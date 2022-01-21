Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) catches a pass for a first down during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine's 38 catches have yielded 476 yards (28.0 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 57 times.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 57 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.

Westbrook-Ikhine (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have thrown the football in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Westbrook-Ikhine racked up zero receiving yards in single career matchup, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine totaled 78 yards on four receptions (averaging 19.5 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has caught six passes for 116 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 10 times, and averaged 38.7 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive