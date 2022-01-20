ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Predicting and machine learning structural instabilities in 2D materials

By Simone Manti, Mark Kamper Svendsen, Nikolaj R. Knøsgaard, Peder M. Lyngby, Kristian S. Thygesen
 4 days ago

We address the problem of predicting the zero temperature dynamical stability (DS) of a periodic crystal without computing its full phonon band structure. Using data for two-dimensional (2D) crystals, we first present statistical evidence that DS can be inferred with good reliability from the phonon frequencies...

