Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Oddsmakers have posted player props for Tyler Boyd ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Boyd has caught 67 passes on 94 targets for 828 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Boyd has averaged 33.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 13.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have given up 24 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders in the AFC Wild Card round, Boyd totaled 26 yards on four receptions (five targets) while scoring one touchdown.

Boyd has eight receptions (on 11 targets) for 62 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

