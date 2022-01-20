ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A Guideline for the Statistical Analysis of Compositional Data in Immunology

By Jinkyung Yoo, Zequn Sun, Qin Ma, Dongjun Chung, Young Min Kim
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The study of immune cellular composition is of great scientific interest in immunology and multiple large-scale data have also been generated recently to support this investigation. From the statistical point of view, such immune cellular composition data...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Aitchison's Compositional Data Analysis 40 Years On: A Reappraisal

The development of John Aitchison's approach to compositional data analysis is followed since his paper read to the Royal Statistical Society in 1982. Aitchison's logratio approach, which was proposed to solve the problematic aspects of working with data with a fixed sum constraint, is summarized and reappraised. It is maintained that the principles on which this approach was originally built, the main one being subcompositional coherence, are not required to be satisfied exactly -- quasi-coherence is sufficient in practice. This opens up the field to using simpler data transformations with easier interpretations and also for variable selection to be possible to make results parsimonious. The additional principle of exact isometry, which was subsequently introduced and not in Aitchison's original conception, imposed the use of isometric logratio transformations, but these have been shown to be problematic to interpret. If this principle is regarded as important, it can be relaxed by showing that simpler transformations are quasi-isometric. It is concluded that the isometric and related logratio transformations such as pivot logratios are not a prerequisite for good practice, and this conclusion is fully supported by a case study in geochemistry provided as an appendix.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis, FABADA

The aim of this paper is to describe a novel non-parametric noise reduction technique from the point of view of Bayesian inference that may automatically improve the signal-to-noise ratio of one- and two-dimensional data, such as e.g. astronomical images and spectra. The algorithm iteratively evaluates possible smoothed versions of the data, the smooth models, obtaining an estimation of the underlying signal that is statistically compatible with the noisy measurements. Iterations stop based on the evidence and the $\chi^2$ statistic of the last smooth model, and we compute the expected value of the signal as a weighted average of the whole set of smooth models. In this paper, we explain the mathematical formalism and numerical implementation of the algorithm, and we evaluate its performance in terms of the peak signal to noise ratio, the structural similarity index, and the time payload, using a battery of real astronomical observations. Our Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis (FABADA) yields results that, without any parameter tuning, are comparable to standard image processing algorithms whose parameters have been optimized based on the true signal to be recovered, something that is impossible in a real application. State-of-the-art non-parametric methods, such as BM3D, offer slightly better performance at high signal-to-noise ratio, while our algorithm is significantly more accurate for extremely noisy data (higher than $20-40\%$ relative errors, a situation of particular interest in the field of astronomy). In this range, the standard deviation of the residuals obtained by our reconstruction may become more than an order of magnitude lower than that of the original measurements. The source code needed to reproduce all the results presented in this report, including the implementation of the method, is publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

ERS: a novel comprehensive endoscopy image dataset for machine learning, compliant with the MST 3.0 specification

The article presents a new multi-label comprehensive image dataset from flexible endoscopy, colonoscopy and capsule endoscopy, named ERS. The collection has been labeled according to the full medical specification of 'Minimum Standard Terminology 3.0' (MST 3.0), describing all possible findings in the gastrointestinal tract (104 possible labels), extended with an additional 19 labels useful in common machine learning applications.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Interpretation and inference for altmetric indicators arising from sparse data statistics

In 2018 Bornmann and Haunschild (2018a) introduced a new indicator called the Mantel-Haenszel quotient (MHq) to measure alternative metrics (or altmetrics) of scientometric data. In this article we review the Mantel-Haenszel statistics, point out two errors in the literature, and introduce a new indicator. First, we correct the interpretation of MHq and mention that it is still a meaningful indicator. Second, we correct the variance formula for MHq, which leads to narrower confidence intervals. A simulation study shows the superior performance of our variance estimator and confidence intervals. Since MHq does not match its original description in the literature, we propose a new indicator, the Mantel-Haenszel row risk ratio (MHRR), to meet that need. Interpretation and statistical inference for MHRR are discussed. For both MHRR and MHq, a value greater (less) than one means performance is better (worse) than in the reference set called the world.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compositional Data#Immunology#Data Analysis#Guideline#Statistical Analysis#Dirichlet#Ap
arxiv.org

Specification analysis for technology use and teenager well-being: statistical validity and a Bayesian proposal

A key issue in science is assessing robustness to data analysis choices, while avoiding selective reporting and providing valid inference. Specification Curve Analysis is a tool intended to prevent selective reporting. Alas, when used for inference it can create severe biases and false positives, due to wrongly adjusting for covariates, and mask important treatment effect heterogeneity. As our motivating application, it led an influential study to conclude there is no relevant association between technology use and teenager mental well-being. We discuss these issues and propose a strategy for valid inference. Bayesian Specification Curve Analysis (BSCA) uses Bayesian Model Averaging to incorporate covariates and heterogeneous effects across treatments, outcomes and sub-populations. BSCA gives significantly different insights into teenager well-being. It provides strong evidence that technology has relevant associations with teenager well-being: (1) well-being is negatively associated with electronic device usage, (2) social media use is negatively associated with self-assessed well-being but positively associated with parent-assessed well-being, and (3) has a stronger negative association with self-assessed well-being for girls compared to boys.
MENTAL HEALTH
under30ceo.com

Improving Reporting and Analysis Techniques with Data Strategies

The business world is ruled by numbers. As a result, understating these numbers can grossly affect the heights to which a business could go. A carefully constructed data strategy can help business owners avoid this common mistake. Whether you are an industry giant like Apple or Samsung, or a startup...
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

A nonlinear conjugate gradient method with complexity guarantees and its application to nonconvex regression

Nonlinear conjugate gradients are among the most popular techniques for solving continuous optimization problems. Although these schemes have long been studied from a global convergence standpoint, their worst-case complexity properties have yet to be fully understood, especially in the nonconvex setting. In particular, it is unclear whether such methods possess better guarantees than first-order methods such as gradient descent. On the other hand, recent results have shown good performance of standard nonlinear conjugate gradient methods on nonconvex problems, even when compared with methods endowed with the best known complexity guarantees.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spatiotemporal Analysis Using Riemannian Composition of Diffusion Operators

Multivariate time-series have become abundant in recent years, as many data-acquisition systems record information through multiple sensors simultaneously. In this paper, we assume the variables pertain to some geometry and present an operator-based approach for spatiotemporal analysis. Our approach combines three components that are often considered separately: (i) manifold learning for building operators representing the geometry of the variables, (ii) Riemannian geometry of symmetric positive-definite matrices for multiscale composition of operators corresponding to different time samples, and (iii) spectral analysis of the composite operators for extracting different dynamic modes. We propose a method that is analogous to the classical wavelet analysis, which we term Riemannian multi-resolution analysis (RMRA). We provide some theoretical results on the spectral analysis of the composite operators, and we demonstrate the proposed method on simulations and on real data.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
towardsdatascience.com

Exploratory Data Analysis with Python

EDA, or Exploratory Data Analysis, is the process of examining and understanding the structure of a dataset. It’s a critical part of any machine learning project, and it is the tool in your toolbox that allows you to approach data you’ve never seen before and get comfortable with all sorts of characteristics.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A phase transition for finding needles in nonlinear haystacks with LASSO artificial neural networks

To fit sparse linear associations, a LASSO sparsity inducing penalty with a single hyperparameter provably allows to recover the important features (needles) with high probability in certain regimes even if the sample size is smaller than the dimension of the input vector (haystack). More recently learners known as artificial neural networks (ANN) have shown great successes in many machine learning tasks, in particular fitting nonlinear associations. Small learning rate, stochastic gradient descent algorithm and large training set help to cope with the explosion in the number of parameters present in deep neural networks. Yet few ANN learners have been developed and studied to find needles in nonlinear haystacks. Driven by a single hyperparameter, our ANN learner, like for sparse linear associations, exhibits a phase transition in the probability of retrieving the needles, which we do not observe with other ANN learners. To select our penalty parameter, we generalize the universal threshold of Donoho and Johnstone (1994) which is a better rule than the conservative (too many false detections) and expensive cross-validation. In the spirit of simulated annealing, we propose a warm-start sparsity inducing algorithm to solve the high-dimensional, non-convex and non-differentiable optimization problem. We perform precise Monte Carlo simulations to show the effectiveness of our approach.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

How does unlabeled data improve generalization in self-training? A one-hidden-layer theoretical analysis

Self-training, a semi-supervised learning algorithm, leverages a large amount of unlabeled data to improve learning when the labeled data are limited. Despite empirical successes, its theoretical characterization remains elusive. To the best of our knowledge, this work establishes the first theoretical analysis for the known iterative self-training paradigm and proves the benefits of unlabeled data in both training convergence and generalization ability. To make our theoretical analysis feasible, we focus on the case of one-hidden-layer neural networks. However, theoretical understanding of iterative self-training is non-trivial even for a shallow neural network. One of the key challenges is that existing neural network landscape analysis built upon supervised learning no longer holds in the (semi-supervised) self-training paradigm. We address this challenge and prove that iterative self-training converges linearly with both convergence rate and generalization accuracy improved in the order of $1/\sqrt{M}$, where $M$ is the number of unlabeled samples. Experiments from shallow neural networks to deep neural networks are also provided to justify the correctness of our established theoretical insights on self-training.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Use of Simulation Models for the Development of a Statistical Production Framework for Mobile Network Data with the simutils Package

We propose to use agent-based simulation models for the development of statistical methods in Official Statistics, especially in relation with the new digital data sources. We present a mobile network data simulator which is managed through the simutils R package which provides geospatial representations of the simulated data. While the synthetic data are produced by an external tool, our simutils package allows an R user to parameterize and run this external simulation tool, to build geospatial data structures from the simulation output or to compute several aggregates. The geospatial data structures were designed with the purpose of using them in a visualization package too. Useful simulation models require the incorporation of real metadata from mobile telecommunication networks driving us to the inclusion of functionalities allowing the user to specify and validate them. All metadata are specified using XML file whose structure are defined in corresponding XSD files. Our R package includes example data sets and we show here how validate the metadata, how to run a simulation and how build the geospatial data structures and how to compute different aggregates.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Adaptive Data Analysis with Correlated Observations

The vast majority of the work on adaptive data analysis focuses on the case where the samples in the dataset are independent. Several approaches and tools have been successfully applied in this context, such as differential privacy, max-information, compression arguments, and more. The situation is far less well-understood without the independence assumption.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Empirical likelihood method for complete independence test on high dimensional data

Given a random sample of size $n$ from a $p$ dimensional random vector, where both $n$ and $p$ are large, we are interested in testing whether the $p$ components of the random vector are mutually independent. This is the so-called complete independence test. In the multivariate normal case, it is equivalent to testing whether the correlation matrix is an identity matrix. In this paper, we propose a one-sided empirical likelihood method for the complete independence test for multivariate normal data based on squared sample correlation coefficients. The limiting distribution for our one-sided empirical likelihood test statistic is proved to be $Z^2I(Z>0)$ when both $n$ and $p$ tend to infinity, where $Z$ is a standard normal random variable. In order to improve the power of the empirical likelihood test statistic, we also introduce a rescaled empirical likelihood test statistic. We carry out an extensive simulation study to compare the performance of the rescaled empirical likelihood method and two other statistics which are related to the sum of squared sample correlation coefficients.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Contrastive and Selective Hidden Embeddings for Medical Image Segmentation

Zhuowei Li, Zihao Liu, Zhiqiang Hu, Qing Xia, Ruiqin Xiong, Shaoting Zhang, Dimitris Metaxas, Tingting Jiang. Medical image segmentation has been widely recognized as a pivot procedure for clinical diagnosis, analysis, and treatment planning. However, the laborious and expensive annotation process lags down the speed of further advances. Contrastive learning-based weight pre-training provides an alternative by leveraging unlabeled data to learn a good representation. In this paper, we investigate how contrastive learning benefits the general supervised medical segmentation tasks. To this end, patch-dragsaw contrastive regularization (PDCR) is proposed to perform patch-level tugging and repulsing with the extent controlled by a continuous affinity score. And a new structure dubbed uncertainty-aware feature selection block (UAFS) is designed to perform the feature selection process, which can handle the learning target shift caused by minority features with high uncertainty. By plugging the proposed 2 modules into the existing segmentation architecture, we achieve state-of-the-art results across 8 public datasets from 6 domains. Newly designed modules further decrease the amount of training data to a quarter while achieving comparable, if not better, performances. From this perspective, we take the opposite direction of the original self/un-supervised contrastive learning by further excavating information contained within the label.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exploring Fusion Strategies for Accurate RGBT Visual Object Tracking

Zhangyong Tang (1), Tianyang Xu (1), Hui Li (1), Xiao-Jun Wu (1), Xuefeng Zhu (1), Josef Kittler (2) ((1) Jiangnan University, Wuxi, China, (2) University of Surrey, UK) We address the problem of multi-modal object tracking in video and explore various options of fusing the complementary information conveyed by the visible (RGB) and thermal infrared (TIR) modalities including pixel-level, feature-level and decision-level fusion. Specifically, different from the existing methods, paradigm of image fusion task is heeded for fusion at pixel level. Feature-level fusion is fulfilled by attention mechanism with channels excited optionally. Besides, at decision level, a novel fusion strategy is put forward since an effortless averaging configuration has shown the superiority. The effectiveness of the proposed decision-level fusion strategy owes to a number of innovative contributions, including a dynamic weighting of the RGB and TIR contributions and a linear template update operation. A variant of which produced the winning tracker at the Visual Object Tracking Challenge 2020 (VOT-RGBT2020). The concurrent exploration of innovative pixel- and feature-level fusion strategies highlights the advantages of the proposed decision-level fusion method. Extensive experimental results on three challenging datasets, \textit{i.e.}, GTOT, VOT-RGBT2019, and VOT-RGBT2020, demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of the proposed method, compared to the state-of-the-art approaches. Code will be shared at \textcolor{blue}{\emph{this https URL}.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Marginal Effects for Non-Linear Prediction Functions

Beta coefficients for linear regression models represent the ideal form of an interpretable feature effect. However, for non-linear models and especially generalized linear models, the estimated coefficients cannot be interpreted as a direct feature effect on the predicted outcome. Hence, marginal effects are typically used as approximations for feature effects, either in the shape of derivatives of the prediction function or forward differences in prediction due to a change in a feature value. While marginal effects are commonly used in many scientific fields, they have not yet been adopted as a model-agnostic interpretation method for machine learning models. This may stem from their inflexibility as a univariate feature effect and their inability to deal with the non-linearities found in black box models. We introduce a new class of marginal effects termed forward marginal effects. We argue to abandon derivatives in favor of better-interpretable forward differences. Furthermore, we generalize marginal effects based on forward differences to multivariate changes in feature values. To account for the non-linearity of prediction functions, we introduce a non-linearity measure for marginal effects. We argue against summarizing feature effects of a non-linear prediction function in a single metric such as the average marginal effect. Instead, we propose to partition the feature space to compute conditional average marginal effects on feature subspaces, which serve as conditional feature effect estimates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Occupancy Information Ratio: Infinite-Horizon, Information-Directed, Parameterized Policy Search

We develop a new measure of the exploration/exploitation trade-off in infinite-horizon reinforcement learning problems called the occupancy information ratio (OIR), which is comprised of a ratio between the infinite-horizon average cost of a policy and the entropy of its long-term state occupancy measure. The OIR ensures that no matter how many trajectories an RL agent traverses or how well it learns to minimize cost, it maintains a healthy skepticism about its environment, in that it defines an optimal policy which induces a high-entropy occupancy measure. Different from earlier information ratio notions, OIR is amenable to direct policy search over parameterized families, and exhibits hidden quasiconcavity through invocation of the perspective transformation. This feature ensures that under appropriate policy parameterizations, the OIR optimization problem has no spurious stationary points, despite the overall problem's nonconvexity. We develop for the first time policy gradient and actor-critic algorithms for OIR optimization based upon a new entropy gradient theorem, and establish both asymptotic and non-asymptotic convergence results with global optimality guarantees. In experiments, these methodologies outperform several deep RL baselines in problems with sparse rewards, where many trajectories may be uninformative and skepticism about the environment is crucial to success.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

alpha-Deep Probabilistic Inference (alpha-DPI): efficient uncertainty quantification from exoplanet astrometry to black hole feature extraction

Inference is crucial in modern astronomical research, where hidden astrophysical features and patterns are often estimated from indirect and noisy measurements. Inferring the posterior of hidden features, conditioned on the observed measurements, is essential for understanding the uncertainty of results and downstream scientific interpretations. Traditional approaches for posterior estimation include sampling-based methods and variational inference. However, sampling-based methods are typically slow for high-dimensional inverse problems, while variational inference often lacks estimation accuracy. In this paper, we propose alpha-DPI, a deep learning framework that first learns an approximate posterior using alpha-divergence variational inference paired with a generative neural network, and then produces more accurate posterior samples through importance re-weighting of the network samples. It inherits strengths from both sampling and variational inference methods: it is fast, accurate, and scalable to high-dimensional problems. We apply our approach to two high-impact astronomical inference problems using real data: exoplanet astrometry and black hole feature extraction.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the adaptation of recurrent neural networks for system identification

This paper presents a transfer learning approach which enables fast and efficient adaptation of Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) models of dynamical systems. A nominal RNN model is first identified using available measurements. The system dynamics are then assumed to change, leading to an unacceptable degradation of the nominal model performance on the perturbed system. To cope with the mismatch, the model is augmented with an additive correction term trained on fresh data from the new dynamic regime. The correction term is learned through a Jacobian Feature Regression (JFR) method defined in terms of the features spanned by the model's Jacobian with respect to its nominal parameters. A non-parametric view of the approach is also proposed, which extends recent work on Gaussian Process (GP) with Neural Tangent Kernel (NTK-GP) to the RNN case (RNTK-GP). This can be more efficient for very large networks or when only few data points are available. Implementation aspects for fast and efficient computation of the correction term, as well as the initial state estimation for the RNN model are described. Numerical examples show the effectiveness of the proposed methodology in presence of significant system variations.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy