Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

By Data Skrive
 22 hours ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Joe Mixon in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a NFL Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Cincinnati Bengals At Las Vegas Raiders Nov 21

Before placing any wagers on Joe Mixon's player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Cincinnati's top rusher, Mixon, has rushed 292 times for 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
  • He has added 42 catches for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 436 times this season, and he's handled 292 of those attempts (67.0%).
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Mixon's 18.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 42.0 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Titans, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Mixon will go up against a Titans squad that allows 84.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • Mixon put together a 48-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball 17 times.
  • Mixon also tacked on 28 yards on four receptions.
  • Mixon has rushed for 94 yards on 29 carries (31.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He also has 11 catches for 68 yards (22.7 ypg).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

