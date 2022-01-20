ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Bubble wall dynamics at the electroweak phase transition

By Stefania De Curtis, Luigi Delle Rose, Andrea Guiggiani, Ángel Gil Muyor, Giuliano Panico
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

First order phase transitions could play a major role in the early universe, providing important phenomenological consequences, such as the production of gravitational waves and the generation of baryon asymmetry. An important aspect that determines the properties of the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Machine learning of phase transitions in nonlinear polariton lattices

Polaritonic lattices offer a unique testbed for studying nonlinear driven-dissipative physics. They show qualitative changes of their steady state as a function of system parameters, which resemble non-equilibrium phase transitions. Unlike their equilibrium counterparts, these transitions cannot be characterised by conventional statistical physics methods. Here, we study a lattice of square-arranged polariton condensates with nearest-neighbour coupling, and simulate the polarisation (pseudospin) dynamics of the polariton lattice, observing regions with distinct steady-state polarisation patterns. We classify these patterns using machine learning methods and determine the boundaries separating different regions. First, we use unsupervised data mining techniques to sketch the boundaries of phase transitions. We then apply learning by confusion, a neural network-based method for learning labels in a dataset, and extract the polaritonic phase diagram. Our work takes a step towards AI-enabled studies of polaritonic systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Energy cat states induced by a parity-breaking excited-state quantum phase transition

We show that excited-state quantum phase transitions (ESQPTs) in a system in which the parity symemtry has been broken can be used to engineer an energy-cat state -- a Schrödinger cat state involving a quantum superposition of both different positions and energies. By means of a generalization of the Rabi model, we show that adding a parity-breaking term annihilates the ground-state quantum phase transition between normal and superradiant phases, and induces the formation of three excited-state phases, all of them identified by means of an observable with two eigenvalues. In one of these phases, level crossings are observed in the thermodynamic limit. We profit from them to separate a wavefunction in two parts: one, with lower energy, trapped within one region of the spectrum, and a second one, with higher energy, trapped within another. Finally, we show that a generalized microcanonical ensemble, including two different average energies, is required to properly describe equilibrium states in this situation. Our results illustrate yet another physical consequence of ESQPTs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cluster formation in particle-laden flows is a continuous phase transition

Studying particle-laden flows is essential to understand diverse physical processes such as rain formation in clouds, pathogen transmission, and pollutant dispersal. Distinct clustering patterns are formed in such flows with particles of different inertia (characterized by Stokes number St). For the first time, we use complex networks to study the spatiotemporal dynamics in such flows. We simulate particles in a 2D Taylor-Green flow and show that the network measures characterize both the local and global clustering properties. As particles cluster into specific patterns from a randomly distributed initial condition, we observe an emergence of a giant component in the derived network through a continuous phase transition. Further, the phase transition time is identified to be related to the Stokes number through a power law for St < 0.25 and an exponential function for St in the range 0.25 to 1. Our findings provide novel insights into the clustering phenomena in particle-laden flows.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Recent advance in phase transition of vanadium oxide based solar reflectors and the fabrication progress

Vanadium dioxide (VO2) as a phase-change material controls the transferred heat during phase transition process between metal and insulator states. At temperature above 68C, the rutile structure VO2 keeps the heat out and increases the IR radiation reflectivity, while at the lower temperature the monoclinic structure VO2 acts as the transparent material and increase the transmission radiation. In this paper, we first present the metal-insulator phase transition (MIT) of the VO2 in high and low temperatures. Then we simulate the meta-surface VO2 of metamaterial reflector by Ansys HFSS to show the emittance tunability of the rutile and monoclinic phase of the VO2. In next section, we will review the recent progress in the deposition of thermochromic VO2 on glass and silicon substrate with modifying the pressure of sputtering gases and temperature of the substrate. Finally, we present the results of the in-situ sputtered VOx thin film on thick SiO2 substrate in different combination of oxygen and argon environment by V2O5 target at temperature higher than 300C and then, analyze it with x-ray diffraction (XRD) method. The thermochromic VO2 based metamaterial structures open a new route to the passive energy-efficient optical solar reflector in the past few years.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phase Transition#Bubbles#The Dynamics#Boltzmann#Higgs#Nongalactic Astrophysics
arxiv.org

Squeezing Cosmological Phase Transitions with International Pulsar Timing Array

A first-order MeV-scale cosmological phase transition (PT) can generate a peak in the power spectrum of stochastic gravitational wave background around nanohertz frequencies. With the recent International Pulsar Timing Array data release two covering nanohertz frequencies, we search for such a phase transition signal. For the standard 4-parameter PT model, we obtain the PT temperature $T_\star\in$ [66 MeV, 30 GeV], which indicates that dark or QCD phase transitions occurring below 66 MeV have been ruled out at $2\,\sigma$ confidence level. This constraint is much tighter than $T_\star\sim$ [1 MeV, 100 GeV] from NANOGrav. We also give much tighter $2\,\sigma$ bounds on the PT duration $H_\star/\beta>0.1$, strength $\alpha_\star>0.39$ and friction $\eta<2.74$ than NANOGrav. For the first time, we find a positive correlation between $\mathrm{log}_{10}T_\star$ and $\mathrm{log}_{10}H_\star/\beta$ implying that PT temperature increases with increasing bubble nucleation rate. To avoid large theoretical uncertainties in calculating PT spectrum, we make bubble spectral shape parameters $a$, $b$, $c$ and four PT parameters free together, and confront this model with data. We find that pulsar timing is very sensitive to the parameter $a$, and give the first clear constraint $a=1.27_{-0.54}^{+0.71}$ at $1\,\sigma$ confidence level.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Entropies and IPR as Markers for a Phase Transition in a Two-Level Model for Atom-Diatomic Molecule Coexistence

A Quantum Phase Transition (QPT) in a simple model that describes the coexistence of atoms and diatomic molecules is studied. The model, that is briefly discussed, presents a second order ground state phase transition in the thermodynamic (or large particle number) limit, changing from a molecular condensate in one phase to an equilibrium of diatomic molecules-atoms in coexistence in the other one. Usual markers for this phase transition are the ground state energy and the expectation value of the number of atoms (or, alternatvely, the number of molecules) in the ground state. In this work, other markers for the QPT as the Inverse Participation Ratio (IPR) and, particularly, the Rényi entropy are analysed and proposed as QPT markers. Both magnitudes present abrupt changes at the critical point of the QPT.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Chiral phase transition of a dense, magnetized and rotating quark matter

We investigate the chiral symmetry restoration/breaking of a dense, magnetized and rotating quark matter within the Nambu Jona-Lasinio model including $N_f=2$ and $N_c=3$ numbers of flavors and colors, respectively. Imposing the spectral boundary conditions, as well as the positiveness of energy levels, lead to a correlation between the magnetic and rotation fields such that strongly magnetized plasma can not rotate anymore. We solve the gap equation at zero and finite temperature. At finite temperature and baryon chemical potential $\mu_B$, we sketch the phase diagrams $T_c(\mu_B)$ and $T_c(R\Omega)$ in different cases. As a result, we always observe inverse-rotational catalysis mean to decrease $T_c$ by increasing $R\Omega$. But the magnetic field has a more complex structure in the phase diagram. For slowly rotating plasma, we find that $T_c$ decreases by increasing $eB$, while in the fast rotating plasma we see that $T_c$ increases by increasing $eB$. Also, we locate exactly the position of Critical End Point by solving the equations of first and second derivatives of effective action with respect to the order parameters, simultaneously.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Electroweak flavour unification

We propose that the electroweak and flavour quantum numbers of the Standard Model (SM) could be unified at high energies in an $SU(4)\times Sp(6)_L \times Sp(6)_R$ anomaly-free gauge model. All the SM fermions are packaged into two fundamental fields, $\Psi_L \sim (\mathbf{4}, \mathbf{6}, \mathbf{1})$ and $\Psi_R\sim (\mathbf{4}, \mathbf{1},\mathbf{6})$, thereby explaining the origin of three families of fermions. The SM Higgs, being electroweakly charged, necessarily becomes charged also under flavour when embedded in the UV model. It is therefore natural for its vacuum expectation value to couple only to the third family. The other components of the UV Higgs fields are presumed heavy. Extra scalars are needed to break this symmetry down to the SM, which can proceed via `flavour-deconstructed' gauge groups; for instance, we propose a pattern $Sp(6)_L \to \prod_{i=1}^3 SU(2)_{L,i} \to SU(2)_L$ for the left-handed factor. When the heavy Higgs components are integrated out, realistic quark Yukawa couplings with in-built hierarchies are naturally generated without any further ingredients, if we assume the various symmetry breaking scalars condense at different scales. The CKM matrix that we compute is not a generic unitary matrix, but it can precisely fit the observed values.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Structural Phase Transitions in SrTiO3 from Deep Potential Molecular Dynamics

Strontium titanate (SrTiO3) is regarded as an essential material for oxide electronics. One of its many remarkable features is subtle structural phase transition, driven by antiferrodistortive lattice mode, from a high-temperature cubic phase to a low-temperature tetragonal phase. Classical molecular dynamics (MD) simulation is an efficient technique to reveal atomistic features of phase transition, but its application is often limited by the accuracy of empirical interatomic potentials. Here, we develop an accurate deep potential (DP) model of SrTiO3 based on a machine learning method using data from first-principles density functional theory (DFT) calculations. The DP model has DFT-level accuracy, capable of performing efficient MD simulations and accurate property predictions. Using the DP model, we investigate the temperature-driven cubic-to-tetragonal phase transition and construct the in-plane biaxial strain-temperature phase diagram of SrTiO3. The simulations demonstrate that strain-induced ferroelectric phase is characterized by two order parameters, ferroelectric distortion and antiferrodistortion, and the ferroelectric phase transition has both displacive and order-disorder characters. This works lays the foundation for the development of accurate DP models of other complex perovskite materials.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Surface Bubble Dynamics in Plasmonic Nanoparticle Suspension

Understanding the dynamics of the micro-sized surface bubbles produced by plasmonic heating can benefit a wide range of applications like microfluidics, catalysis, micro-patterning and photo-thermal energy conversion. Usually, surface plasmonic bubbles are generated on plasmonic nano-structures pre-deposited on the surface subject to laser heating. In our studies, we have investigated the growth dynamics and movement mechanism of surface microbubbles generated in plasmonic nanoparticle (NP) suspension. In the first section, we observe much faster bubble growth rates compared to those in pure water with surface plasmonic structures. Our analyses show that the volumetric heating effect around the surface bubble due to the existence of NPs in the suspension is the key to explain this difference. In the second section, we demonstrate that surface bubbles on a solid surface are directed by a laser to move at high speeds (> 1.8 mm/s), and we elucidate the mechanism to be the de-pinning of the three-phase contact line (TPCL) by rapid plasmonic heating of NPs deposited in-situ during bubble movement.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Thermodynamic Phase Transition of Generalized Ayon-Beato Garcia Black Holes with Schwarzschild anti de Sitter space time perspective

In this work we study thermodynamics of generalized Ayon-Beato and Garcia (ABG) black hole metric which contains three parameters named as mass $m$, magnetic charge $q$ and dimensionless coupling constant of nonlinear electrodynamics interacting field $\gamma$. This is done at extended phase space where we need a cosmological parameter which behaves as the pressure thermodynamic coordinate. We generate the necessary cosmological parameter from the charge parameter of the ABG metric field. In short we first extract a variable cosmological parameter together with a variable mass function such that the ABG black hole metric can be shown similar to a Schwarzschild anti de Sitter form apparently. Then by calculating the Hawking temperature of the black hole we obtain equation of state. By studying isothermal P-v curves we infer that the system participates in the Hawking-Page phase transition where the disequilibrium evaporating ABG black hole reaches finally to a vacuum AdS space. Other diagrams such that Gibbs free energy, heat capacity and entropy satisfy possibility of phase transition and there is also a coexistence point in phase space depended to $\gamma$ value where the two different phases exist synchronously. For small scale black holes there are three phase while for larger than there are just two phase.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Dynamic Growth/Etching Model for the Synthesis of Two-Dimensional Transition Metal Dichalcogenides via Chemical Vapour Deposition

The preparation of two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides on an industrially relevant scale will rely heavily on bottom-up methods such as chemical vapour deposition. In order to obtain sufficiently large quantities of high-quality material, a knowledge-based optimization strategy for the synthesis process must be developed. A major problem that has not yet been considered is the degradation of materials by etching during synthesis due to the high growth temperatures. To address this problem, we introduce a mathematical model that accounts for both growth and, for the first time, etching to describe the synthesis of two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides. We consider several experimental observations that lead to a differential equation based on several terms corresponding to different supply mechanisms, describing the time-dependent change in flake size. By solving this equation and fitting two independently obtained experimental data sets, we find that the flake area is the leading term in our model. We show that the differential equation can be solved analytically when only this term is considered, and that this solution provides a general description of complex growth and shrinkage phenomena. Physically, the dominance suggests that the supply of material via the flake itself contributes most to its net growth. This finding also implies a predominant interplay between insertion and release of atoms and their motion in the form of a highly dynamic process within the flake. In contrast to previous assumptions, we show that the flake edges do not play an important role in the actual size change of the two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenide flakes during chemical vapour deposition.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Bubble Nucleation to All Orders

This paper extends classical results by Langer and Kramers and combines them with modern methods from high-temperature field theory. Assuming Langevin dynamics, the end-product is an all-orders description of bubble-nucleation at high temperatures. Specifically, it's shown that equilibrium and non-equilibrium effects factorize to all orders, and that the nucleation rate splits into a statistical and a dynamical prefactor. The derivation clarifies, and incorporates, higher-order corrections from zero-modes. The rate is also shown to be real to all orders in perturbation theory. The methods are applied to several models. As such, Feynman rules are given; the relevant power-counting is introduced; RG invariance is shown; the connection with the effective action is discussed, and an explicit construction of propagators in an inhomogeneous background is given. The formalism applies to both phase and Sphaleron transitions. While mainly focused on field theory, the methods are applicable to finite-dimensional systems. Finally, as this paper assumes an effective Langevin description, all results only hold within this framework.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Non-equilibrium phase transition in a single-electron micromaser

Phase transitions occur in a wide range of physical systems and are characterized by the abrupt change of a physical observable in response to the variation of an external control parameter. Phase transitions are not restricted to equilibrium situations but can also be found in non-equilibrium settings, both for classical and quantum mechanical systems. Here, we investigate a non-equilibrium phase transition in a single-electron micromaser consisting of a microwave cavity that is driven by the electron transport in a double quantum dot. For weak electron-photon couplings, only a tiny fraction of the transferred electrons lead to the emission of photons into the cavity, which essentially remains empty. However, as the coupling is increased, many photons are suddenly emitted into the cavity. Employing ideas and concepts from full counting statistics and Lee-Yang theory, we analyze this non-equilibrium phase transition based on the dynamical zeros of the factorial moment generating function of the electronic charge transport, and we find that the phase transition can be predicted from short-time measurements of the higher-order factorial cumulants. These results pave the way for further investigations of critical behavior in open quantum systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nonreciprocal dynamics of ferrimagnetic bimerons

Laichuan Shen, Jing Xia, Zehan Chen, Xiaoguang Li, Xichao Zhang, Oleg A. Tretiakov, Qiming Shao, Guoping Zhao, Xiaoxi Liu, Motohiko Ezawa, Yan Zhou. Magnetic bimerons are topologically nontrivial spin textures in in-plane easy-axis magnets, which can be used as particle-like information carriers. Here, we report a theoretical study on the nonreciprocal dynamics of asymmetrical ferrimagnetic (FiM) bimerons induced by spin currents. The FiM bimerons have the ability to move at a speed of kilometers per second and do not show the skyrmion Hall effect at the angular momentum compensation point. Our micromagnetic simulations and analytical results demonstrate that spin currents are able to induce the nonreciprocal transport and a drift motion of the FiM bimeron even if the system is at the angular momentum compensation point. By analyzing the current-induced effective fields, we find that the nonreciprocal transport is attributed to the asymmetry of the bimeron structure. Our results are useful for understanding the physics of bimerons in ferrimagnets and may provide guidelines for building bimeron-based spintronic devices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Phase Diagram of the Contact Process on Barabasi-Albert Networks

We show results for the contact process on Barabasi networks. The contact process is a model for an epidemic spreading without permanent immunity that has an absorbing state. For finite lattices, the absorbing state is the true stationary state, which leads to the need for simulation of quasi-stationary states, which we did in two ways: reactivation by inserting spontaneous infected individuals, or by the quasi-stationary method, where we store a list of active states to continue the simulation when the system visits the absorbing state. The system presents an absorbing phase transition where the critical behavior obeys the Mean Field exponents $\beta=1$, $\gamma'=0$, and $\nu=2$. However, the different quasi-stationary states present distinct finite-size logarithmic corrections. We also report the critical thresholds of the model as a linear function of the network connectivity inverse $1/z$, and the extrapolation of the critical threshold function for $z \to \infty$ yields the basic reproduction number $R_0=1$ of the complete graph, as expected. Decreasing the network connectivity leads to the increase of the critical basic reproduction number $R_0$ for this model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Experimental phase transition mapping for hydrogen above 300 K up to 300 GPa

Chang-Sheng Zha (1), Hanyu Liu (2), Zhongwu Wang (3), William A. Bassett (4) ((1) Earth and Planets Laboratory, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Washington DC, USA, (2) International Center for Computational Method & Software, and State Key Lab of Superhard Materials, College of Physics, Jilin University, P. R. China, (3) Cornell High Energy Synchrotron Source, Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, USA, (4) Department of Geological Sciences, Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, USA)
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Confinement of relativistic electrons in a magnetic mirror en route to a magnetized relativistic pair plasma

Creating magnetized relativistic pair plasma in the laboratory would enable the exploration of unique plasma physics relevant to some of the most energetic events in the universe. As a step towards a laboratory pair plasma, we have demonstrated effective confinement of multi-$\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons inside a pulsed-power-driven $13$ $\mathrm{T}$ magnetic mirror field with a mirror ratio of $2.6$. The confinement is diagnosed by measuring the axial and radial losses with magnetic spectrometers. The loss spectra are consistent with $\leq 2.5$ $\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons confined in the mirror for $\sim 1$ $\mathrm{ns}$. With a source of $10^{12}$ electron-positron pairs at comparable energies, this magnetic mirror would confine a relativistic pair plasma with Lorentz factor $\gamma \sim 6$ and magnetization $\sigma \sim 40$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Frustration driven Josephson phase dynamics

The Josephson equations predict remarkable effects concerning the phase state of a superconducting junction with an oscillating current induced by a static voltage. Whether the paradigm can be twisted by yielding an oscillating voltage without making use of harmonic drives is a fundamentally relevant problem yet not fully settled. Here, we demonstrate that a dynamical regime with an oscillating phase evolution is a general hallmark of driven Josephson systems exhibiting sign competition in the Josephson couplings. We show that in frustrated Josephson systems an oscillating phase dynamics gets switched on by driving the changeover among different ground states, which can be induced by varying the parameters that set the phase state. Remarkably, the character of the transitions in the Josephson phase space allows different types of dynamics, with few or several harmonics. This result sets out a characteristic mark of any superconducting system with frustrated Josephson couplings and can be exploited to disentangle the complexity of the underlying phases.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy