A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Tennessee vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 22 hours ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for A.J. Brown in his NFL Playoffs contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates as he leaves the field after a win against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Before A.J. Brown hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. The AFC Divisional round features a matchup between Brown's Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Brown has 63 catches (on 105 targets) and leads the Titans with 869 receiving yards (51.1 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 105 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 13.8% of his team's 80 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have thrown the ball in 49.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Brown had 24 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Bengals, 48.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (72.5).
  • Brown caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.
  • The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have given up 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans in Week 18, Brown totaled 68 yards on four receptions (six targets) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Brown has tacked on 17 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He's been targeted 27 times, producing 84.7 yards per game.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

