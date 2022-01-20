ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Geometrically adapted Langevin dynamics for Markov chain Monte Carlo simulations

By Mariya Mamajiwala, Debasish Roy, Serge Guillas
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) is one of the most powerful methods to sample from a given probability distribution, of which the Metropolis Adjusted Langevin Algorithm (MALA) is a variant wherein the gradient of the distribution is used towards faster convergence. However, being set up...

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Edge-magnetism in Transition-metal Dichalcogenide Nanoribbons: Mean Field Theory and Determinant Quantum Monte Carlo

Edge-magnetism in zigzag transition-metal dichalcogenide nanoribbons is studied using a three-band tight-binding model with local electron-electron interactions. Both mean field theory and the unbiased, numerically exact determinant quantum Monte Carlo method are applied. Depending on the edge filling, mean field theory predicts different phases: gapped spin dimer and antiferromagnetic phases appear for two specific fillings, with a tendency towards metallic edge-ferromagnetism away from those fillings. Determinant quantum Monte Carlo simulations confirm the stability of the antiferromagnetic gapped phase at the same edge filling as mean field theory, despite being sign-problematic for other fillings. The obtained results point to edge filling as yet another key ingredient to understand the observed magnetism in nanosheets. Moreover, the filling dependent edge-magnetism gives rise to spin-polarized edge currents in zigzag nanoribbons which could be tuned through a back gate voltage, with possible applications to spintronics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Effect of topology on the statics and dynamics of a polymer chain at the fluid-fluid interface: a molecular dynamics simulation study

The effect of chain topology on the statics and dynamics of chain at the interface of two immiscible fluids is studied by means of molecular dynamics simulations. For three topologically different chains, namely, linear, ring, and trefoil-knot of same molecular weight the effect of varying both polymer--fluid and fluid--fluid interaction nature on the width of the fluid interface, chain conformation, shape, and chain dynamics. For sharp-interface binary-fluid system, the interface width is insensitive to both topology and polymer-fluid interaction nature, while a weak non-monotonic variation is seen for weak-interface system. Chain extension normal to the interface plane is significantly affected by the topology with trefoil-knot chain, due to the additional constraint, has the largest value compared to both linear and ring polymers. Instantaneous shapes are also quantified through shape parameters. Furthermore, it is observed that the qualitative behavior of center of mass mean-square displacement (MSD) is independent of topology, i.e., all the chain types show same diffusion exponent $\alpha~(\approx 1)$. However, the self-diffusion constant depends on the topology and it is largest for trefoil-knot chain. An interesting observation pertaining the early time behavior of monomeric-MSD is that, within the sub-diffusive regime, the values of $\alpha$ for different parameters (independent of topology) are grouped into two distinct ranges (0.52--0.59 and 0.62--0.67) which is related to the different chain conformation for polymer-fluid interaction range below and above a threshold value equal to that of the self-interaction of the pure fluid phase.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Monte Carlo Simulation of Dust Particles in a Protoplanetary Disk: Crystalline to Amorphous Silicate Ratio in Comets

Observationally inferred crystalline abundance in silicates in comets, which should have been formed in the outer region of a protoplanetary disk, is relatively high (~ 10-60%), although crystalline silicates would be formed by annealing of amorphous precursors in the disk inner region. In order to quantitatively address this puzzle, we have performed Monte Carlo simulation of advection/diffusion of silicate particles in a turbulent disk, in the setting based on pebble accretion model: pebbles consisting of many small amorphous silicates embedded in icy mantle are formed in the disk outer region, silicate particles are released at the snow line, crystalline silicate particles are produced at the annealing line, the silicate particles diffused beyond the snow line, and they eventually stick to drifting pebbles to come back to the snow line. In a simple case without the sticking and with a steady pebble flux, we show through the simulations and analytical arguments that crystalline components in silicate materials beyond the snow line is robustly and uniformly ~ 5%. On the other hand, in a more realistic case with the sticking and with a decaying pebble flux, the crystalline abundance is raised up to ~ 20-25%, depending on the ratio of decay and diffusion timescales. This abundance is consistent with the observations. In this investigation, we assume a simple steady accretion disk. The simulations coupled with the disk evolution is needed for more detailed comparison with observed data.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Self-Adaptive Binary-Addition-Tree Algorithm-Based Novel Monte Carlo Simulation for Binary-State Network Reliability Approximation

The Monte Carlo simulation (MCS) is a statistical methodology used in a large number of applications. It uses repeated random sampling to solve problems with a probability interpretation to obtain high-quality numerical results. The MCS is simple and easy to develop, implement, and apply. However, its computational cost and total runtime can be quite high as it requires many samples to obtain an accurate approximation with low variance. In this paper, a novel MCS, called the self-adaptive BAT-MCS, based on the binary-adaption-tree algorithm (BAT) and our proposed self-adaptive simulation-number algorithm is proposed to simply and effectively reduce the run time and variance of the MCS. The proposed self-adaptive BAT-MCS was applied to a simple benchmark problem to demonstrate its application in network reliability. The statistical characteristics, including the expectation, variance, and simulation number, and the time complexity of the proposed self-adaptive BAT-MCS are discussed. Furthermore, its performance is compared to that of the traditional MCS extensively on a large-scale problem.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Phase Diagram of the Contact Process on Barabasi-Albert Networks

We show results for the contact process on Barabasi networks. The contact process is a model for an epidemic spreading without permanent immunity that has an absorbing state. For finite lattices, the absorbing state is the true stationary state, which leads to the need for simulation of quasi-stationary states, which we did in two ways: reactivation by inserting spontaneous infected individuals, or by the quasi-stationary method, where we store a list of active states to continue the simulation when the system visits the absorbing state. The system presents an absorbing phase transition where the critical behavior obeys the Mean Field exponents $\beta=1$, $\gamma'=0$, and $\nu=2$. However, the different quasi-stationary states present distinct finite-size logarithmic corrections. We also report the critical thresholds of the model as a linear function of the network connectivity inverse $1/z$, and the extrapolation of the critical threshold function for $z \to \infty$ yields the basic reproduction number $R_0=1$ of the complete graph, as expected. Decreasing the network connectivity leads to the increase of the critical basic reproduction number $R_0$ for this model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Tridiagonal real symmetric matrices with a connection to Pascal's triangle and the Fibonacci sequence

We explore a certain family $\{A_n\}_{n=1}^{\infty}$ of $n \times n$ tridiagonal real symmetric matrices. After deriving a three-term recurrence relation for the characteristic polynomials of this family, we find a closed form solution. The coefficients of these characteristic polynomials turn out to involve the diagonal entries of Pascal's triangle in a tantalizingly predictive manner. Lastly, we explore a relation between the eigenvalues of various members of the family. More specifically, we give a sufficient condition on the values $m,n \in \mathbb{N}$ for when $\texttt{spec}(A_m)$ is contained in $\texttt{spec}(A_n)$. We end the paper with a number of open questions, one of which intertwines our characteristic polynomials with the Fibonacci sequence in an intriguing manner involving ellipses.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Pseudo-Labeled Auto-Curriculum Learning for Semi-Supervised Keypoint Localization

Localizing keypoints of an object is a basic visual problem. However, supervised learning of a keypoint localization network often requires a large amount of data, which is expensive and time-consuming to obtain. To remedy this, there is an ever-growing interest in semi-supervised learning (SSL), which leverages a small set of labeled data along with a large set of unlabeled data. Among these SSL approaches, pseudo-labeling (PL) is one of the most popular. PL approaches apply pseudo-labels to unlabeled data, and then train the model with a combination of the labeled and pseudo-labeled data iteratively. The key to the success of PL is the selection of high-quality pseudo-labeled samples. Previous works mostly select training samples by manually setting a single confidence threshold. We propose to automatically select reliable pseudo-labeled samples with a series of dynamic thresholds, which constitutes a learning curriculum. Extensive experiments on six keypoint localization benchmark datasets demonstrate that the proposed approach significantly outperforms the previous state-of-the-art SSL approaches.
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

Occupancy Information Ratio: Infinite-Horizon, Information-Directed, Parameterized Policy Search

We develop a new measure of the exploration/exploitation trade-off in infinite-horizon reinforcement learning problems called the occupancy information ratio (OIR), which is comprised of a ratio between the infinite-horizon average cost of a policy and the entropy of its long-term state occupancy measure. The OIR ensures that no matter how many trajectories an RL agent traverses or how well it learns to minimize cost, it maintains a healthy skepticism about its environment, in that it defines an optimal policy which induces a high-entropy occupancy measure. Different from earlier information ratio notions, OIR is amenable to direct policy search over parameterized families, and exhibits hidden quasiconcavity through invocation of the perspective transformation. This feature ensures that under appropriate policy parameterizations, the OIR optimization problem has no spurious stationary points, despite the overall problem's nonconvexity. We develop for the first time policy gradient and actor-critic algorithms for OIR optimization based upon a new entropy gradient theorem, and establish both asymptotic and non-asymptotic convergence results with global optimality guarantees. In experiments, these methodologies outperform several deep RL baselines in problems with sparse rewards, where many trajectories may be uninformative and skepticism about the environment is crucial to success.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A phase transition for finding needles in nonlinear haystacks with LASSO artificial neural networks

To fit sparse linear associations, a LASSO sparsity inducing penalty with a single hyperparameter provably allows to recover the important features (needles) with high probability in certain regimes even if the sample size is smaller than the dimension of the input vector (haystack). More recently learners known as artificial neural networks (ANN) have shown great successes in many machine learning tasks, in particular fitting nonlinear associations. Small learning rate, stochastic gradient descent algorithm and large training set help to cope with the explosion in the number of parameters present in deep neural networks. Yet few ANN learners have been developed and studied to find needles in nonlinear haystacks. Driven by a single hyperparameter, our ANN learner, like for sparse linear associations, exhibits a phase transition in the probability of retrieving the needles, which we do not observe with other ANN learners. To select our penalty parameter, we generalize the universal threshold of Donoho and Johnstone (1994) which is a better rule than the conservative (too many false detections) and expensive cross-validation. In the spirit of simulated annealing, we propose a warm-start sparsity inducing algorithm to solve the high-dimensional, non-convex and non-differentiable optimization problem. We perform precise Monte Carlo simulations to show the effectiveness of our approach.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Comparative Study on Reliability Estimation Using Monte Carlo Simulation with Application to Cylindrical Pressure Vessel

One of the methods to design products is reliability-based design, in which failure probability is usually used instead of safety factors. In the technique, it should not be less than a predetermined value. Choosing the proper design criterion is a challenging problem for designers who are dealing with the technique, particularly, when there are various criteria. One of these kinds of products is a cylindrical pressure vessel which has diverse criteria proposed in the literature to calculate the burst pressure as a start point of the design. In this paper, we are going to evaluate and compare the performances of various burst pressure criteria in estimating failure probability which is used for a sample pressure vessel. For each criterion, Monte Carlo simulation has been employed to calculate the probability of failure due to variations related to major design variables. The design parameters include material properties and operating pressure. First, the effects of variations in standard deviations of the design variables on the calculated burst probabilities have been determined by standard deviation analysis. Then, sensitivity analyses were carried out to assess the sensitivity of each burst pressure criterion against changes in the magnitude of design variables.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exploring Fusion Strategies for Accurate RGBT Visual Object Tracking

Zhangyong Tang (1), Tianyang Xu (1), Hui Li (1), Xiao-Jun Wu (1), Xuefeng Zhu (1), Josef Kittler (2) ((1) Jiangnan University, Wuxi, China, (2) University of Surrey, UK) We address the problem of multi-modal object tracking in video and explore various options of fusing the complementary information conveyed by the visible (RGB) and thermal infrared (TIR) modalities including pixel-level, feature-level and decision-level fusion. Specifically, different from the existing methods, paradigm of image fusion task is heeded for fusion at pixel level. Feature-level fusion is fulfilled by attention mechanism with channels excited optionally. Besides, at decision level, a novel fusion strategy is put forward since an effortless averaging configuration has shown the superiority. The effectiveness of the proposed decision-level fusion strategy owes to a number of innovative contributions, including a dynamic weighting of the RGB and TIR contributions and a linear template update operation. A variant of which produced the winning tracker at the Visual Object Tracking Challenge 2020 (VOT-RGBT2020). The concurrent exploration of innovative pixel- and feature-level fusion strategies highlights the advantages of the proposed decision-level fusion method. Extensive experimental results on three challenging datasets, \textit{i.e.}, GTOT, VOT-RGBT2019, and VOT-RGBT2020, demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of the proposed method, compared to the state-of-the-art approaches. Code will be shared at \textcolor{blue}{\emph{this https URL}.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Virtual Classes of Character Stacks

In this paper, we extend the Topological Quantum Field Theory developed by González-Prieto, Logares and Muñoz for computing virtual classes of representation varieties of closed orientable surfaces in the Grothendieck ring of varieties to the setting of the character stacks. To this aim, we define a suitable Grothendieck ring of representable stacks, over which this Topological Quantum Field Theory is defined. We apply this theory to the case of the affine linear group of rank 1, providing an explicit expression for the virtual class of the character stack of closed orientable surfaces of arbitrary genus. This virtual class remembers the natural adjoint action, and in particular from this we can derive the virtual class of the character variety.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamic Cooperative Vehicle Platoon Control Considering Longitudinal and Lane-changing Dynamics

This paper presents a distributed cascade Proportional Integral Derivate (DCPID) control algorithm for the connected and automated vehicle (CAV) platoon considering the heterogeneity of CAVs in terms of the inertial lag. Furthermore, a real-time dynamic cooperative lane-changing model for CAVs, which can seamlessly combine the DCPID algorithm and the improved sine function is developed. The DCPID algorithm determines the appropriate longitudinal acceleration and speed of the lane-changing vehicle considering the speed fluctuations of the front vehicle on the target lane (TFV). In the meantime, the sine function plans a reference trajectory which is further updated in real time using the model predictive control (MPC) to avoid potential collisions until lane-changing is completed. Both the local and the asymptotic stability conditions of the DCPID algorithm are mathematically derived, and the sensitivity of the DCPID control parameters under different states is analyzed. Simulation experiments are conducted to assess the performance of the proposed model and the results indicate that the DCPID algorithm can provide robust control for tracking and adjusting the desired spacing and velocity for all 400 scenarios, even in the relatively extreme initial state. Besides, the proposed dynamic cooperative lane-changing model can guarantee an effective and safe lane-changing with different speeds and even in emergency situations (such as the sudden deceleration of the TFV).
CARS
arxiv.org

Research and experimental design of Astrojax double balls trajectory based on double pendulum system

Based on the double pendulum and Lagrange equation, the moving particles are captured by a binocular three-dimensional capture camera. Two trajectory models of Astrojax and the relationship between trajectory empirical formula and parameters are established. Through research, the calculated trajectory of this formula and related parameters fit well with the actual measured trajectory, and can accurately predict and change the trajectory of the model. The equipment and materials required in the experiment are simple and easy to obtain, and the experimental theme is relatively interesting and novel, which can be applied as an extended experiment in college physics experiment course, so that students can understand the motion characteristics of the double pendulum and learn physics from life. The designing experiment can not only improve students' interest in learning, but also broaden their knowledge and cultivate their practical ability.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantitative near-field characterization of surface plasmon polaritons on monocrystalline gold platelets

The subwavelength confinement of surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs) makes them attractive for various applications such as sensing, light generation and solar energy conversion. Near-field microscopy associated with interferometric detection allows to visualize both the amplitude and phase of SPPs. However, their full quantitative characterization in a reflection configuration is challenging due to complex wave patterns arising from the interference between several excitation channels. Here, we present near-field measurements of SPPs on large monocrystalline gold platelets in the visible spectral range. We study systematically the influence of the incident angle of the exciting light on the SPPs launched by an atomic force microscope tip. We find that the amplitude and phase signals of these SPPs are best disentangled from other signals at grazing incident angle relative to the edge of the gold platelet. Furthermore, we introduce a simple model to explain the phase shift observed between the SPP amplitude and phase profiles. Using this model, the wavelength and propagation length of the tip-launched plasmons are retrieved by isolating and fitting their signals far from the platelets edges. Our experimental results are in excellent agreement with theoretical models using gold refractive index values. The presented method to fully characterize the SPP complex wavevector could enable the quantitative analysis of polaritons occurring in different materials at visible wavelengths.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Computation of Regions of Attraction for Hybrid Limit Cycles Using Reachability: An Application to Walking Robots

Contact-rich robotic systems, such as legged robots and manipulators, are often represented as hybrid systems. However, the stability analysis and region-of-attraction computation for these systems are often challenging because of the discontinuous state changes upon contact (also referred to as state resets). In this work, we cast the computation of region-ofattraction as a Hamilton-Jacobi (HJ) reachability problem. This enables us to leverage HJ reachability tools that are compatible with general nonlinear system dynamics, and can formally deal with state and input constraints as well as bounded disturbances. Our main contribution is the generalization of HJ reachability framework to account for the discontinuous state changes originating from state resets, which has remained a challenge until now. We apply our approach for computing region-of-attractions for several underactuated walking robots and demonstrate that the proposed approach can (a) recover a bigger region-of-attraction than state-of-the-art approaches, (b) handle state resets, nonlinear dynamics, external disturbances, and input constraints, and (c) also provides a stabilizing controller for the system that can leverage the state resets for enhancing system stability.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

SmartSync: Cross-Blockchain Smart Contract Interaction and Synchronization

Cross-Blockchain communication has gained traction due to the increasing fragmentation of blockchain networks and scalability solutions such as side-chaining and sharding. With SmartSync, we propose a novel concept for cross-blockchain smart contract interactions that creates client contracts on arbitrary blockchain networks supporting the same execution environment. Client contracts mirror the logic and state of the original instance and enable seamless on-chain function executions providing recent states. Synchronized contracts supply instant read-only function calls to other applications hosted on the target blockchain. Hereby, current limitations in cross-chain communication are alleviated and new forms of contract interactions are enabled. State updates are transmitted in a verifiable manner using Merkle proofs and do not require trusted intermediaries. To permit lightweight synchronizations, we introduce transition confirmations that facilitate the application of verifiable state transitions without re-executing transactions of the source blockchain. We prove the concept's soundness by providing a prototypical implementation that enables smart contract forks, state synchronizations, and on-chain validation on EVM-compatible blockchains. Our evaluation demonstrates SmartSync's applicability for presented use cases providing access to recent states to third-party contracts on the target blockchain. Execution costs scale sub-linearly with the number of value updates and depend on the depth and index of corresponding Merkle proofs.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Simulating wet active polymers by multiparticle collision dynamics

The conformational and dynamical properties of active Brownian polymers embedded in a fluid depend on the nature of the driving mechanism, e.g., self-propulsion or external actuation of the monomers. Implementations of self-propelled and actuated active Brownian polymers in a multiparticle collision dynamics (MPC) fluid are presented, which capture the distinct differences between the two driving mechanisms. The active force-free nature of self-propelled monomers requires adaptations of the MPC simulation scheme, with its streaming and collision steps, where the monomer self-propulsion velocity has to be omitted in the collision step. Comparison of MPC simulation results for active polymers in dilute solution with results of Brownian dynamics simulations accounting for hydrodynamics via the Rotne-Prager-Yamakawa tensor confirm the suitability of the implementation. The polymer conformational and dynamical properties are analyzed by the static and dynamic structure factor, and the scaling behavior of the latter with respect to the wave-number and time dependence are discussed. The dynamic structure factor displays various activity-induced temporal regimes, depending on the considered wave number, which reflect the persistent diffusive motion of the whole polymer at small wave numbers, and the activity-enhanced internal dynamics at large wave numbers. The obtained simulation results are compared with theoretical predictions.
CHEMISTRY

