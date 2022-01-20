ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

On the Shallowness of Circulation in Hot Jupiters -- Advancing the Ohmic Dissipation Model

By Henrik Knierim, Konstantin Batygin, Bertram Bitsch
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The inflated radii of giant short-period extrasolar planets collectively indicate that the interiors of hot Jupiters are heated by some anomalous energy dissipation mechanism. Although a variety of physical processes have been proposed to explain this heating, recent statistical evidence points to the confirmation of explicit predictions of the Ohmic-dissipation theory,...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Advances in theoretical modeling of atomic nuclei

The atomic nucleus is a tough nut to crack. The strong interaction between the protons and neutrons that make it up depends on many quantities, and these particles, collectively known as nucleons, are subject to not only two-body forces but also three-body ones. These and other features make the theoretical modeling of atomic nuclei a challenging endeavor.
PHYSICS
Space.com

Weird 'hot Jupiter' exoplanet is shaped like a football

A distant exoplanet looks more like a football than the usual sphere, researchers report in a groundbreaking new study. The strange shape of ultrahot WASP-103b, which is more than 1,000 light-years from Earth, is due to the planet being stretched by the gravitational forces of its parent star, according to the new research.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Jupiter#Jupiters#Earth#Temperature#Dissipation#Ohmic#A A
wdrb.com

Listen to One of Jupiter's Moons

NASA's Juno spacecraft has been studying Jupiter and the space around it for the last five and a half years. In June of 2021, nearly five years into its mission, Juno made an important pass by Ganymede, one of Jupiter's 79 known moons. On Juno's 34th trip around the Gas Giant, it made its closest approach to Ganymede. It was roughly 645 miles away from Ganymede's surface at the closest pass and traveling at a relative velocity of 41,600 mph according to NASA!
ASTRONOMY
ucsd.edu

Ocean Physics Explain Cyclones on Jupiter

Hurtling around Jupiter and its 79 moons is the Juno spacecraft, a NASA-funded satellite that sends images from the largest planet in our solar system back to researchers on Earth. These photographs have given oceanographers the raw materials for a new study published today in Nature Physics that describes the rich turbulence at Jupiter’s poles and the physical forces that drive the large cyclones.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Tidal erasure of stellar obliquities constrains the timing of hot Jupiter formation

Stars with hot Jupiters sometimes have high obliquities, which are possible relics of hot Jupiter formation. Based on the characteristics of systems with and without high obliquities, it is suspected that obliquities are tidally damped when the star has a thick convective envelope, as is the case for main-sequence stars cooler than ~6100K, and the orbit is within ~8 stellar radii. A promising theory for tidal obliquity damping is the dissipation of inertial waves within the star's convective envelope. Here, we consider the implications of this theory for the timing of hot Jupiter formation. Specifically, hot stars that currently lack a convective envelope possess one during their pre-main sequence. We find that hot Jupiters orbiting within a critical distance of ~0.02au from a misaligned main-sequence star lacking a thick convective envelope must have acquired their tight orbits after a few tens of millions of years in order to have retained their obliquities throughout the pre-main-sequence. There are 4 known systems for which this argument applies--XO-3b, Corot-3b, WASP-14b, and WASP-121b--subject to uncertainties surrounding inertial wave dissipation. Moreover, we conclude that a recently-identified overabundance of near-polar hot Jupiters is unlikely sculpted by tides, instead reflecting their primordial configuration. Finally, hot Jupiters arriving around cool stars after a few 100s of millions of years likely find the host star rotating too slowly for efficient obliquity damping. We predict that the critical effective temperature separating aligned and misaligned stars should vary with metallicity, from 6300K to 6000K as [Fe/H] varies from -0.3 to +0.3.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A decades-long mystery surrounding black holes was finally solved

Scientists have been trying to explain the different mysteries of black holes for decades. One such mystery that astronomers have been scratching their heads over is how we get glimpses of the universe around the edges of black holes. Other mysteries include black holes giving birth to new stars. According to Albert Sneppen, a Danish student, there are an infinite number of trajectories that light can reach an observer when looking at a black hole. Through these trajectories, you can get glimpses of the galaxies behind the black hole. One of the biggest mysteries of black holes, though, has been how...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Why hot Jupiters can be large but not too large

Tidal heating is often used to interpret "radius anomaly" of hot Jupiters (i.e. radii of a large fraction of hot Jupiters are in excess of 1.2 Jupiter radius which cannot be interpreted by the standard theory of planetary evolution). In this paper we find that tidal heating induces another phenomenon "runaway inflation" (i.e. planet inflation becomes unstable and out of control when tidal heating rate is above its critical value). With sufficiently strong tidal heating, luminosity initially increases with inflation, but across its peak it decreases with inflation such that heating is stronger than cooling and runaway inflation occurs. In this mechanism, the opacity near radiative-convective boundary (RCB) scales approximately as temperature to the fourth power and heat cannot efficiently radiate away from planet interior, which induces runaway inflation (similar to a tight lid on a boiling pot). Based on this mechanism, we find that radii of hot Jupiters cannot exceed $2.2R_J$, which is in good agreement with the observations. We also give an upper limit for orbital eccentricity of hot Jupiters. Moreover, by comparison to the observations we infer that tidal heating locates near RCB.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Standing shock prevents propagation of sparks in supersonic explosive flows

Jens von der Linden, Clare Kimblin, Ian McKenna, Skyler Bagley, Hsiao-Chi Li, Ryan Houim, Christopher S. Kueny, Allen Kuhl, Dave Grote, Mark Converse, Caron E. J. Vossen, Sönke Stern, Corrado Cimarelli, Jason Sears. Volcanic jet flows in explosive eruptions emit radio frequency signatures, indicative of their fluid dynamic and...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
PHYSICS
skyandtelescope.org

ISS Transiting Jupiter

On January 15th, 2022, I was talking to a friend in Cozumel who works at the Planetarium. She mentioned that the ISS was going to be near Jupiter that night, and I quickly grabbed my phone and used Ed Morana's ISS Transit Prediction app (You can find it here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/deta ... l=en&gl=US And noticed that I was so lucky!! Soooo lucky that the transit was happening in 4 hours, just 10 minutes from my home driving, in a very accessible road!! The weather was not too promising, however. One of the weather apps said 40% cloudy at the time of the transit, others said less than 10%. But I got everything ready: laptop, ZWO camera, telescope, mount, etc and drove there, arriving at around 6:30PM. The transit would happen at exactly 7:08:15 PM (GMT-5), and would last only a fraction of a second! But I was ready! I had read a previous APOD (https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap200923.html) had used 0.35ms timing for every frame, and so I used those same settings!! Here was the location of the transit: Transit Location This image is the raw, unedited frame from which I placed the ISS back in its position on Jupiter: Raw Frame of the ISS Transiting Jupiter This image has more of the original, unedited, raw frames: ISS Crossing Jupiter Firmada ISS Crossing Jupiter Firmada by Rene Saade, on Flickr And this image is the stacked frames of Jupiter (in which we get to see Io) and the ISS, combined:
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Detection of iron emission lines and a temperature inversion on the dayside of the ultra-hot Jupiter KELT-20b

Ultra-hot Jupiters (UHJs) are gas giants with very high equilibrium temperatures. In recent years, multiple chemical species, including various atoms and ions, have been discovered in their atmospheres. Most of these observations have been performed with transmission spectroscopy, although UHJs are also ideal targets for emission spectroscopy due to their strong thermal radiation. We present high-resolution thermal emission spectroscopy of the transiting UHJ KELT-20b/MASCARA-2b. The observation was performed with the CARMENES spectrograph at orbital phases before and after the secondary eclipse. We detected atomic Fe using the cross-correlation technique. The detected Fe lines are in emission, which unambiguously indicates a temperature inversion on the dayside hemisphere. We furthermore retrieved the temperature structure with the detected Fe lines. The result shows that the atmosphere has a strong temperature inversion with a temperature of $4900\pm{700}$ K and a pressure of $10^{-4.8_{-1.1}^{+1.0}}$ bar at the upper layer of the inversion. A joint retrieval of the CARMENES data and the TESS secondary eclipse data returns a temperature of $2550_{-250}^{+150}$ K and a pressure of $10^{-1.5_{-0.6}^{+0.7}}$ bar at the lower layer of the temperature inversion. The detection of such a strong temperature inversion is consistent with theoretical simulations that predict an inversion layer on the dayside of UHJs. The joint retrieval of the CARMENES and TESS data demonstrates the power of combing high-resolution emission spectroscopy with secondary eclipse photometry in characterizing atmospheric temperature structures.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Inference of bipolar neutrino flavor oscillations near a core-collapse supernova, based on multiple measurements at Earth

Eve Armstrong, Amol V. Patwardhan, A.A. Ahmetaj, M. Margarette Sanchez, Sophia Miskiewicz, Marcus Ibrahim, Ishaan Singh. Neutrinos in compact-object environments, such as core-collapse supernovae, can experience various kinds of collective effects in flavor space, engendered by neutrino-neutrino interactions. These include "bipolar" collective oscillations, which are exhibited by neutrino ensembles where different flavors dominate at different energies. Considering the importance of neutrinos in the dynamics and nucleosynthesis in these environments, it is desirable to ascertain whether an Earth-based detection could contain signatures of bipolar oscillations that occurred within a supernova envelope. To that end, we continue examining a cost-function formulation of statistical data assimilation (SDA) to infer solutions to a small-scale model of neutrino flavor transformation. SDA is an inference paradigm designed to optimize a model with sparse data. Our model consists of two mono-energetic neutrino beams with different energies emanating from a source and coherently interacting with each other and with a matter background, with time-varying interaction strengths. We attempt to infer flavor transformation histories of these beams using simulated measurements of the flavor content at locations in vacuum (that is, far from the source), which could in principle correspond to earth-based detectors. Within the scope of this small-scale model, we found that: (i) based on such measurements, the SDA procedure is able to infer \textit{whether} bipolar oscillations had occurred within the protoneutron star envelope, and (ii) if the measurements are able to sample the full amplitude of the neutrino oscillations in vacuum, then the amplitude of the prior bipolar oscillations is also well predicted. This result intimates that the inference paradigm can well complement numerical integration codes, via its ability to infer flavor evolution at physically inaccessible locations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Research and experimental design of Astrojax double balls trajectory based on double pendulum system

Based on the double pendulum and Lagrange equation, the moving particles are captured by a binocular three-dimensional capture camera. Two trajectory models of Astrojax and the relationship between trajectory empirical formula and parameters are established. Through research, the calculated trajectory of this formula and related parameters fit well with the actual measured trajectory, and can accurately predict and change the trajectory of the model. The equipment and materials required in the experiment are simple and easy to obtain, and the experimental theme is relatively interesting and novel, which can be applied as an extended experiment in college physics experiment course, so that students can understand the motion characteristics of the double pendulum and learn physics from life. The designing experiment can not only improve students' interest in learning, but also broaden their knowledge and cultivate their practical ability.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dissipative generation of significant amount of photon-phonon asymmetric steering in magnomechanical interfaces

We propose an effective approach for generating significant amount of entanglement and asymmetric steering between photon and phonon in a cavity magnomechanical system which consists of a microwave cavity and a yttrium iron garnet sphere. By driving the magnon mode of the yttrium iron garnet sphere with blue-detuned microwave field, the magnon mode can be acted as an engineered resevoir cools the Bogoliubov modes of microwave cavity mode and mechanical mode via beam-splitter-like interaction. In this way, the microwave cavity mode and mechanical mode are driven to two-mode squeezed states in the stationary limit. In particular, strong two-way and one-way asymmetric quantum steering between the photon and phonon modes can be obtained with even equal dissipation. It is very different from the conventional proposal of asymmetric quantum steering, where additional unbalanced losses or noises on the two subsystems has been imposed. Our finding may be significant to expand our understanding of the essential physics of asymmetric steering and extend the potential application of the cavity spintronics to device-independent quantum key distribution.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy