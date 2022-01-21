ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Get To Know New Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau

By LAFC Staff
lafc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFC added one of the top goalkeepers in MLS in a blockbuster trade with Vancouver on Jan. 20. In what is one of the deals for a goalkeeper in MLS history, the 2021 and 2019 Whitecaps Player of the Year joins the Black & Gold in exchange for $1 million. The...

www.lafc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Fire acquire Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union, filling a big need at striker. But more moves are needed if they want Ezra Hendrickson’s ‘progressive possession’ to be successful.

The Chicago Fire kick off their new season in a little more than a month with plenty of work to be done if they hope to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs for the first time since 2017. But one of those needs might have been addressed. The Fire on Saturday acquired Polish striker Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union for $1.15 million in allocation money split over two years. ...
MLS
angelsonparade.com

LAFC acquire goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau from Vancouver Whitecaps

LAFC seem to be overturning their goalkeeper corps this offseason, and they appear to have finally found an in-his-prime bonafide starter, acquiring Canadian international Maxime Crepeau in a trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday. In exchange, LAFC sent Vancouver “$1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), plus a natural first round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met. Whitecaps FC will receive $250,000 in 2022 GAM, $250,000 in 2023 GAM and $500,000 in GAM between 2023, 2024 and/or 2025. Vancouver also will retain a percentage of the transfer fee if Crépeau is moved to an international club.”
MLS
lafc.com

LAFC Signs Free Agent Goalkeeper John McCarthy

LAFC announced today that the Club has signed free agent goalkeeper John McCarthy through 2022 with a club option for the 2023 season. “John brings great MLS experience to our Club and will provide depth to our roster,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. “We expect he will help our team both on and off the field.”
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
Person
Maxime Crépeau
Person
Iker Casillas
Person
Roger Federer
Person
John Thorrington
kingstonthisweek.com

Canadiens Notebook: Players look forward to getting to know new GM

Josh Anderson is looking forward to getting to know new Canadiens GM Kent Hughes. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. “To be honest with you, I don’t really know much about him,” Anderson said after the Canadiens’ morning skate Thursday in Las Vegas ahead of their game against the Golden Knights (10 p.m., TSN2, RDS, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM). ” I know he was in our agency.”
NHL
lafc.com

News & Notes From Training Presented By BODYARMOR | Week One Down

LAFC opened training camp on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and trained hard for three days this week before taking a day to rest on Friday. With the majority of players in camp, and more players being added to the roster, new head coach Steve Cherundolo was pleased with the first three training sessions.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Soccer League#Goalkeepers#Lafc#The Black Gold#Usl
dexerto.com

FIFA 22 goalkeepers get major changes in secret Ultimate Team update

EA SPORTS has shipped major changes for FIFA 22 goalkeepers in a secret January 20 update on January 20, focusing on “increasing effectiveness” for goalies against the title’s meta attack option ⁠— out-of-the-box long shots. Like many past FIFAs, this year’s Ultimate Team meta has...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy