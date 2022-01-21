ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBHO2_0drWvsn000

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tee Higgins in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kevon Seymour (38) defends in the third quarter during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

There will be player prop betting options available for Tee Higgins ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Higgins has put up 1,091 yards (on 74 catches) with six touchdowns. He's been targeted 110 times, and is averaging 64.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Higgins collected 78 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Titans, 15.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.
  • The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Higgins put together a 10-yard performance against the Raiders on one catch.
  • Higgins' four receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 72 yards (24.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin’s Net Worth in 2022

Mike Tomlin’s net worth in 2022 is $16 million. Tomlin is an American football coach. He’s the youngest head coach to ever win the Super Bowl. In addition to this, he is the record holder for the most consecutive non-losing seasons to start his NFL coaching career. But for this article, let’s take a closer look at Mike Tomlin’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Titans#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Cbs#Afc Divisional
Complex

Antonio Brown Says ‘a Couple Teams Called’ as He Plans for ‘Opportunity to Play Again’ in the NFL

Antonio Brown recently sat down with Complex for a wide-ranging conversation that covered everything from his rap career to his fallout with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers. Since he was released by the Bucs—who parted ways with the former All-Pro wide receiver after he walked off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets—Brown has spent most of his time making music. However, he maintained that he hasn’t stopped thinking about his football career.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy