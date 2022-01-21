Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ryan Tannehill in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Ryan Tannehill ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans head into a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has thrown for 3,734 yards (219.6 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (357-of-531), with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He has added 270 rushing yards on 55 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per game.

The Titans have run 49.3% passing plays and 50.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Tannehill has attempted 79 of his 531 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Tannehill's 202.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals are 35.2 less than yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Bengals, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Texans last week, Tannehill went 23-for-32 (71.9 percent) for 287 yards and had four touchdown passes .

Tannehill has 616 passing yards (205.3 ypg), completing 73.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

