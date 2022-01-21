ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Green Bay

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 22 hours ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Deebo Samuel in his NFL Playoffs contest with the San Francisco 49ers against the Green Bay Packers.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the ball after a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Deebo Samuel has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Divisional round will see Samuel's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Samuel's 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) lead the 49ers. He has 77 receptions on 121 targets with six touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 23.5% (121 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his three matchups against the Packers, Samuel's 49.3 receiving yards average is 3.2 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (52.5).
  • Samuel, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Packers are giving up 236.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, Samuel totaled 38 yards on three receptions (three targets).
  • Over his last three games, Samuel has totaled 196 yards on 10 catches with one touchdown, averaging 65.3 yards per game on 15 targets.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

