The Variability of the Narrow-line Seyfert 1 Galaxies from the PanSTARRS's View

G. Zsidi, C. F. Manara, Á. Kóspál, G. A. J. Hussain, P. Ábrahám, E. Alecian, A. Bódi, A. Pál, P. Sarkis. Classical T Tauri stars are surrounded by a circumstellar disk from which they are accreting material. This process is essential in the formation of Sun-like stars. Although often described with simple and static models, the accretion process is inherently time variable. Our aim is to examine the accretion process of the low-mass young stellar object CR Cha on a wide range of timescales from minutes to a decade by analyzing both photometric and spectroscopic observations from 2006, 2018, and 2019. We carried out period analysis on the light curves of CR Cha from the TESS mission and the ASAS-SN and the ASAS-3 databases. We studied the color variations of the system using $I,J,H,K$-band photometry obtained contemporaneously with the TESS observing window. We analyzed the amplitude, timescale, and the morphology of the accretion tracers found in a series of high-resolution spectra obtained in 2006 with the AAT/UCLES, in 2018 with the HARPS, and in 2019 with the ESPRESSO and the FEROS spectrographs. All photometric data reveal periodic variations compatible with a 2.327 days rotational period, which is stable in the system over decades. Moreover, the ASAS-SN and ASAS-3 data hint at a long-term brightening by 0.2 mag, between 2001 and 2008, and of slightly less than 0.1 mag in the 2015 - 2018 period. The near-infrared color variations can be explained by either changing accretion rate or changes in the inner disk structure. Our results show that the amplitude of the variations in the H$\alpha$ emission increases on timescales from hours to days/weeks, after which it stays similar even when looking at decadal timescales. On the other hand, we found significant morphological variations on yearly/decadal timescales, indicating that the different physical mechanisms responsible for the line profile changes, such as accretion or wind, are present to varying degrees at different times.

