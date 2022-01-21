ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQA9E_0drWwAQb00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) catches a pass for a first down during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Westbrook-Ikhine's 38 catches have yielded 476 yards (28.0 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 57 times.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 57 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have thrown the football in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Westbrook-Ikhine racked up zero receiving yards in single career matchup, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.
  • The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine totaled 78 yards on four receptions (averaging 19.5 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has caught six passes for 116 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 10 times, and averaged 38.7 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
FanSided

3 reasons the Bengals will upset the Titans in the divisional round

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the AFC Divisional Playoffs for the first time since 1990. Can they surprise the top-seeded Tennessee Titans at Nashville?. It’s the only game of the four this weekend that is not a rematch from the regular season. For what it’s worth, the Cincinnati Bengals did defeat the Tennessee Titans a year ago at Paul Brown Stadium, 31-20, in Week 8. Zac Taylor’s club won only four games in 2020.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Titans#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Sports Oddsmakers#Cbs#Afc Divisional
SportsGrid

Best NFL Prop Bets for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Burrow and Tannehill Lead the Way

Best Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Titans on Saturday, January 22. The NFL’s Divisional Round kicks off Saturday in Tennessee, as the Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 pm ET. The Bengals come into this one riding the momentum of their first playoff victory in over three decades, while the Titans return to action after securing the AFC’s number one seed and a first-round bye. This is an intriguing matchup with many enticing props to sink our teeth into. Let’s run through some of the best options.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Bengals Game Today: Bengals vs Titans injury report, spread, over/under, live Stream, TV channel

The Cincinnati Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years and now get to head to Nashville for a date with the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round. Every division winner won their Wild Card game last week while the Titans enjoyed their week off but now it’s down to those four division winners and the Bengals honestly might have gotten the best deal out of it. They’ll face a questionable No. 1 seeded Titans squad while the Chiefs and Bills will square off in the other AFC playoff game.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Titans Make Derrick Henry's Status for Saturday Official

Derrick Henry will make his return to the gridiron on Saturday as the Titans host the Bengals in the AFC divisional round. Tennessee made it official moments before the 4 p.m. ET deadline to activate the superstar running back. Henry returned to full-contact practice this week after breaking his foot...
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Quick Hits After Thursday's Titans Practice

NASHVILLE – The Titans returned to the practice field on Thursday to continue preparations for Saturday's Divisional Round Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. -The Titans practiced outside in the cold on Thursday, with temperatures in the low to mid-20s and feels-like temperatures in the lower teens. Snow flurries fluttered in the air throughout the session. The forecast on Saturday calls for a kickoff temperature in the mid- to upper-30s, dropping into the upper-20s to low-30s by the end of the game.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign Lamar Jackson to reserve/futures contract

The Bears signed a big name to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced they’d signed Lamar Jackson to a reserve/futures contract. You know, the Lamar Jackson who played cornerback at Nebraska from 2016-2019, starting 35 games and intercepting five passes. The Lamar Jackson who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020, played in 13 games and started six of them. The Lamar Jackson who spent most of last year on the Jets practice squad, but did play in one game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy