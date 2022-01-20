ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Entanglement Entropy and Phase Space Density: Lowest Landau Levels and 1/2 BPS states

By Sumit R. Das, Shaun Hampton, Sinong Liu
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We consider the entanglement entropy of an arbitrary subregion in a system of $N$ non-relativistic fermions in $2+1$ dimensions in Lowest Landau Level (LLL) states. Using the connection of these states to those of an auxiliary $1+1$ dimensional fermionic system, we derive an expression...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Entanglement in De Sitter Space

This paper expands on two recent proposals, \cite{Susskind:2021dfc}\cite{Susskind:2021esx} and \cite{Shaghoulian:2021cef}, for generalizing the Ryu-Takayanagi and Hubeny-Rangamani-Takayanagi formulas to de Sitter space. The proposals (called the monolayer and bilayer proposals) are similar; both replace the boundary of AdS by the boundaries of static-patches--in other words event horizons. After stating the rules for each, we apply them to a number of cases and show that they yield results expected on other grounds.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Magnetic Dual Chiral Density Wave: A Candidate Quark Matter Phase for the Interior of Neutron Stars

In this review, we discuss the physical characteristics of the magnetic dual chiral density wave (MDCDW) phase of dense quark matter and argued why it is a promising candidate for the interior matter phase of neutron stars. The MDCDW condensate occurs in the presence of a magnetic field. It is a single-modulated chiral density wave characterized by two dynamically generated parameters: the fermion quasiparticle mass $m$ and the condensate spatial modulation $q$. The lowest Landau level quasiparticle modes in the MDCDW system are asymmetric about the zero energy, a fact that leads to the topological properties and anomalous electric transport exhibited by this phase. The topology makes the MDCDW phase robust against thermal phonon fluctuations, and as such, it does not display the Landau-Peierls instability, a stapled feature of single-modulated inhomogeneous chiral condensates in three dimensions. The topology is also reflected in the presence of the electromagnetic chiral anomaly in the effective action and in the formation of hybridized propagating modes known as an axion-polaritons. Taking into account that one of the axion-polaritons of this quark phase is gapped, we argued how incident $\gamma$-ray photons can be converted into gapped axion-polaritons in the interior of a magnetar star in the MDCDW phase leading the star to collapse, a phenomenon that can serve to explain the so-called missing pulsar problem in the galactic center.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Role of Micellar Entanglement Density on Kinetics of Shear Banding Flow Formation: Experiments and a Comparison with the VCM model

We investigate the effects of micellar entanglement density on the kinetics of shear banding flow formation in a Taylor-Couette flow via a combination of experiments and simulations of the Vasquez-Cook-McKinley (VCM) model. In experiments, three sets of wormlike micellar solutions, each set with a similar fluid elasticity and zero-shear-rate viscosity, but with varying entanglement densities, are studied under start-up of steady shear. Our experiments indicate that in the set with the low fluid elasticity, the transient shear banding flow is characterized by the formation of a transient flow reversal in a range of entanglement densities. Outside of this range, the transient flow reversal is not observed. For the sets of medium and high elasticities, the transient flow reversals exist for relatively small entanglement densities, and disappear for large entanglement densities. Our analysis shows that wall slip and elastic instabilities do not affect this transient flow feature. Consistent with experiments, simulations of the VCM model predict that as the micellar entanglement density increases, the strength of the transient flow reversal first increases, then, at a higher entanglement density, the transient flow reversal weakens. We identify a correlation between micellar entanglement density, the width of the stress plateau, and the extent of the transient flow reversal. As the micellar entanglement density increases, the width of the stress plateau first increases, then, at a higher micellar entanglement density, plateau width decreases. Therefore, we hypothesize that the transient flow reversal is connected to the micellar entanglement density through the width of the stress plateau.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Overcoming the entanglement barrier in quantum many-body dynamics via space-time duality

Describing non-equilibrium properties of quantum many-body systems is challenging due to high entanglement in the wavefunction. We take an open-quantum-system viewpoint and describe evolution of local observables in terms of the influence matrix (IM), which encodes the effects of a many-body system as an environment for a local subsystem. Recent works found that in many dynamical regimes the IM of an infinite system has low temporal entanglement and can be efficiently represented as a matrix-product state (MPS). Yet, direct iterative constructions of the IM encounter highly entangled intermediate states - a temporal entanglement barrier (TEB). We argue that TEB is ubiquitous, and elucidate its physical origin via a semiclassical quasiparticle picture that captures the exact behavior of integrable spin chains. Further, we show that a TEB also arises in chaotic spin chains, which lack well-defined quasiparticles. Based on these insights, we formulate an alternative light-cone growth algorithm, which provably avoids TEB, thus providing an efficient construction of the thermodynamic-limit IM as a MPS. This work demonstrates the efficiency of the IM approach to studying thermalization and transport in strongly interacting quantum systems.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Entanglement#Quantum Physics#Phase Space#Quantum Mechanics#Quantum Gases#Statistical Mechanics
arxiv.org

Entanglement entropy in $(2+1)$D interacting theory: A dimension reduction approach

A formidable perspective in understanding collective quantum phenomena of a given many-body system is through its entanglement contents. Yet apart from well-established knowledge for free theories, so far much less is known about entanglement structure of interacting particles, especially for the cases beyond $(1+1)$ dimension. Here, we develop an efficient scheme to study the entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional quantum field theories, which is able to go beyond the non-interacting or conformal settings. Within this framework, we exactly derive the area-law entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional free scalar field and Dirac field, which are consistent with the expectations from existing studies. As a concrete example of interacting theory, we investigate the entanglement entropy of $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermion under a random magnetic field, which cannot be straightforwardly solved via previous approaches. We analytically prove the area-law entanglement entropy remains, with a minor modification of the area-law coefficient by disorder. Additionally, our analytical solution is further validated by the corresponding lattice simulation. This advance not only offers a tool to exploring the correlations and quantum criticality, but also achieves a deepened understanding of the entanglement structure of quantum many-body systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum networks self-test all entangled states

Certifying quantum properties with minimal assumptions is a fundamental problem in quantum information science. Self-testing is a method to infer the underlying physics of a quantum experiment only from the measured statistics. While all bipartite pure entangled states can be self-tested, little is known about how to self-test quantum states of an arbitrary number of systems. Here, we introduce a framework for network-assisted self-testing and use it to self-test any pure entangled quantum state of an arbitrary number of systems. The scheme requires the preparation of a number of singlets that scales linearly with the number of systems, and the implementation of standard projective and Bell measurements, all feasible with current technology. When all the network constraints are exploited, the obtained self-testing certification is stronger than what is achievable in any Bell-type scenario. Our work does not only solve an open question in the field, but also shows how properly designed networks offer new opportunities for the certification of quantum phenomena.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Threshold and infrared singularities: time evolution, asymptotic state and entanglement entropy

Threshold and infrared divergences are studied as possible mechanisms of particle production and compared to the usual decay process in a model quantum field theory from which generalizations are obtained. A spectral representation of the propagator of the decaying particle suggests that decay, threshold and infrared singularities while seemingly different phenomena are qualitatively related. We implement a non-perturbative dynamical resummation method to study the time evolution of an initial state. It is manifestly unitary and yields the asymptotic state and the distribution function of produced particles. Whereas the survival probability in a decay process falls off as $e^{-\Gamma t}$, for threshold and infrared divergent cases falls off instead as $e^{-\sqrt{t/t^*}}$ and $t^{-\Delta}$ respectively, with $\Gamma, \Delta \propto (coupling)^2$ whereas $1/t^* \propto (coupling)^4$. Despite the different decay dynamics, the asymptotic state is qualitatively similar: a kinematically entangled state of the daughter particles with a distribution function which fulfills the unitarity condition and is strongly peaked at energy conserving transitions but broadened by the "lifetime" $1/\Gamma~;~ t^*$ for usual decay and threshold singularity, whereas it scales with the anomalous dimension $\Delta$ for the infrared singular case. Threshold and infrared instabilities are production mechanisms just as efficient as particle decay. If one of the particles is in a dark sector and not observed, the loss of information yields an entanglement entropy determined by the distribution functions and increases upon unitary time evolution.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Absence of Friedel oscillations in the entanglement entropy profile of one-dimensional intrinsically gapless topological phases

Topological quantum matter is typically associated with gapped phases and edge modes protected by the bulk gap. In contrast, recent work (Phys. Rev. B 104, 075132) proposed intrinsically gapless topological phases that, in one dimension, carry protected edge modes only when the bulk is a gapless Luttinger liquid. The edge modes of such a topological Luttinger liquid (TLL) descend from a nonlocal string order that is forbidden in gapped phases and whose precise form depends on the symmetry class of the system. In this work, we propose a powerful and unbiased entanglement-based smoking gun signature of the TLL. In particular, we show that the entanglement entropy profile of a TLL lacks Friedel oscillations that are invariably present in other gapless one dimensional phases such as ordinary Luttinger liquids, and argue that their absence is closely related to a long-ranged string order which is an intrinsic property of the TLL. Crucially, such a diagnostic is more robust against numerical errors and relatively easier to measure in experiments as it relies on the entanglement entropy rather than entanglement spectrum, unlike the entanglement-based diagnostics of gapped topological phases in one dimension.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Bounding Entanglement Entropy Using Zeros of Local Correlation Matrices

Correlation functions and entanglement are two different aspects to characterize quantum many-body states. While many correlation functions are experimentally accessible, entanglement entropy (EE), the simplest characterization of quantum entanglement, is usually difficult to measure. In this letter, we propose a protocol to bound the subsystem EE by local measurements. This protocol utilizes the local correlation matrix and focuses on its (approximate) zero eigenvalues. Given a quantum state, each (approximate) zero eigenvalue can be used to define a local projection operator. An auxiliary Hamiltonian can then be constructed by summing these projectors. When the construction only involves projectors of zero eigenvalues, we prove the EE of a subsystem is bounded by the ground state degeneracy of the auxiliary Hamiltonian on this subsystem. When projectors of small eigenvalues are included, we show the EE can be bounded by a thermal entropy of the subsystem. Our protocol can be applied experimentally to investigate exotic quantum many-body states prepared in a quantum simulator.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Entanglement entropies of an interval in the free Schrödinger field theory at finite density

We study the entanglement entropies of an interval on the infinite line in the free fermionic spinless Schrödinger field theory at finite density and zero temperature, which is a non relativistic model with Lifshitz exponent $z=2$. We prove that the entanglement entropies are finite functions of one dimensionless parameter proportional to the area of a rectangular region in the phase space determined by the Fermi momentum and the length of the interval. The numerical results show that the entanglement entropy is a monotonically increasing function. By employing the properties of the prolate spheroidal wave functions of order zero or the asymptotic expansions of the tau function of the sine kernel, we find analytic expressions for the expansions of the entanglement entropies in the asymptotic regimes of small and large area of the rectangular region in the phase space. These expansions lead to prove that the analogue of the relativistic entropic $C$ function is not monotonous. Extending our analyses to a class of free fermionic Lifshitz models labelled by their integer dynamical exponent $z$, we find that the parity of this exponent determines the properties of the bipartite entanglement for an interval on the line.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Signatures of misalignment in x-ray cavities of cavity-based x-ray free-electron lasers

Cavity-based x-ray free-electron lasers (CBXFEL) will allow use of optical cavity feedback to support generation of fully coherent x-rays of high brilliance and stability by electrons in undulators. CBXFEL optical cavities comprise Bragg-reflecting flat crystal mirrors, which ensure x-rays circulation on a closed orbit, and x-ray refractive lenses, which stabilize the orbit and refocus the x-rays back on the electrons in the undulator. Depending on the cavity design, there are tens of degrees of freedom of the optical elements, which can never be perfectly aligned. Here, we study signatures of misalignment of the optical components and of the undulator source with the purposes of understanding the effects of misalignment on x-ray beam dynamics, understanding misalignment tolerances, and developing cavity alignment procedures. Betatron oscillations of the x-ray beam trajectory (both symmetric and asymmetric) are one of the characteristic signatures of cavity misalignment. The oscillation period is in the general case a non-integer number of round-trip passes of x-rays in the cavity. This period (unlike the amplitude and offset of the oscillations) is independent of the type of misalignment and is defined by cavity parameters. The studies are performed on an example of a four-crystal rectangular cavity using analytical and numerical wave optics as well as ray-tracing techniques. Both confocal and generic stable cavity types are studied.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Gauging U(1) symmetry in (2+1)d topological phases

We study the gauging of a global U(1) symmetry in a gapped system in (2+1)d. The gauging procedure has been well-understood for a finite global symmetry group, which leads to a new gapped phase with emergent gauge structure and can be described algebraically using the mathematical framework of modular tensor category (MTC). We develop a categorical description of U(1) gauging in an MTC, taking into account the dynamics of U(1) gauge field absent in the finite group case. When the ungauged system has a non-zero Hall conductance, the gauged theory remains gapped and we determine the complete set of anyon data for the gauged theory. On the other hand, when the Hall conductance vanishes, we argue that gauging has the same effect of condensing a special Abelian anyon nucleated by inserting $2\pi$ U(1) flux. We apply our procedure to the SU(2)$_k$ MTCs and derive the full MTC data for the $\mathbb{Z}_k$ parafermion MTCs. We also discuss a dual U(1) symmetry that emerges after the original U(1) symmetry of an MTC is gauged.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Entropy Balancing for Generalizing Causal Estimation with Summary-level Information

In this paper, we focus on estimating the average treatment effect (ATE) of a target population when individual-level data from a source population and summary-level data (e.g., first or second moments of certain covariates) from the target population are available. In the presence of heterogeneous treatment effect, the ATE of the target population can be different from that of the source population when distributions of treatment effect modifiers are dissimilar in these two populations, a phenomenon also known as covariate shift. Many methods have been developed to adjust for covariate shift, but most require individual covariates from the target population. We develop a weighting approach based on summary-level information from the target population to adjust for possible covariate shift in effect modifiers. In particular, weights of the treated and control groups within the source population are calibrated by the summary-level information of the target population. In addition, our approach also seeks additional covariate balance between the treated and control groups in the source population. We study the asymptotic behavior of the corresponding weighted estimator for the target population ATE under a wide range of conditions. The theoretical implications are confirmed in simulation studies and a real data application.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bottoms Up: Standard Model Effective Field Theory from a Model Perspective

Experiments in particle physics have hitherto failed to produce any significant evidence for the many explicit models of physics beyond the Standard Model (BSM) that had been proposed over the past decades. As a result, physicists have increasingly turned to model-independent strategies as tools in searching for a wide range of possible BSM effects. In this paper, we describe the Standard Model Effective Field Theory (SM-EFT) and analyse it in the context of the philosophical discussions about models, theories, and (bottom-up) effective field theories. We find that while the SM-EFT is a quantum field theory, assisting experimentalists in searching for deviations from the SM, in its general form it lacks some of the characteristic features of models. Those features only come into play if put in by hand or prompted by empirical evidence for deviations. Employing different philosophical approaches to models, we argue that the case study suggests not to take a view on models that is overly permissive because it blurs the lines between the different stages of the SM-EFT research strategies and glosses over particle physicists' motivations for undertaking this bottom-up approach in the first place. Looking at EFTs from the perspective of modelling does not require taking a stance on some specific brand of realism or taking sides in the debate between reduction and emergence into which EFTs have recently been embedded.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Confinement of relativistic electrons in a magnetic mirror en route to a magnetized relativistic pair plasma

Creating magnetized relativistic pair plasma in the laboratory would enable the exploration of unique plasma physics relevant to some of the most energetic events in the universe. As a step towards a laboratory pair plasma, we have demonstrated effective confinement of multi-$\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons inside a pulsed-power-driven $13$ $\mathrm{T}$ magnetic mirror field with a mirror ratio of $2.6$. The confinement is diagnosed by measuring the axial and radial losses with magnetic spectrometers. The loss spectra are consistent with $\leq 2.5$ $\mathrm{MeV}$ electrons confined in the mirror for $\sim 1$ $\mathrm{ns}$. With a source of $10^{12}$ electron-positron pairs at comparable energies, this magnetic mirror would confine a relativistic pair plasma with Lorentz factor $\gamma \sim 6$ and magnetization $\sigma \sim 40$.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy