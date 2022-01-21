ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 22 hours ago

In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ja'Marr Chase and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Chase's 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) lead the Bengals. He has 81 receptions on 128 targets with 13 touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.
  • Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans' defense is eighth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Chase put together a 116-yard performance against the Raiders on nine catches.
  • Chase has contributed with 22 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns over his last three outings. He's been targeted 28 times, producing 136.0 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

