Mathematics

Bayesian Fused Lasso Modeling via Horseshoe Prior

By Yuko Kakikawa, Kaito Shimamura, Shuichi Kawano
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Bayesian fused lasso is one of the sparse Bayesian methods, which shrinks both regression coefficients and their successive differences simultaneously. In this paper, we propose...

arxiv.org

k-parametric Dynamic Generalized Linear Models: a sequential approach via Information Geometry

Dynamic generalized linear models may be seen simultaneously as an extension to dynamic linear models and to generalized linear models, formally treating serial auto-correlation inherent to responses observed through time. The present work revisits inference methods for this class, proposing an approach based on information geometry, focusing on the $k$- parametric exponential family. Among others, the proposed method accommodates multinomial and can be adapted to accommodate compositional responses on $k=d+1$ categories, while preserving the sequential aspect of the Bayesian inferential procedure, producing real-time inference. The updating scheme benefits from the conjugate structure in the exponential family, assuring computational efficiency. Concepts such as Kullback-Leibler divergence and the projection theorem are used in the development of the method, placing it close to recent approaches on variational inference. Applications to real data are presented, demonstrating the computational efficiency of the method, favorably comparing to alternative approaches, as well as its flexibility to quickly accommodate new information when strategically needed, preserving aspects of monitoring and intervention analysis, as well as discount factors, which are usual in sequential analyzes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Evaluating Bayesian Model Visualisations

Sebastian Stein (1), John H. Williamson (1) ((1) School of Computing Science, University of Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom) Probabilistic models inform an increasingly broad range of business and policy decisions ultimately made by people. Recent algorithmic, computational, and software framework development progress facilitate the proliferation of Bayesian probabilistic models, which characterise unobserved parameters by their joint distribution instead of point estimates. While they can empower decision makers to explore complex queries and to perform what-if-style conditioning in theory, suitable visualisations and interactive tools are needed to maximise users' comprehension and rational decision making under uncertainty. In this paper, propose a protocol for quantitative evaluation of Bayesian model visualisations and introduce a software framework implementing this protocol to support standardisation in evaluation practice and facilitate reproducibility. We illustrate the evaluation and analysis workflow on a user study that explores whether making Boxplots and Hypothetical Outcome Plots interactive can increase comprehension or rationality and conclude with design guidelines for researchers looking to conduct similar studies in the future.
SCOTLAND
towardsdatascience.com

An Introductory Primer to Bayesian Statistics

A mathematical introduction to the world of Bayesian Statistics. In 1748, philosopher David Hume wrote the essay “On Miracles” arguing that incredulous and miraculous stories written in the past should not be believed because they went against the law of nature. 15 years later, a posthumous paper by Reverend Thomas Bayes raised an even more important question, “How much evidence do we need to support any claim?”
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bayesian inference of finite-nuclei observables based on the KIDS model

Bayesian analyses on both isoscalar and isovector nuclear interaction parameters are carried out based on the Korea-IBS-Daegu-SKKU (KIDS) model under the constraints of nuclear structure data of $^{208}$Pb and $^{120}$Sn. Under the constraint of the neutron-skin thickness, it is found that incorporating the curvature parameter $K_{sym}$ of nuclear symmetry energy as an independent variable significantly broadens the posterior probability distribution function (PDF) of the slope parameter $L$, and affects the related correlations. Typically, the anticorrelation between $L$ and the symmetry energy at saturation density disappears, while a positive correlation between $L$ and $K_{sym}$ is observed. Under the constraint of the isoscalar giant monopole resonance (ISGMR), incorporating the skewness parameter as an independent variable also significantly broadens the posterior PDF of the nuclear matter incompressibility $K_0$. Even with the broad uncertainties of higher-order parameters of the equation of state (EOS), robust constraints of $L<90$ MeV and $K_0<270$ MeV are obtained. Our study quantifies the consistency between the constraints on $L$ from the neutron-skin data of PREXII and isovector giant dipole resonance (IVGDR) data, and the constraints on $K_0$ from the data of ISGMR in $^{208}$Pb and $^{120}$Sn.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasso#Horseshoe Prior
arxiv.org

Directed mean curvature flow in noisy environment

We consider the directed mean curvature flow on the plane in a weak Gaussian random environment. We prove that, when started from a sufficiently flat initial condition, a rescaled and recentred solution converges to the Cole--Hopf solution of the KPZ equation. This result follows from the analysis of a more general system of nonlinear SPDEs driven by inhomogeneous noises, using the theory of regularity structures. However, due to inhomogeneity of the noise, the "black box" result developed in the series of works [Hai14, BHZ19, CH16, BCCH21] cannot be applied directly and requires significant extension to infinite-dimensional regularity structures.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Data-Driven Modeling and Prediction of Non-Linearizable Dynamics via Spectral Submanifolds

We develop a methodology to construct low-dimensional predictive models from data sets representing essentially nonlinear (or non-linearizable) dynamical systems with a hyperbolic linear part that are subject to external forcing with finitely many frequencies. Our data-driven, sparse, nonlinear models are obtained as extended normal forms of the reduced dynamics on low-dimensional, attracting spectral submanifolds (SSMs) of the dynamical system. We illustrate the power of data-driven SSM reduction on high-dimensional numerical data sets and experimental measurements involving beam oscillations, vortex shedding and sloshing in a water tank. We find that SSM reduction trained on unforced data also predicts nonlinear response accurately under additional external forcing.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Stellar dating using chemical clocks and Bayesian inference

Dating stars is a major challenge with a deep impact on many astrophysical fields. One of the most promising techniques for this is using chemical abundances. Recent space- and ground-based facilities have improved the quantity of stars with accurate observations. This has opened the door for using Bayesian inference tools to maximise the information we can extract from them. Our aim is to present accurate and reliable stellar age estimates of FGK stars using chemical abundances and stellar parameters. We used one of the most flexible Bayesian inference techniques (hierarchical Bayesian models) to exceed current possibilities in the use of chemical abundances for stellar dating. Our model is a data-driven model. We used a training set that has been presented in the literature with ages estimated with isochrones and accurate stellar abundances and general characteristics. The core of the model is a prescription of certain abundance ratios as linear combinations of stellar properties including age. We gathered four different testing sets to assess the accuracy, precision, and limits of our model. We also trained a model using chemical abundances alone. We found that our age estimates and those coming from asteroseismology, other accurate sources, and also with ten Gaia benchmark stars agree well. The mean absolute difference of our estimates compared with those used as reference is 0.9 Ga, with a mean difference of 0.01 Ga. When using open clusters, we reached a very good agreement for Hyades, NGC 2632, Ruprecht 147, and IC4651. We also found outliers that are a reflection of chemical peculiarities and/or stars at the limit of the validity ranges of the training set. The model that only uses chemical abundances shows slightly worse mean absolute difference (1.18 Ga) and mean difference (-0.12 Ga).
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Flexible clustering via hidden hierarchical Dirichlet priors

The Bayesian approach to inference stands out for naturally allowing borrowing information across heterogeneous populations, with different samples possibly sharing the same distribution. A popular Bayesian nonparametric model for clustering probability distributions is the nested Dirichlet process, which however has the drawback of grouping distributions in a single cluster when ties are observed across samples. With the goal of achieving a flexible and effective clustering method for both samples and observations, we investigate a nonparametric prior that arises as the composition of two different discrete random structures and derive a closed-form expression for the induced distribution of the random partition, the fundamental tool regulating the clustering behavior of the model. On the one hand, this allows to gain a deeper insight into the theoretical properties of the model and, on the other hand, it yields an MCMC algorithm for evaluating Bayesian inferences of interest. Moreover, we single out limitations of this algorithm when working with more than two populations and, consequently, devise an alternative more efficient sampling scheme, which as a by-product, allows testing homogeneity between different populations. Finally, we perform a comparison with the nested Dirichlet process and provide illustrative examples of both synthetic and real data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Extended Randomized Kaczmarz Method for Sparse Least Squares and Impulsive Noise Problems

The Extended Randomized Kaczmarz method is a well known iterative scheme which can find the Moore-Penrose inverse solution of a possibly inconsistent linear system and requires only one additional column of the system matrix in each iteration in comparison with the standard randomized Kaczmarz method. Also, the Sparse Randomized Kaczmarz method has been shown to converge linearly to a sparse solution of a consistent linear system. Here, we combine both ideas and propose an Extended Sparse Randomized Kaczmarz method. We show linear expected convergence to a sparse least squares solution in the sense that an extended variant of the regularized basis pursuit problem is solved. Moreover, we generalize the additional step in the method and prove convergence to a more abstract optimization problem. We demonstrate numerically that our method can find sparse least squares solutions of real and complex systems if the noise is concentrated in the complement of the range of the system matrix and that our generalization can handle impulsive noise.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis, FABADA

The aim of this paper is to describe a novel non-parametric noise reduction technique from the point of view of Bayesian inference that may automatically improve the signal-to-noise ratio of one- and two-dimensional data, such as e.g. astronomical images and spectra. The algorithm iteratively evaluates possible smoothed versions of the data, the smooth models, obtaining an estimation of the underlying signal that is statistically compatible with the noisy measurements. Iterations stop based on the evidence and the $\chi^2$ statistic of the last smooth model, and we compute the expected value of the signal as a weighted average of the whole set of smooth models. In this paper, we explain the mathematical formalism and numerical implementation of the algorithm, and we evaluate its performance in terms of the peak signal to noise ratio, the structural similarity index, and the time payload, using a battery of real astronomical observations. Our Fully Adaptive Bayesian Algorithm for Data Analysis (FABADA) yields results that, without any parameter tuning, are comparable to standard image processing algorithms whose parameters have been optimized based on the true signal to be recovered, something that is impossible in a real application. State-of-the-art non-parametric methods, such as BM3D, offer slightly better performance at high signal-to-noise ratio, while our algorithm is significantly more accurate for extremely noisy data (higher than $20-40\%$ relative errors, a situation of particular interest in the field of astronomy). In this range, the standard deviation of the residuals obtained by our reconstruction may become more than an order of magnitude lower than that of the original measurements. The source code needed to reproduce all the results presented in this report, including the implementation of the method, is publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Approximating moving point sources in hyperbolic partial differential equations

We consider point sources in hyperbolic equations discretized by finite differences. If the source is stationary, appropriate source discretization has been shown to preserve the accuracy of the finite difference method. Moving point sources, however, pose two challenges that do not appear in the stationary case. First, the discrete source must not excite modes that propagate with the source velocity. Second, the discrete source spectrum amplitude must be independent of the source position. We derive a source discretization that meets these requirements and prove design-order convergence of the numerical solution for the one-dimensional advection equation. Numerical experiments indicate design-order convergence also for the acoustic wave equation in two dimensions. The source discretization covers on the order of $\sqrt{N}$ grid points on an $N$-point grid and is applicable for source trajectories that do not touch domain boundaries.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Model-Based Image Signal Processors via Learnable Dictionaries

Digital cameras transform sensor RAW readings into RGB images by means of their Image Signal Processor (ISP). Computational photography tasks such as image denoising and colour constancy are commonly performed in the RAW domain, in part due to the inherent hardware design, but also due to the appealing simplicity of noise statistics that result from the direct sensor readings. Despite this, the availability of RAW images is limited in comparison with the abundance and diversity of available RGB data. Recent approaches have attempted to bridge this gap by estimating the RGB to RAW mapping: handcrafted model-based methods that are interpretable and controllable usually require manual parameter fine-tuning, while end-to-end learnable neural networks require large amounts of training data, at times with complex training procedures, and generally lack interpretability and parametric control. Towards addressing these existing limitations, we present a novel hybrid model-based and data-driven ISP that builds on canonical ISP operations and is both learnable and interpretable. Our proposed invertible model, capable of bidirectional mapping between RAW and RGB domains, employs end-to-end learning of rich parameter representations, i.e. dictionaries, that are free from direct parametric supervision and additionally enable simple and plausible data augmentation. We evidence the value of our data generation process by extensive experiments under both RAW image reconstruction and RAW image denoising tasks, obtaining state-of-the-art performance in both. Additionally, we show that our ISP can learn meaningful mappings from few data samples, and that denoising models trained with our dictionary-based data augmentation are competitive despite having only few or zero ground-truth labels.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

ANOVA for Data in Metric Spaces, with Applications to Spatial Point Patterns

We give a review of recent ANOVA-like procedures for testing group differences based on data in a metric space and present a new such procedure. Our statistic is based on the classic Levene's test for detecting differences in dispersion. It uses only pairwise distances of data points and and can be computed quickly and precisely in situations where the computation of barycenters ("generalized means") in the data space is slow, only by approximation or even infeasible. We show the asymptotic normality of our test statistic and present simulation studies for spatial point pattern data, in which we compare the various procedures in a 1-way ANOVA setting. As an application, we perform a 2-way ANOVA on a data set of bubbles in a mineral flotation process.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tridiagonal real symmetric matrices with a connection to Pascal's triangle and the Fibonacci sequence

We explore a certain family $\{A_n\}_{n=1}^{\infty}$ of $n \times n$ tridiagonal real symmetric matrices. After deriving a three-term recurrence relation for the characteristic polynomials of this family, we find a closed form solution. The coefficients of these characteristic polynomials turn out to involve the diagonal entries of Pascal's triangle in a tantalizingly predictive manner. Lastly, we explore a relation between the eigenvalues of various members of the family. More specifically, we give a sufficient condition on the values $m,n \in \mathbb{N}$ for when $\texttt{spec}(A_m)$ is contained in $\texttt{spec}(A_n)$. We end the paper with a number of open questions, one of which intertwines our characteristic polynomials with the Fibonacci sequence in an intriguing manner involving ellipses.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Bayesian Nonparametric Mixtures of Exponential Random Graph Models for Ensembles of Networks

Ensembles of networks arise in various fields where multiple independent networks are observed on the same set of nodes, for example, a collection of brain networks constructed on the same brain regions for different individuals. However, there are few models that describe both the variations and characteristics of networks in an ensemble at the same time. In this paper, we propose to model the ensemble of networks using a Dirichlet Process Mixture of Exponential Random Graph Models (DPM-ERGMs), which divides the ensemble into different clusters and models each cluster of networks using a separate Exponential Random Graph Model (ERGM). By employing a Dirichlet process mixture, the number of clusters can be determined automatically and changed adaptively with the data provided. Moreover, in order to perform full Bayesian inference for DPM-ERGMs, we employ the intermediate importance sampling technique inside the Metropolis-within-slice sampling scheme, which addressed the problem of sampling from the intractable ERGMs on an infinite sample space. We also demonstrate the performance of DPM-ERGMs with both simulated and real datasets.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Marginal Effects for Non-Linear Prediction Functions

Beta coefficients for linear regression models represent the ideal form of an interpretable feature effect. However, for non-linear models and especially generalized linear models, the estimated coefficients cannot be interpreted as a direct feature effect on the predicted outcome. Hence, marginal effects are typically used as approximations for feature effects, either in the shape of derivatives of the prediction function or forward differences in prediction due to a change in a feature value. While marginal effects are commonly used in many scientific fields, they have not yet been adopted as a model-agnostic interpretation method for machine learning models. This may stem from their inflexibility as a univariate feature effect and their inability to deal with the non-linearities found in black box models. We introduce a new class of marginal effects termed forward marginal effects. We argue to abandon derivatives in favor of better-interpretable forward differences. Furthermore, we generalize marginal effects based on forward differences to multivariate changes in feature values. To account for the non-linearity of prediction functions, we introduce a non-linearity measure for marginal effects. We argue against summarizing feature effects of a non-linear prediction function in a single metric such as the average marginal effect. Instead, we propose to partition the feature space to compute conditional average marginal effects on feature subspaces, which serve as conditional feature effect estimates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bayesian Calibration of imperfect computer models using Physics-informed priors

In this work we introduce a computational efficient data-driven framework suitable for quantifying the uncertainty in physical parameters of computer models, represented by differential equations. We construct physics-informed priors for differential equations, which are multi-output Gaussian process (GP) priors that encode the model's structure in the covariance function. We extend this into a fully Bayesian framework which allows quantifying the uncertainty of physical parameters and model predictions. Since physical models are usually imperfect descriptions of the real process, we allow the model to deviate from the observed data by considering a discrepancy function. For inference Hamiltonian Monte Carlo (HMC) sampling is used. This work is motivated by the need for interpretable parameters for the hemodynamics of the heart for personal treatment of hypertension. The model used is the arterial Windkessel model, which represents the hemodynamics of the heart through differential equations with physically interpretable parameters of medical interest. As most physical models, the Windkessel model is an imperfect description of the real process. To demonstrate our approach we simulate noisy data from a more complex physical model with known mathematical connections to our modeling choice. We show that without accounting for discrepancy, the posterior of the physical parameters deviates from the true value while when accounting for discrepancy gives reasonable quantification of physical parameters uncertainty and reduces the uncertainty in subsequent model predictions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Virtual Classes of Character Stacks

In this paper, we extend the Topological Quantum Field Theory developed by González-Prieto, Logares and Muñoz for computing virtual classes of representation varieties of closed orientable surfaces in the Grothendieck ring of varieties to the setting of the character stacks. To this aim, we define a suitable Grothendieck ring of representable stacks, over which this Topological Quantum Field Theory is defined. We apply this theory to the case of the affine linear group of rank 1, providing an explicit expression for the virtual class of the character stack of closed orientable surfaces of arbitrary genus. This virtual class remembers the natural adjoint action, and in particular from this we can derive the virtual class of the character variety.
MATHEMATICS

