Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Joe Burrow in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws under pressure in the first quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Before Joe Burrow hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in the AFC Divisional round.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has 4,611 passing yards (271.2 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 70.4% of his throws and collecting 34 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions this season.

He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.

Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Burrow threw for 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 28.5 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.

Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Titans.

The 263.8 yards per game the Titans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans' defense is eighth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Burrow went 24-for-34 (70.6 percent) for 244 yards and had two touchdown passes .

Burrow has put up 690 passing yards (230.0 ypg) on 54-of-73 with six touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

