Magnetic Field Evolution in Neutron Star Crusts: Beyond the Hall Effect

M. Tahani, W. Lupypciw, J. Glover, R. Plume, J.L. West, R. Kothes, S. Inutsuka, M-Y. Lee, T. Robishaw, L.B.G. Knee, J.C. Brown, Y. Doi, I.A. Grenier, M. Haverkorn. Despite recent observational and theoretical advances in mapping the magnetic fields associated with molecular clouds, their three-dimensional (3D) morphology remains unresolved. Multi-wavelength and multi-scale observations will allow us to paint a comprehensive picture of the magnetic fields of these star-forming regions. We reconstruct the 3D magnetic field morphology associated with the Perseus molecular cloud and compare it with predictions of cloud-formation models. These cloud-formation models predict a bending of magnetic fields associated with filamentary molecular clouds. We compare the orientation and direction of this field bending with our 3D magnetic field view of the Perseus cloud. We use previous line-of-sight and plane-of-sky magnetic field observations, as well as Galactic magnetic field models, to reconstruct the complete 3D magnetic field vectors and morphology associated with the Perseus cloud. We approximate the 3D magnetic field morphology of the cloud as a concave arc that points in the decreasing longitude direction in the plane of the sky (from our point of view). This field morphology preserves a memory of the Galactic magnetic field. In order to compare this morphology to cloud-formation model predictions, we assume that the cloud retains a memory of its most recent interaction. Incorporating velocity observations, we find that the line-of-sight magnetic field observations are consistent with predictions of shock-cloud-interaction models. To our knowledge, this is the first time that the 3D magnetic fields of a molecular cloud have been reconstructed. We find the 3D magnetic field morphology of the Perseus cloud to be consistent with the predictions of the shock-cloud-interaction model, which describes the formation mechanism of filamentary molecular clouds.
Comments / 0