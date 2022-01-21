Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tee Higgins in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kevon Seymour (38) defends in the third quarter during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

There will be player prop betting options available for Tee Higgins ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has put up 1,091 yards (on 74 catches) with six touchdowns. He's been targeted 110 times, and is averaging 64.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Higgins collected 78 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Titans, 15.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.

The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Higgins put together a 10-yard performance against the Raiders on one catch.

Higgins' four receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 72 yards (24.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

