earth-based detectors. Within the scope of this small-scale model, we found that: (i) based on such measurements, the SDA procedure is able to infer \textit{whether} bipolar oscillations had occurred within the protoneutron star envelope, and (ii) if the measurements are able to sample the full amplitude of the neutrino oscillations in vacuum, then the amplitude of the prior bipolar oscillations is also well predicted. This result intimates that the inference paradigm can well complement numerical integration codes, via its ability to infer flavor evolution at physically inaccessible locations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

alpha-Deep Probabilistic Inference (alpha-DPI): efficient uncertainty quantification from exoplanet astrometry to black hole feature extraction

Inference is crucial in modern astronomical research, where hidden astrophysical features and patterns are often estimated from indirect and noisy measurements. Inferring the posterior of hidden features, conditioned on the observed measurements, is essential for understanding the uncertainty of results and downstream scientific interpretations. Traditional approaches for posterior estimation include sampling-based methods and variational inference. However, sampling-based methods are typically slow for high-dimensional inverse problems, while variational inference often lacks estimation accuracy. In this paper, we propose alpha-DPI, a deep learning framework that first learns an approximate posterior using alpha-divergence variational inference paired with a generative neural network, and then produces more accurate posterior samples through importance re-weighting of the network samples. It inherits strengths from both sampling and variational inference methods: it is fast, accurate, and scalable to high-dimensional problems. We apply our approach to two high-impact astronomical inference problems using real data: exoplanet astrometry and black hole feature extraction.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE
AFP

Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth

The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday. The delicate burn added 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) to Webb's overall speed, just enough to bring it into a "halo" orbit around L2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

An Optimization Problem in Heat Conduction With Volume Constraint and Double Obstacles

We consider the optimization problem of minimizing $\int_{\mathbb{R}^n}|\nabla u|^2\,\mathrm{d}x$ with double obstacles $\phi\leq u\leq\psi$ a.e. in $D$ and a constraint on the volume of $\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$, where $D\subset\mathbb{R}^n$ is a bounded domain. By studying a penalization problem that achieves the constrained volume for small values of penalization parameter, we prove that every minimizer is $C^{1,1}$ locally in $D$ and Lipschitz continuous in $\mathbb{R}^n$ and that the free boundary $\partial\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$ is smooth. Moreover, when the boundary of $D$ has a plane portion, we show that the minimizer is $C^{1,\frac{1}{2}}$ up to the plane portion.
SCIENCE
Orders of Oscillation Motivated by Sarnak's Conjecture, Part II

I have investigated orders of oscillating sequences motivated by Sarnak's conjecture in~\cite{JPAMS} and proved that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ is linearly disjoint from affine distal flows on the $d$-torus. One of the consequences is that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ in the arithmetic sense is linearly disjoint from affine flows with zero topological entropy on the $d$-torus. In this paper, I will extend these results to polynomial skew products on the $d$-torus, that is, given a polynomial skew product on the $d$-torus, there is a positive integer $m$ such that any oscillating sequence of order $m$ is linearly disjoint from this polynomial skew product. In particular, when all polynomials depend only on the first variable, I have that an oscillating sequence of order $m=d+k-1$ is linearly disjoint from all polynomial skew products on the $d$-torus with polynomials of degree less than or equal to $k$. One of the consequences is the linear disjointness for flows which are automorphisms of the $d$-torus with absolute values of eigenvalues $1$ plus a polynomial vector and oscillating sequences of order $m$ in the arithmetic sense. Furthermore, I will prove that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ is linearly disjoint from minimal mean attractable and minimal quasi-discrete spectrum of order $d$ flows. Finally, I define and give some examples of Chowla sequences from our paper~\cite{AJ}.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Research and experimental design of Astrojax double balls trajectory based on double pendulum system

Based on the double pendulum and Lagrange equation, the moving particles are captured by a binocular three-dimensional capture camera. Two trajectory models of Astrojax and the relationship between trajectory empirical formula and parameters are established. Through research, the calculated trajectory of this formula and related parameters fit well with the actual measured trajectory, and can accurately predict and change the trajectory of the model. The equipment and materials required in the experiment are simple and easy to obtain, and the experimental theme is relatively interesting and novel, which can be applied as an extended experiment in college physics experiment course, so that students can understand the motion characteristics of the double pendulum and learn physics from life. The designing experiment can not only improve students' interest in learning, but also broaden their knowledge and cultivate their practical ability.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nilpotent dynamics on signed interaction graphs and weak converses of Thomas' rules

A finite dynamical system with $n$ components is a function $f:X\to X$ where $X=X_1\times\dots\times X_n$ is a product of $n$ finite intervals of integers. The structure of such a system $f$ is represented by a signed digraph $G$, called interaction graph: there are $n$ vertices, one per component, and the signed arcs describe the positive and negative influences between them. Finite dynamical systems are usual models for gene networks. In this context, it is often assumed that $f$ is {\em degree-bounded}, that is, the size of each $X_i$ is at most the out-degree of $i$ in $G$ plus one. Assuming that $G$ is connected and that $f$ is degree-bounded, we prove the following: if $G$ is not a cycle, then $f^{n+1}$ may be a constant. In that case, $f$ describes a very simple dynamics: a global convergence toward a unique fixed point in $n+1$ iterations. This shows that, in the degree-bounded case, the fact that $f$ describes a complex dynamics {\em cannot} be deduced from its interaction graph. We then widely generalize the above result, obtaining, as immediate consequences, other limits on what can be deduced from the interaction graph only, as the following weak converses of Thomas' rules: if $G$ is connected and has a positive (negative) cycle, then $f$ may have two (no) fixed points.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Towards energy discretization for muon scattering tomography in GEANT4 simulations: A discrete probabilistic approach

In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Representing Long-Range Context for Graph Neural Networks with Global Attention

Graph neural networks are powerful architectures for structured datasets. However, current methods struggle to represent long-range dependencies. Scaling the depth or width of GNNs is insufficient to broaden receptive fields as larger GNNs encounter optimization instabilities such as vanishing gradients and representation oversmoothing, while pooling-based approaches have yet to become as universally useful as in computer vision. In this work, we propose the use of Transformer-based self-attention to learn long-range pairwise relationships, with a novel "readout" mechanism to obtain a global graph embedding. Inspired by recent computer vision results that find position-invariant attention performant in learning long-range relationships, our method, which we call GraphTrans, applies a permutation-invariant Transformer module after a standard GNN module. This simple architecture leads to state-of-the-art results on several graph classification tasks, outperforming methods that explicitly encode graph structure. Our results suggest that purely-learning-based approaches without graph structure may be suitable for learning high-level, long-range relationships on graphs. Code for GraphTrans is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Confinement of relativistic electrons in a magnetic mirror en route to a magnetized relativistic pair plasma

Creating magnetized relativistic pair plasma in the laboratory would enable the exploration of unique plasma physics relevant to some of the most energetic events in the universe. As a step towards a laboratory pair plasma, we have demonstrated effective confinement of multi-$\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons inside a pulsed-power-driven $13$ $\mathrm{T}$ magnetic mirror field with a mirror ratio of $2.6$. The confinement is diagnosed by measuring the axial and radial losses with magnetic spectrometers. The loss spectra are consistent with $\leq 2.5$ $\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons confined in the mirror for $\sim 1$ $\mathrm{ns}$. With a source of $10^{12}$ electron-positron pairs at comparable energies, this magnetic mirror would confine a relativistic pair plasma with Lorentz factor $\gamma \sim 6$ and magnetization $\sigma \sim 40$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Blow-up phenomena for a chemotaxis system with flux limitation

In this paper we consider nonnegative solutions of the following parabolic-elliptic cross-diffusion system. \begin{equation*} \left\{ \begin{array}{l} \begin{aligned} &u_t = \Delta u - \nabla(u f(|\nabla v|^2 )\nabla v), \\[6pt] &0= \Delta v -\mu + u , \quad \int_{\Omega}v =0, \ \ \mu := \frac 1 {|\Omega|} \int_{\Omega} u dx, \\[6pt] &u(x,0)= u_0(x), \end{aligned} \end{array} \right. \end{equation*} in $\Omega \times (0,\infty)$, with $\Omega$ a ball in $\mathbb{R}^N$, $N\geq 3$ under homogeneous Neumann boundary conditions and $f(\xi) = (1+ \xi)^{-\alpha}$, $0<\alpha < \frac{N-2}{2(N-1)}$, which describes gradient-dependent limitation of cross diffusion fluxes. Under conditions on $f$ and initial data, we prove that a solution which blows up in finite time in $L^\infty$-norm, blows up also in $L^p$-norm for some $p>1$. Moreover, a lower bound of blow-up time is derived. \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf AMS Subject Classification }{Primary: 35B44; Secondary: 35Q92, 92C17.} \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf Key Words:} finite-time blow-up; chemotaxis.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE

