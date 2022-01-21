Get To Know New Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau

LAFC seem to be overturning their goalkeeper corps this offseason, and they appear to have finally found an in-his-prime bonafide starter, acquiring Canadian international Maxime Crepeau in a trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday. In exchange, LAFC sent Vancouver “$1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), plus a natural first round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met. Whitecaps FC will receive $250,000 in 2022 GAM, $250,000 in 2023 GAM and $500,000 in GAM between 2023, 2024 and/or 2025. Vancouver also will retain a percentage of the transfer fee if Crépeau is moved to an international club.”

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO