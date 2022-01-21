ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3sJc_0drWw56D00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Boyd in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) stands ready to run a route while warming up before the NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. If We Dont Get To The Super Bowl At Least Ill Know I Went Out Fighting And Doing Everything I Got To Do Because We Have A Super Bowl Team

Oddsmakers have posted player props for Tyler Boyd ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Boyd has caught 67 passes on 94 targets for 828 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Boyd has averaged 33.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 13.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans have given up 24 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders in the AFC Wild Card round, Boyd totaled 26 yards on four receptions (five targets) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Boyd has eight receptions (on 11 targets) for 62 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Titans#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Green Bay Packers#Cbs#Afc Divisional
FanSided

LSU Football: Joe Burrow finally lost to an NFL teammate in something

Former LSU football quarterback Joe Burrow is well-known for his extreme competitiveness. Over the last couple of years, we’ve heard a litany of stories about Burrow and his competitive edge no matter what the game/event. Remember the time Burrow lost a game of ping pong to LSU punter Zach...
NFL
CBS Sports

Three reasons Titans will defeat Bengals in NFL divisional round: No. 1 seed shines in Derrick Henry's return

While the Tennessee Titans secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, they are not seen by many as the best, or even second-best team in the conference. Despite the fact that they defeated both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the regular season, those two teams made big-time statements in Super Wild Card Weekend -- blowing out their first-round opponents. The Titans have a chance to make a statement of their own this weekend in the divisional round against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBengals

Ja'Marr Chase Much Lower Than Expected in End of Year Rookie Rankings

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a record-breaking first season in the NFL. The 21-year-old finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had the most receiving yards by a rookie in the Super Bowl era and will likely win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
NFL
FanSided

Madden simulation for Bengals vs Titans in divisional round

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans go head-to-head this Saturday afternoon in one of the two AFC divisional round games on tap for the weekend. Madden accurately predicted Cincinnati to take down the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend so let’s hope their projections continue to be correct. How do...
NFL
NESN

Best NFL Prop Bets for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Burrow and Tannehill Lead the Way

The NFL’s Divisional Round kicks off Saturday in Tennessee, as the Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 pm ET. The Bengals come into this one riding the momentum of their first playoff victory in over three decades, while the Titans return to action after securing the AFC’s number one seed and a first-round bye. This is an intriguing matchup with many enticing props to sink our teeth into. Let’s run through some of the best options.
NFL
WCPO

Meet the head of the Nashville Bengals fan club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Bengals superfan who hasn’t lived near Cincinnati since age 6 suddenly finds himself at the center of Bengal Nation. Steve Edmonds, head of the Nashville Bengals Fan Club, said his cellphone and social media have been blowing up since Monday when the word came the Cincinnati Bengals were headed to Nashville for their next playoff game on Saturday.
NFL
WLWT 5

Crew of USS Cincinnati sends 'Who Dey' cheers from thousands of miles away

SAN DIEGO — Cincinnati Bengals fans from near and far are waiting in anticipation for Saturday's divisional round playoff game when the Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans. Among those fans is the crew of the USS Cincinnati LCS-20, which is homeported in at the Naval Station in San Diego, California. The crew members wanted to wish "good luck" to the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their game.
CINCINNATI, OH
denverbroncos.com

'He knows quarterbacks and the passing game as well as anybody you'll find': The Athletic's Paul Dehner details Bengals OC Brian Callahan's head-coaching candidacy

The Broncos continued their head-coaching interviews on Thursday, as George Paton and Co. spoke with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan, a former Broncos assistant coach, helped the Bengals to a stark offensive improvement in 2021 and has worked with several of the league's best quarterbacks. To learn more about...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy