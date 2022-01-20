ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Accurate modeling of grazing transits using umbrella sampling

By Gregory J. Gilbert
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Grazing transits present a special problem for statistical studies of exoplanets. Even though grazing planetary orbits are rare (due to geometric selection effects), for many low to moderate signal-to-noise cases, a significant fraction of the posterior distribution is nonetheless consistent with a grazing geometry. A failure to accurately model grazing...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Morphological Analysis of Japanese Hiragana Sentences using the BI-LSTM CRF Model

This study proposes a method to develop neural models of the morphological analyzer for Japanese Hiragana sentences using the Bi-LSTM CRF model. Morphological analysis is a technique that divides text data into words and assigns information such as parts of speech. This technique plays an essential role in downstream applications in Japanese natural language processing systems because the Japanese language does not have word delimiters between words. Hiragana is a type of Japanese phonogramic characters, which is used for texts for children or people who cannot read Chinese characters. Morphological analysis of Hiragana sentences is more difficult than that of ordinary Japanese sentences because there is less information for dividing. For morphological analysis of Hiragana sentences, we demonstrated the effectiveness of fine-tuning using a model based on ordinary Japanese text and examined the influence of training data on texts of various genres.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accurate Phylogenetic Inference with a Symmetry-preserving Neural Network Model

Scientists world-wide are putting together massive efforts to understand how the biodiversity that we see on Earth evolved from single-cell organisms at the origin of life and this diversification process is represented through the Tree of Life. Low sampling rates and high heterogeneity in the rate of evolution across sites and lineages produce a phenomenon denoted "long branch attraction" (LBA) in which long non-sister lineages are estimated to be sisters regardless of their true evolutionary relationship. LBA has been a pervasive problem in phylogenetic inference affecting different types of methodologies from distance-based to likelihood-based. Here, we present a novel neural network model that outperforms standard phylogenetic methods and other neural network implementations under LBA settings. Furthermore, unlike existing neural network models, our model naturally accounts for the tree isomorphisms via permutation invariant functions which ultimately result in lower memory and allows the seamless extension to larger trees.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multiphonic modeling using Impulse Pattern Formulation (IPF)

Multiphonics, the presence of multiple pitches within the sound, can be produced in several ways. In wind instruments, they can appear at low blowing pressure when complex fingerings are used. Such multiphonics can be modeled by the Impulse Pattern Formulation (IPF). This top-down method regards musical instruments as systems working with impulses originating from a generating entity, travel through the instrument, are reflected at various positions, and are exponentially damped. Eventually, impulses return to the generating entity and retrigger or interact with subsequent impulses. Due to this straightforward approach, the IPF can explain fundamental principles of complex dynamic systems. While modeling wind instruments played with blowing pressures at the threshold of tone onset, the IPF captures transitions between regular periodicity at nominal pitch, bifurcations, and noise. This corresponds to behavior found in wind instruments where multiphonics appear at the transition between noise and regular musical note regimes. Using the IPF, complex fingerings correspond to multiple reflection points at open finger holes with different reflection strengths. Multiphonics can be modeled if reflection points farther away show higher reflection strength and thus, disrupt periodic motion. The IPF can also synthesize multiphonic sounds by concatenating typical wind instrument waveforms at adjacent impulse time points.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Entropies and IPR as Markers for a Phase Transition in a Two-Level Model for Atom-Diatomic Molecule Coexistence

A Quantum Phase Transition (QPT) in a simple model that describes the coexistence of atoms and diatomic molecules is studied. The model, that is briefly discussed, presents a second order ground state phase transition in the thermodynamic (or large particle number) limit, changing from a molecular condensate in one phase to an equilibrium of diatomic molecules-atoms in coexistence in the other one. Usual markers for this phase transition are the ground state energy and the expectation value of the number of atoms (or, alternatvely, the number of molecules) in the ground state. In this work, other markers for the QPT as the Inverse Participation Ratio (IPR) and, particularly, the Rényi entropy are analysed and proposed as QPT markers. Both magnitudes present abrupt changes at the critical point of the QPT.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grazing#Monte Carlo
arxiv.org

Finite samples inference and critical dimension for stochastically linear models

The aim of this note is to state a couple of general results about the properties of the penalized maximum likelihood estimators (pMLE) and of the posterior distribution for parametric models in a non-asymptotic setup and for possibly large or even infinite parameter dimension. We consider a special class of stochastically linear smooth (SLS) models satisfying two major conditions: the stochastic component of the log-likelihood is linear in the model parameter, while the expected log-likelihood is a smooth function. The main results simplify a lot if the expected log-likelihood is concave. For the pMLE, we establish a number of finite sample bounds about its concentration and large deviations as well as the Fisher and Wilks expansion. The later results extend the classical asymptotic Fisher and Wilks Theorems about the MLE to the non-asymptotic setup with large parameter dimension which can depend on the sample size. For the posterior distribution, our main result states a Gaussian approximation of the posterior which can be viewed as a finite sample analog of the prominent Bernstein--von Mises Theorem. In all bounds, the remainder is given explicitly and can be evaluated in terms of the effective sample size and effective parameter dimension. The results are dimension and coordinate free. In spite of generality, all the presented bounds are nearly sharp and the classical asymptotic results can be obtained as simple corollaries. An interesting case of logit regression with smooth or truncation priors is used to specify the results and to explain the main notions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accurate identification of bacteriophages from metagenomic data using Transformer

Motivation: Bacteriophages are viruses infecting bacteria. Being key players in microbial communities, they can regulate the composition/function of microbiome by infecting their bacterial hosts and mediating gene transfer. Recently, metagenomic sequencing, which can sequence all genetic materials from various microbiome, has become a popular means for new phage discovery. However, accurate and comprehensive detection of phages from the metagenomic data remains difficult. High diversity/abundance, and limited reference genomes pose major challenges for recruiting phage fragments from metagenomic data. Existing alignment-based or learning-based models have either low recall or precision on metagenomic data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

XAI Model for Accurate and Interpretable Landslide Susceptibility

Landslides are notoriously difficult to predict. Deep neural networks (DNNs) models are more accurate than statistical models. However, they are uninterpretable, making it difficult to extract mechanistic information about landslide controls in the modeled region. We developed an explainable AI (XAI) model to assess landslide susceptibility that is computationally simple and features high accuracy. We validated it on three different regions of eastern Himalaya that are highly susceptible to landslides. SNNs are computationally much simpler than DNNs, yet achieve similar performance while offering insights regarding the relative importance of landslide control factors in each region. Our analysis highlighted the importance of: 1) the product of slope and precipitation rate and 2) topographic aspects that contribute to high susceptibility in landslide areas. These identified controls suggest that strong slope-climate couplings, along with microclimates, play more dominant roles in eastern Himalayan landslides. The model outperforms physically-based stability and statistical models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

alpha-Deep Probabilistic Inference (alpha-DPI): efficient uncertainty quantification from exoplanet astrometry to black hole feature extraction

Inference is crucial in modern astronomical research, where hidden astrophysical features and patterns are often estimated from indirect and noisy measurements. Inferring the posterior of hidden features, conditioned on the observed measurements, is essential for understanding the uncertainty of results and downstream scientific interpretations. Traditional approaches for posterior estimation include sampling-based methods and variational inference. However, sampling-based methods are typically slow for high-dimensional inverse problems, while variational inference often lacks estimation accuracy. In this paper, we propose alpha-DPI, a deep learning framework that first learns an approximate posterior using alpha-divergence variational inference paired with a generative neural network, and then produces more accurate posterior samples through importance re-weighting of the network samples. It inherits strengths from both sampling and variational inference methods: it is fast, accurate, and scalable to high-dimensional problems. We apply our approach to two high-impact astronomical inference problems using real data: exoplanet astrometry and black hole feature extraction.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Reconstruction of Incomplete Wildfire Data using Deep Generative Models

We present our submission to the Extreme Value Analysis 2021 Data Challenge in which teams were asked to accurately predict distributions of wildfire frequency and size within spatio-temporal regions of missing data. For the purpose of this competition we developed a variant of the powerful variational autoencoder models dubbed the Conditional Missing data Importance-Weighted Autoencoder (CMIWAE). Our deep latent variable generative model requires little to no feature engineering and does not necessarily rely on the specifics of scoring in the Data Challenge. It is fully trained on incomplete data, with the single objective to maximize log-likelihood of the observed wildfire information. We mitigate the effects of the relatively low number of training samples by stochastic sampling from a variational latent variable distribution, as well as by ensembling a set of CMIWAE models trained and validated on different splits of the provided data. The presented approach is not domain-specific and is amenable to application in other missing data recovery tasks with tabular or image-like information conditioned on auxiliary information.
arxiv.org

Building Terrestrial Planets: Why results of perfect-merging simulations are not quantitatively reliable approximations to accurate modeling of terrestrial planet formation

Although it is accepted that perfect-merging is not a realistic outcome of collisions, some researchers state that perfect-merging simulations can still be considered as quantitatively reliable representations of the final stage of terrestrial planet formation. Citing the work of Kokubo & Genda [ApJL, 714L, 21], they argue that the differences between the final planets in simulations with perfect-merging and those where collisions are resolved accurately are small, and it is, therefore, justified to use perfect-merging results as an acceptable approximation to realistic simulations. In this paper, we show that this argument does not stand. We demonstrate that when the mass lost during collisions is taken into account, the final masses of the planets will be so different from those obtained from perfect-merging that the latter cannot be used as a valid approximation. We carried out a large number of SPH simulations of embryo-embryo collisions and determined the amount of the mass and water lost in each impact. We applied the results to collisions in a typical perfect-merging simulation and showed that even when the mass-loss in each collision is as small as 10%, perfect-merging can, on average, overestimate the masses of the final planets by $\sim 35\%$ and their water-contents by more than 18%. Our analysis demonstrates that, while perfect-merging simulations are still a powerful tool in proving concepts, they cannot be used to make predictions, draw quantitative conclusions (especially about the past history of a planetary system) and serve as a valid approximation to, or in lieu of the simulations in which collisions are resolved accurately.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Transient behaviour of electrovortex flow in a cylindrical container

This study is a continuation of the combined experimental and numerical investigation [1] of the flow of the eutectic GaInSn alloy inside a cylindrical vessel exposed to a constant electrical current. The emerging electrovortex flow driven by the interaction of the current, which is applied through a tapered electrode, with its own magnetic field might have both detrimental and advantageous effects in liquid metal batteries. While the former work [1] was mainly concerned with time-averaged results, this paper focuses on the transient behaviour of the electrovortex flow which becomes most relevant under the influence of an external axial field. The additional Lorentz force generated by the interaction of the imposed current with the vertical component of the geomagnetic field bz drives the ordinary electrovortex jet flow into a swirling motion. Velocity distributions and motion characteristics, such as spiral streamlines and shortened and irregularly swinging jet regions, are investigated. The mechanism is analysed in detail for bz = 25.5 {\mu}T. The maximum angular velocity of the rotating jet is basically linearly dependent on bz, at least for the values studied here. A good agreement between the transient simulation and the experimental result is shown.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Nilpotent dynamics on signed interaction graphs and weak converses of Thomas' rules

A finite dynamical system with $n$ components is a function $f:X\to X$ where $X=X_1\times\dots\times X_n$ is a product of $n$ finite intervals of integers. The structure of such a system $f$ is represented by a signed digraph $G$, called interaction graph: there are $n$ vertices, one per component, and the signed arcs describe the positive and negative influences between them. Finite dynamical systems are usual models for gene networks. In this context, it is often assumed that $f$ is {\em degree-bounded}, that is, the size of each $X_i$ is at most the out-degree of $i$ in $G$ plus one. Assuming that $G$ is connected and that $f$ is degree-bounded, we prove the following: if $G$ is not a cycle, then $f^{n+1}$ may be a constant. In that case, $f$ describes a very simple dynamics: a global convergence toward a unique fixed point in $n+1$ iterations. This shows that, in the degree-bounded case, the fact that $f$ describes a complex dynamics {\em cannot} be deduced from its interaction graph. We then widely generalize the above result, obtaining, as immediate consequences, other limits on what can be deduced from the interaction graph only, as the following weak converses of Thomas' rules: if $G$ is connected and has a positive (negative) cycle, then $f$ may have two (no) fixed points.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Directed mean curvature flow in noisy environment

We consider the directed mean curvature flow on the plane in a weak Gaussian random environment. We prove that, when started from a sufficiently flat initial condition, a rescaled and recentred solution converges to the Cole--Hopf solution of the KPZ equation. This result follows from the analysis of a more general system of nonlinear SPDEs driven by inhomogeneous noises, using the theory of regularity structures. However, due to inhomogeneity of the noise, the "black box" result developed in the series of works [Hai14, BHZ19, CH16, BCCH21] cannot be applied directly and requires significant extension to infinite-dimensional regularity structures.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Exploring Spatial Patterns of Interurban Passenger Flows Using Dual Gravity Models

Passenger flows in a traffic network reflect spatial interaction patterns in an urban systems. Gravity models can be employed to quantitatively describe and predict spatial flows. However, how to model passenger flows and reveal the deep structure of urban and traffic networks in the case of missing partial data is still a problem to be solved. This paper is devoted to characterizing the interurban passenger flows in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region of China by means of dual gravity models and Tencent location big data. The method of parameter estimation is the least squares regression. The main results are as follows. First, both railway and highway passenger flows can be effectively described by the dual gravity model. A small part of missing spatial data can be made up by the predicted values. Second, the fractal properties of traffic flows can be revealed. The railway passenger flows more follow gravity scaling law than the highway passenger flows. Third, the prediction residuals indicate the changing trend of interurban connections in the study area in recent years. The center of gravity of spatial dynamics seems to shift from the Beijing-Tianjin-Tangshan triangle to the Beijing-Baoding-Shijiazhuang axis. A conclusion can be reached that the dual gravity models is an effective tools of for analyzing spatial structures and dynamics of traffic networks and flows. Moreover, the models provide a new approach to estimate fractal dimension of traffic network and spatial flow patterns.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

Inference of bipolar neutrino flavor oscillations near a core-collapse supernova, based on multiple measurements at Earth

Eve Armstrong, Amol V. Patwardhan, A.A. Ahmetaj, M. Margarette Sanchez, Sophia Miskiewicz, Marcus Ibrahim, Ishaan Singh. Neutrinos in compact-object environments, such as core-collapse supernovae, can experience various kinds of collective effects in flavor space, engendered by neutrino-neutrino interactions. These include "bipolar" collective oscillations, which are exhibited by neutrino ensembles where different flavors dominate at different energies. Considering the importance of neutrinos in the dynamics and nucleosynthesis in these environments, it is desirable to ascertain whether an Earth-based detection could contain signatures of bipolar oscillations that occurred within a supernova envelope. To that end, we continue examining a cost-function formulation of statistical data assimilation (SDA) to infer solutions to a small-scale model of neutrino flavor transformation. SDA is an inference paradigm designed to optimize a model with sparse data. Our model consists of two mono-energetic neutrino beams with different energies emanating from a source and coherently interacting with each other and with a matter background, with time-varying interaction strengths. We attempt to infer flavor transformation histories of these beams using simulated measurements of the flavor content at locations in vacuum (that is, far from the source), which could in principle correspond to earth-based detectors. Within the scope of this small-scale model, we found that: (i) based on such measurements, the SDA procedure is able to infer \textit{whether} bipolar oscillations had occurred within the protoneutron star envelope, and (ii) if the measurements are able to sample the full amplitude of the neutrino oscillations in vacuum, then the amplitude of the prior bipolar oscillations is also well predicted. This result intimates that the inference paradigm can well complement numerical integration codes, via its ability to infer flavor evolution at physically inaccessible locations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Text Style Transfer for Bias Mitigation using Masked Language Modeling

It is well known that textual data on the internet and other digital platforms contain significant levels of bias and stereotypes. Although many such texts contain stereotypes and biases that inherently exist in natural language for reasons that are not necessarily malicious, there are crucial reasons to mitigate these biases. For one, these texts are being used as training corpus to train language models for salient applications like cv-screening, search engines, and chatbots; such applications are turning out to produce discriminatory results. Also, several research findings have concluded that biased texts have significant effects on the target demographic groups. For instance, masculine-worded job advertisements tend to be less appealing to female applicants.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamic Growth/Etching Model for the Synthesis of Two-Dimensional Transition Metal Dichalcogenides via Chemical Vapour Deposition

The preparation of two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides on an industrially relevant scale will rely heavily on bottom-up methods such as chemical vapour deposition. In order to obtain sufficiently large quantities of high-quality material, a knowledge-based optimization strategy for the synthesis process must be developed. A major problem that has not yet been considered is the degradation of materials by etching during synthesis due to the high growth temperatures. To address this problem, we introduce a mathematical model that accounts for both growth and, for the first time, etching to describe the synthesis of two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides. We consider several experimental observations that lead to a differential equation based on several terms corresponding to different supply mechanisms, describing the time-dependent change in flake size. By solving this equation and fitting two independently obtained experimental data sets, we find that the flake area is the leading term in our model. We show that the differential equation can be solved analytically when only this term is considered, and that this solution provides a general description of complex growth and shrinkage phenomena. Physically, the dominance suggests that the supply of material via the flake itself contributes most to its net growth. This finding also implies a predominant interplay between insertion and release of atoms and their motion in the form of a highly dynamic process within the flake. In contrast to previous assumptions, we show that the flake edges do not play an important role in the actual size change of the two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenide flakes during chemical vapour deposition.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy