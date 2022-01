The County of Santa Clara is offering a limited number of free, at-home COVID-19 antigen tests to those who live, work or attend school in the county, with four distribution locations, including one at Foothill College, opening on an appointment basis starting this Saturday, January 22, 2022. Those who live, work or attend school in the county may sign up throughsccfreetest.org to obtain four at-home tests. Those able to secure an appointment may choose from one of the distribution locations for pick up at their selected time, with the first slots available this Saturday.

LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO