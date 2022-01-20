ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayesian Nonparametric Mixtures of Exponential Random Graph Models for Ensembles of Networks

By Sa Ren, Xue Wang, Peng Liu, Jian Zhang
 4 days ago

Ensembles of networks arise in various fields where multiple independent networks are observed on the same set of nodes, for example, a collection of brain networks constructed on the same brain regions for different individuals. However, there are...

Random-coefficient pure states and statistical mixtures

Within the field of quantum information processing, the development of Blind Quantum Source Separation and Blind Quantum Process Tomography has led to the introduction of the concept of a random-coefficient pure state. When such a state is developed over an orthonormal basis of the state space of the system of interest, with dimension d, the coefficients of its development, instead of being deterministic, are random variables. In this paper, it is established that it is possible to associate a single, well-defined, statistical operator with a given random-coefficient pure state, for an arbitrary d value, a property which we had previously suggested for a qubit. It is then shown that, starting from a given statistical operator \r{ho}, it is possible to associate a number of different random-coefficient pure states with \r{ho}. The question of the content to be given to the random-coefficient pure state concept is linked to the meaning to be given to the statistical operator. This meaning, which itself is rooted in the foundations of quantum mechanics, is discussed.
PHYSICS
GraphVAMPNet, using graph neural networks and variational approach to markov processes for dynamical modeling of biomolecules

Finding low dimensional representation of data from long-timescale trajectories of biomolecular processes such as protein-folding or ligand-receptor binding is of fundamental importance and kinetic models such as Markov modeling have proven useful in describing the kinetics of these systems. Recently, an unsupervised machine learning technique called VAMPNet was introduced to learn the low dimensional representation and linear dynamical model in an end-to-end manner. VAMPNet is based on variational approach to Markov processes (VAMP) and relies on neural networks to learn the coarse-grained dynamics. In this contribution, we combine VAMPNet and graph neural networks to generate an end-to-end framework to efficiently learn high-level dynamics and metastable states from the long-timescale molecular dynamics trajectories. This method bears the advantages of graph representation learning and uses graph message passing operations to generate an embedding for each datapoint which is used in the VAMPNet to generate a coarse-grained representation. This type of molecular representation results in a higher resolution and more interpretable Markov model than the standard VAMPNet enabling a more detailed kinetic study of the biomolecular processes. Our GraphVAMPNet approach is also enhanced with an attention mechanism to find the important residues for classification into different metastable states.
COMPUTERS
Permuted and Unlinked Monotone Regression in $\mathbb{R}^d$: an approach based on mixture modeling and optimal transport

Suppose that we have a regression problem with response variable Y in $\mathbb{R}^d$ and predictor X in $\mathbb{R}^d$, for $d \geq 1$. In permuted or unlinked regression we have access to separate unordered data on X and Y, as opposed to data on (X,Y)-pairs in usual regression. So far in the literature the case $d=1$ has received attention, see e.g., the recent papers by Rigollet and Weed [Information & Inference, 8, 619--717] and Balabdaoui et al. [J. Mach. Learn. Res., 22(172), 1--60]. In this paper, we consider the general multivariate setting with $d \geq 1$. We show that the notion of cyclical monotonicity of the regression function is sufficient for identification and estimation in the permuted/unlinked regression model. We study permutation recovery in the permuted regression setting and develop a computationally efficient and easy-to-use algorithm for denoising based on the Kiefer-Wolfowitz [Ann. Math. Statist., 27, 887--906] nonparametric maximum likelihood estimator and techniques from the theory of optimal transport. We provide explicit upper bounds on the associated mean squared denoising error for Gaussian noise. As in previous work on the case $d = 1$, the permuted/unlinked setting involves slow (logarithmic) rates of convergence rooting in the underlying deconvolution problem. Numerical studies corroborate our theoretical analysis and show that the proposed approach performs at least on par with the methods in the aforementioned prior work in the case $d = 1$ while achieving substantial reductions in terms of computational complexity.
SCIENCE
Detours in Directed Graphs

We study two "above guarantee" versions of the classical Longest Path problem on undirected and directed graphs and obtain the following results. In the first variant of Longest Path that we study, called Longest Detour, the task is to decide whether a graph has an (s,t)-path of length at least dist_G(s,t)+k (where dist_G(s,t) denotes the length of a shortest path from s to t). Bezáková et al. proved that on undirected graphs the problem is fixed-parameter tractable (FPT) by providing an algorithm of running time 2^{O (k)} n. Further, they left the parameterized complexity of the problem on directed graphs open. Our first main result establishes a connection between Longest Detour on directed graphs and 3-Disjoint Paths on directed graphs. Using these new insights, we design a 2^{O(k)} n^{O(1)} time algorithm for the problem on directed planar graphs. Further, the new approach yields a significantly faster FPT algorithm on undirected graphs.
MATHEMATICS
#Ensembles#Mixture#Random Graph#Dirichlet#Dpm#Stat
Bayesian calibration of Arterial Windkessel Model

This work is motivated by personalized digital twins based on observations and physical models for treatment and prevention of Hypertension. The models commonly used are simplification of the real process and the aim is to make inference about physically interpretable parameters. To account for model discrepancy we propose to set up the estimation problem in a Bayesian calibration framework. This naturally solves the inverse problem accounting for and quantifying the uncertainty in the model formulation, in the parameter estimates and predictions. We focus on the inverse problem, i.e. to estimate the physical parameters given observations. The models we consider are the two and three parameters Windkessel models (WK2 and WK3). These models simulate the blood pressure waveform given the blood inflow and a set of physically interpretable calibration parameters. The third parameter in WK3 function as a tuning parameter. The WK2 model offers physical interpretable parameters and therefore we adopt it as a computer model choice in a Bayesian calibration formulation. In a synthetic simulation study, we simulate noisy data from the WK3 model. We estimate the model parameters using conventional methods, i.e. least squares optimization and through the Bayesian calibration framework. It is demonstrated that our formulation can reconstruct the blood pressure waveform of the complex model, but most importantly can learn the parameters according to known mathematical connections between the two models. We also successfully apply this formulation to a real case study, where data was obtained from a pilot randomized controlled trial study. Our approach is successful for both the simulation study and the real cases.
SCIENCE
Neuroplastic graph attention networks for nuclei segmentation in histopathology images

Modern histopathological image analysis relies on the segmentation of cell structures to derive quantitative metrics required in biomedical research and clinical diagnostics. State-of-the-art deep learning approaches predominantly apply convolutional layers in segmentation and are typically highly customized for a specific experimental configuration; often unable to generalize to unknown data. As the model capacity of classical convolutional layers is limited by a finite set of learned kernels, our approach uses a graph representation of the image and focuses on the node transitions in multiple magnifications. We propose a novel architecture for semantic segmentation of cell nuclei robust to differences in experimental configuration such as staining and variation of cell types. The architecture is comprised of a novel neuroplastic graph attention network based on residual graph attention layers and concurrent optimization of the graph structure representing multiple magnification levels of the histopathological image. The modification of graph structure, which generates the node features by projection, is as important to the architecture as the graph neural network itself. It determines the possible message flow and critical properties to optimize attention, graph structure, and node updates in a balanced magnification loss. In experimental evaluation, our framework outperforms ensembles of state-of-the-art neural networks, with a fraction of the neurons typically required, and sets new standards for the segmentation of new nuclei datasets.
SCIENCE
Weighting and Pruning based Ensemble Deep Random Vector Functional Link Network for Tabular Data Classification

In this paper, we first introduce batch normalization to the edRVFL network. This re-normalization method can help the network avoid divergence of the hidden features. Then we propose novel variants of Ensemble Deep Random Vector Functional Link (edRVFL). Weighted edRVFL (WedRVFL) uses weighting methods to give training samples different weights in different layers according to how the samples were classified confidently in the previous layer thereby increasing the ensemble's diversity and accuracy. Furthermore, a pruning-based edRVFL (PedRVFL) has also been proposed. We prune some inferior neurons based on their importance for classification before generating the next hidden layer. Through this method, we ensure that the randomly generated inferior features will not propagate to deeper layers. Subsequently, the combination of weighting and pruning, called Weighting and Pruning based Ensemble Deep Random Vector Functional Link Network (WPedRVFL), is proposed. We compare their performances with other state-of-the-art deep feedforward neural networks (FNNs) on 24 tabular UCI classification datasets. The experimental results illustrate the superior performance of our proposed methods.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Incompleteness of graph convolutional neural networks for points clouds in three dimensions

Graph convolutional neural networks (GCNN) are very popular methods in machine learning and have been applied very successfully to the prediction of the properties of molecules and materials. First-order GCNNs are well known to be incomplete, i.e., there exist graphs that are distinct but appear identical when seen through the lens of the GCNN. More complicated schemes have thus been designed to increase their resolving power. Applications to molecules (and more generally, point clouds), however, add a geometric dimension to the problem. The most straightforward and prevalent approach to construct graph representation for the molecules regards atoms as vertices in a graph and draws a bond between each pair of atoms within a certain preselected cutoff. Bonds can be decorated with the distance between atoms, and the resulting "distance graph convolution NNs" (dGCNN) have empirically demonstrated excellent resolving power and are widely used in chemical ML. Here we show that even for the restricted case of graphs induced by 3D atom clouds dGCNNs are not complete. We construct pairs of distinct point clouds that generate graphs that, for any cutoff radius, are equivalent based on a first-order Weisfeiler-Lehman test. This class of degenerate structures includes chemically-plausible configurations, setting an ultimate limit to the expressive power of some of the well-established GCNN architectures for atomistic machine learning. Models that explicitly use angular information in the description of atomic environments can resolve these degeneracies.
COMPUTERS
List-Recoloring of Sparse Graphs

Fix a graph $G$, a list-assignment $L$ for $G$, and $L$-colorings $\alpha$ and $\beta$. An $L$-recoloring sequence, starting from $\alpha$, recolors a single vertex at each step, so that each resulting intermediate coloring is a proper $L$-coloring. An $L$-recoloring sequence transforms $\alpha$ to $\beta$ if its initial coloring is $\alpha$ and its final coloring is $\beta$. We prove there exists an $L$-recoloring sequence that transforms $\alpha$ to $\beta$ and recolors each vertex at most a constant number of times if (i) $G$ is triangle-free and planar and $L$ is a 7-assignment, or (ii) $\mathrm{mad}(G)<17/5$ and $L$ is a 6-assignment or (iii) $\mathrm{mad}(G)<22/9$ and $L$ is a 4-assignment. Parts (i) and (ii) confirm conjectures of Dvořák and Feghali.
MATHEMATICS
Characterizing Catalytic Mechanisms with Overlay Graphs

Jakob L. Andersen, Rolf Fagerberg, Christoph Flamm, Walter Fontana, Juraj Kolčák, Christophe V.F.P. Laurent, Daniel Merkle, Nikolai Nøjgaard. Understanding the underlying chemistry of a catalytic process is essential for advancing of its medical and industrial applications. A well defined and compact representation of a catalytic process is...
CHEMISTRY
Bayesian inference on a microstructural, hyperelastic model of tendon deformation

Microstructural models of soft tissue deformation are important in applications including artificial tissue design and surgical planning. The basis of these models, and their advantage over their phenomenological counterparts, is that they incorporate parameters that are directly linked to the tissue's microscale structure and constitutive behaviour and can therefore be used to predict the effects of structural changes to the tissue. Although studies have attempted to determine such parameters using diverse, state-of-the-art, experimental techniques, values ranging over several orders of magnitude have been reported, leading to uncertainty in the true parameter values and creating a need for models that can handle such uncertainty. We derive a microstructural, hyperelastic model for transversely isotropic soft tissues and use it to model the mechanical behaviour of tendons. To account for parameter uncertainty, we employ a Bayesian approach and apply an adaptive Markov chain Monte Carlo algorithm to determine posterior probability distributions for the model parameters. The obtained posterior distributions are consistent with parameter measurements previously reported and enable us to quantify the uncertainty in their values for each tendon sample that was modelled. This approach could serve as a prototype for quantifying parameter uncertainty in other soft tissues.
SCIENCE
Models for information propagation on graphs

In this work we propose and unify classes of different models for information propagation over graphs. In a first class, propagation is modeled as a wave which emanates from a set of known nodes at an initial time, to all other unknown nodes at later times with an ordering determined by the time at which the information wave front reaches nodes. A second class of models is based on the notion of a travel time along paths between nodes. The time of information propagation from an initial known set of nodes to a node is defined as the minimum of a generalized travel time over subsets of all admissible paths. A final class is given by imposing a local equation of an eikonal form at each unknown node, with boundary conditions at the known nodes. The solution value of the local equation at a node is coupled the neighbouring nodes with smaller solution values. We provide precise formulations of the model classes in this graph setting, and prove equivalences between them. Motivated by the connection between first arrival time model and the eikonal equation in the continuum setting, we demonstrate that for graphs in the particular form of grids in Euclidean space mean field limits under grid refinement of certain graph models lead to Hamilton-Jacobi PDEs. For a specific parameter setting, we demonstrate that the solution on the grid approximates the Euclidean distance.
COMPUTERS
Bayesian inference of finite-nuclei observables based on the KIDS model

Bayesian analyses on both isoscalar and isovector nuclear interaction parameters are carried out based on the Korea-IBS-Daegu-SKKU (KIDS) model under the constraints of nuclear structure data of $^{208}$Pb and $^{120}$Sn. Under the constraint of the neutron-skin thickness, it is found that incorporating the curvature parameter $K_{sym}$ of nuclear symmetry energy as an independent variable significantly broadens the posterior probability distribution function (PDF) of the slope parameter $L$, and affects the related correlations. Typically, the anticorrelation between $L$ and the symmetry energy at saturation density disappears, while a positive correlation between $L$ and $K_{sym}$ is observed. Under the constraint of the isoscalar giant monopole resonance (ISGMR), incorporating the skewness parameter as an independent variable also significantly broadens the posterior PDF of the nuclear matter incompressibility $K_0$. Even with the broad uncertainties of higher-order parameters of the equation of state (EOS), robust constraints of $L<90$ MeV and $K_0<270$ MeV are obtained. Our study quantifies the consistency between the constraints on $L$ from the neutron-skin data of PREXII and isovector giant dipole resonance (IVGDR) data, and the constraints on $K_0$ from the data of ISGMR in $^{208}$Pb and $^{120}$Sn.
SCIENCE
Eigenvalue Distribution of Large Random Matrices Arising in Deep Neural Networks: Orthogonal Case

The paper deals with the distribution of singular values of the input-output Jacobian of deep untrained neural networks in the limit of their infinite width. The Jacobian is the product of random matrices where the independent rectangular weight matrices alternate with diagonal matrices whose entries depend on the corresponding column of the nearest neighbor weight matrix. The problem was considered in \cite{Pe-Co:18} for the Gaussian weights and biases and also for the weights that are Haar distributed orthogonal matrices and Gaussian biases. Basing on a free probability argument, it was claimed that in these cases the singular value distribution of the Jacobian in the limit of infinite width (matrix size) coincides with that of the analog of the Jacobian with special random but weight independent diagonal matrices, the case well known in random matrix theory. The claim was rigorously proved in \cite{Pa-Sl:21} for a quite general class of weights and biases with i.i.d. (including Gaussian) entries by using a version of the techniques of random matrix theory. In this paper we use another version of the techniques to justify the claim for random Haar distributed weight matrices and Gaussian biases.
COMPUTERS
Generating graphs randomly

Graphs are used in many disciplines to model the relationships that exist between objects in a complex discrete system. Researchers may wish to compare a network of interest to a "typical" graph from a family (or ensemble) of graphs which are similar in some way. One way to do this is to take a sample of several random graphs from the family, to gather information about what is "typical". Hence there is a need for algorithms which can generate graphs uniformly (or approximately uniformly) at random from the given family. Since a large sample may be required, the algorithm should also be computationally efficient.
MATHEMATICS
Continuous limits of large plant-pollinator random networks and some applications

We study a stochastic individual-based model of interacting plant and pollinator species through a bipartite graph: each species is a node of the graph, an edge representing interactions between a pair of species. The dynamics of the system depends on the between- and within-species interactions: pollination by insects increases plant reproduction rate but has a cost which can increase plant death rate, depending on pollinators density. Pollinators reproduction is increased by the resources harvested on plants. Each species is characterized by a trait corresponding to its degree of generalism. This trait determines the structure of the interactions graph and the quantity of resources exchanged between species. Our model includes in particular nested or modular networks. Deterministic approximations of the stochastic measure-valued process by systems of ordinary differential equations or integro-differential equations are established and studied, when the population is large or when the graph is dense and can be replaced with a graphon. The long-time behaviors of these limits are studied and central limit theorems are established to quantify the difference between the discrete stochastic individual-based model and the deterministic approximations. Finally, studying the continuous limits of the interaction network and the resulting PDEs, we show that nested plant-pollinator communities are expected to collapse towards a coexistence between a single pair of species of plants and pollinators.
WILDLIFE
GreaseLM: Graph REASoning Enhanced Language Models for Question Answering

Xikun Zhang, Antoine Bosselut, Michihiro Yasunaga, Hongyu Ren, Percy Liang, Christopher D. Manning, Jure Leskovec. Answering complex questions about textual narratives requires reasoning over both stated context and the world knowledge that underlies it. However, pretrained language models (LM), the foundation of most modern QA systems, do not robustly represent latent relationships between concepts, which is necessary for reasoning. While knowledge graphs (KG) are often used to augment LMs with structured representations of world knowledge, it remains an open question how to effectively fuse and reason over the KG representations and the language context, which provides situational constraints and nuances. In this work, we propose GreaseLM, a new model that fuses encoded representations from pretrained LMs and graph neural networks over multiple layers of modality interaction operations. Information from both modalities propagates to the other, allowing language context representations to be grounded by structured world knowledge, and allowing linguistic nuances (e.g., negation, hedging) in the context to inform the graph representations of knowledge. Our results on three benchmarks in the commonsense reasoning (i.e., CommonsenseQA, OpenbookQA) and medical question answering (i.e., MedQA-USMLE) domains demonstrate that GreaseLM can more reliably answer questions that require reasoning over both situational constraints and structured knowledge, even outperforming models 8x larger.
SCIENCE
Label Relation Graphs Enhanced Hierarchical Residual Network for Hierarchical Multi-Granularity Classification

Hierarchical multi-granularity classification (HMC) assigns hierarchical multi-granularity labels to each object and focuses on encoding the label hierarchy, e.g., ["Albatross", "Laysan Albatross"] from coarse-to-fine levels. However, the definition of what is fine-grained is subjective, and the image quality may affect the identification. Thus, samples could be observed at any level of the hierarchy, e.g., ["Albatross"] or ["Albatross", "Laysan Albatross"], and examples discerned at coarse categories are often neglected in the conventional setting of HMC. In this paper, we study the HMC problem in which objects are labeled at any level of the hierarchy. The essential designs of the proposed method are derived from two motivations: (1) learning with objects labeled at various levels should transfer hierarchical knowledge between levels; (2) lower-level classes should inherit attributes related to upper-level superclasses. The proposed combinatorial loss maximizes the marginal probability of the observed ground truth label by aggregating information from related labels defined in the tree hierarchy. If the observed label is at the leaf level, the combinatorial loss further imposes the multi-class cross-entropy loss to increase the weight of fine-grained classification loss. Considering the hierarchical feature interaction, we propose a hierarchical residual network (HRN), in which granularity-specific features from parent levels acting as residual connections are added to features of children levels. Experiments on three commonly used datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach compared to the state-of-the-art HMC approaches and fine-grained visual classification (FGVC) methods exploiting the label hierarchy.
SCIENCE
Accurate Phylogenetic Inference with a Symmetry-preserving Neural Network Model

Scientists world-wide are putting together massive efforts to understand how the biodiversity that we see on Earth evolved from single-cell organisms at the origin of life and this diversification process is represented through the Tree of Life. Low sampling rates and high heterogeneity in the rate of evolution across sites and lineages produce a phenomenon denoted "long branch attraction" (LBA) in which long non-sister lineages are estimated to be sisters regardless of their true evolutionary relationship. LBA has been a pervasive problem in phylogenetic inference affecting different types of methodologies from distance-based to likelihood-based. Here, we present a novel neural network model that outperforms standard phylogenetic methods and other neural network implementations under LBA settings. Furthermore, unlike existing neural network models, our model naturally accounts for the tree isomorphisms via permutation invariant functions which ultimately result in lower memory and allows the seamless extension to larger trees.
SCIENCE
Evaluating Bayesian Model Visualisations

Sebastian Stein (1), John H. Williamson (1) ((1) School of Computing Science, University of Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom) Probabilistic models inform an increasingly broad range of business and policy decisions ultimately made by people. Recent algorithmic, computational, and software framework development progress facilitate the proliferation of Bayesian probabilistic models, which characterise unobserved parameters by their joint distribution instead of point estimates. While they can empower decision makers to explore complex queries and to perform what-if-style conditioning in theory, suitable visualisations and interactive tools are needed to maximise users' comprehension and rational decision making under uncertainty. In this paper, propose a protocol for quantitative evaluation of Bayesian model visualisations and introduce a software framework implementing this protocol to support standardisation in evaluation practice and facilitate reproducibility. We illustrate the evaluation and analysis workflow on a user study that explores whether making Boxplots and Hypothetical Outcome Plots interactive can increase comprehension or rationality and conclude with design guidelines for researchers looking to conduct similar studies in the future.
SCOTLAND

