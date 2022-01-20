Bayesian Nonparametric Mixtures of Exponential Random Graph Models for Ensembles of Networks

This work is motivated by personalized digital twins based on observations and physical models for treatment and prevention of Hypertension. The models commonly used are simplification of the real process and the aim is to make inference about physically interpretable parameters. To account for model discrepancy we propose to set up the estimation problem in a Bayesian calibration framework. This naturally solves the inverse problem accounting for and quantifying the uncertainty in the model formulation, in the parameter estimates and predictions. We focus on the inverse problem, i.e. to estimate the physical parameters given observations. The models we consider are the two and three parameters Windkessel models (WK2 and WK3). These models simulate the blood pressure waveform given the blood inflow and a set of physically interpretable calibration parameters. The third parameter in WK3 function as a tuning parameter. The WK2 model offers physical interpretable parameters and therefore we adopt it as a computer model choice in a Bayesian calibration formulation. In a synthetic simulation study, we simulate noisy data from the WK3 model. We estimate the model parameters using conventional methods, i.e. least squares optimization and through the Bayesian calibration framework. It is demonstrated that our formulation can reconstruct the blood pressure waveform of the complex model, but most importantly can learn the parameters according to known mathematical connections between the two models. We also successfully apply this formulation to a real case study, where data was obtained from a pilot randomized controlled trial study. Our approach is successful for both the simulation study and the real cases.

