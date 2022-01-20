ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clearwater Canyon Cellars 2018 Merlot, Lewis-Clark Valley $28

Cover picture for the articleCoco Umiker earned her second career Platinum back in 2014 via a 2012 Merlot from her home state of Idaho....

Sigillo Cellars 2018 EVO Red Wine, Columbia Valley, $38

Founding winemaker Mike Seal leans into Rhône for this four-barrel blend of Syrah (50%) and Petite Sirah (25%) that’s given some framework from Cabernet Sauvignon (25%). Prominent hints of plum, fig and black currant pick up spice box dust along the way to the juicy midpalate that’s capped by café mocha, creating a long finish that gives it a wow factor. Award: Savor NW (double gold).
Latah Creek Wine Cellars 2019 Familigia Vineyard Rosé of Malbec, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $14

Best Buy! Three of the Conway family’s six career Platinums have been for their work with Malbec, and this marks their second time for the rosé with fruit from near the Gorge Amphitheater. Mountain berries, white peach and citrusy notes are cast within brilliant acidity that’s reminiscent of biting into a golden raspberry. The family suggests serving their rosé with pork, chicken or Street Cod Tacos, a recipe from Ellena Conway that’s posted on the Latah Creek website. Award: Wine Press Northwest peer-judging (Outstanding).
Brian Carter Cellars 2016 Byzance, Columbia Valley $34

For the fourth time, Woodinville’s Brian Carter earned a Platinum for his Rhône-inspired GSM. Only this time, it received a Double Platinum and stands as the highest-ranked of his six Platinums in 2021. Lonesome Springs Ranch and StoneTree have long been at the core of Byzance, which in 2016 was a blend of Grenache (58%), Syrah (19%) and Mourvèdre (16%) that also includes Counoise and Cinsaut. The Grenache brings vibrant tones of red currant and strawberry sauce, and there’s blueberry, smoke and spice from the Syrah. And while sultry in its structure and roasted coffee, there’s great Marionberry acidity to achieve balance. Awards: Seattle Wine Awards (double gold), Savor NW (best of class), Cascadia International (gold), Wine Press Northwest peer-judging (Outstanding!).
Chris James Cellars 2018 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley $32

This young brand in Carlton, Ore., achieved Platinum in 2021 with three wines. Among those was this Pinot Noir that blends fruit from three vineyards — including Christopher and Bethany Barnes’s estate planting. Dark cherries, black raspberry and Damson plum help describe the profile of this Pinot Noir, which picks up lavender, earthiness and spice box tones. It’s an elegant and pure expression of the variety. Suggested pairings include Fennel-Greek Pork Roast and flank steak with garlic mashed potatoes. Awards: SavorNW (gold), Oregon Wine Awards (gold).
Brian Carter Cellars 2016 Opulento, Yakima Valley, $22

Once more, Brian Carter’s Port-style program stands side by side with the best in the Northwest. His traditional approach layers Touriga Naçional (50%), Tinta Roriz (19%) and Souzao (17%) with Tinto Cão for a theme of sweet plum, cordial cherry, berry compote, campfire smoke and mint tea. All of the components work together as the fruit, the sugar, tannin structure and alcohol don’t stick out in any direction. Awards: Cascadia International (best of class/double gold), Seattle Wine Awards (double gold), Savor NW (best of class).
Clearwater Canyon Cellars 2018 Coco’s Reserve Carménère, Washington $42

Ten of Coco Umiker’s 34 career Platinums have come from standalone bottlings featuring the red Bordeaux variety once thought to have been driven to the brink of extinction by the 19th century plague of phylloxera in France. Fortunately, Carménère thrives in the Pacific Northwest, particularly at Phinny Hill Vineyard in the Horse Heaven Hills. Classic notes of green peppercorn are joined by spicy roasted coffee and dark fruit. The injection of juicy blue-fruited Malbec (17%) makes for a mouthfeel that’s big, rich, and supple. Awards: Cascadia International (best of class/double gold).
The Bunnell Family Cellar 2014 Painted Hills Vineyard Petit Verdot, Columbia Valley $54

Art den Hoed’s vineyard just north of the Horse Heaven Hills near Mabton, Wash., has long been a prized source for Ron Bunnell, and it helped him produce a rarity — a wine that has received two Platinums three years apart. This bottling from 2014 picked up a Platinum in 2018, and it’s showing better by earning a Double Platinum in 2021. Much of its pretty nose of black fruit, black pepper, mint and orange oil carries onto the palate, where the variety’s typically robust tannins don’t overwhelm. Savory notes of black olive include baking spice and blueberry juice for a marvelous example of this traditional Bordeaux blending grape. Award: Sunset International (double gold).
Cellardoor Winery 2017 Merlot, American $24

Aaron Peet, a product of Walla Walla Community College’s winemaking program, joins an elite group of producers who have earned Platinum in back-to-back years with the same vintage of the same wine. Only this year, his blending of Merlot from Dick Boushey’s vineyard in the Yakima Valley and an undisclosed site on Red Mountain was a unanimous selection for Platinum. Dark, decadent and delightful were descriptions from judges who applauded this Merlot for black cherry, red currant, sarsaparilla and Nilla Wafer notes. Beveled edges and Bing cherry juice make for a velvety and lengthy finish. Award: San Francisco Chronicle (double gold).
Chris Daniel Winery 2017 Syrah, Columbia Valley $30

This product of Washington State University’s winemaking school has garnered two Platinums in the past three years for his work with Petite Sirah, so it’s no surprise to see him score a Double Platinum with the more famous grape from Rhône. It hints at a bramble berry patch in the nose, and it’s remarkably fruit-forward on the palate, where it offers both power and balance in the delivery of blackberry, blueberry and black olive. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
Hightower Cellars 2018 Red Mountain Reserve Red Wine, Red Mountain $55

Tim and Kelly Hightower share the winemaking and blending decisions, and that marriage of responsibilities continues to reveal itself with Meritage-type releases such as this Cabernet Sauvignon (88%) and Cabernet Franc (12%). Fruit-wise, it’s an even 50/50 split between the Hightowers’s Out of Line Vineyard and nearby E&E Shaw with a collection of Cab clones 6, 8 and 32. As usual, there’s brilliant balance and expression of the fruit core featuring black cherry, cassis and blackberry as new leather and pencil shaving notes are sifted into the background and polished off with a nibble of blueberry. Award: Cascadia International (gold).
Reustle – Prayer Rock Vineyards 2018 Estate Pinot Noir, Umpqua Valley $36

The amazing diversity of Southern Oregon viticulture, Stephen Reustle’s 40-acre enclave in particular, is on display each year at the Platinum Awards. This signals his sixth career Platinum for Pinot Noir, and it exudes elegance from the start. The spectrum includes cherry and plump raspberry with forest floor and anise, and it continues to please as it opens up. Awards: American Fine Wine Invitational (double gold) Savor NW (gold).
Oak Knoll Winery 2019 Reserve Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, $20

The first winery in Oregon’s Washington County observed its 50th anniversary in 2020, and erstwhile dairyman Jeff Herinckx is well into his second decade as the family’s head winemaker, taking over from his cousin — pioneer Ronald Vuylsteke. It’s a picturesque example of rosé, and it’s a bit of a throwback with its blazing fruit punch color. It would be a mistake to view it as a blush, however, because a sip brings lively flavors of Rainier cherry, raspberry and a steady pulse of pomegranate juice. It’s a delicious package from a number of vineyards in the recently established Laurelwood District appellation that provided this Hillsboro brand its first career Platinum. Award: Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Competition (double gold).
Basalt Cellars 2018 Rim Rock Red, Washington State, $24

This Right Bank Bordeaux-style blend led by Merlot (51%) and Cabernet Sauvignon (29%) lacks only Carménère from representing all six of the classic Bordeaux varieties, and Rick Wasem’s skillful blending of his flagship red turned it into the highest ranking wine of his four Platinum winners in our 2021 judging. Dusty dark blue fruit, beveled tannins, pomegranate acidity and cinnamon powder only begin to describe this bright and balanced red. Wasem has used Merlot to win four of his 19 career Platinum awards. Award: Sunset International (gold).
Pinot Gris by Iris Vineyards tops McMinnville Wine Classic judging

McMINNVILLE, Ore. — A Burgundy-inspired Pinot Gris from the 2020 vintage by Iris Vineyards in Eugene, Ore., emerged as the best of show at the McMinnville Wine Classic, the first wine competition of 2022 staged in the Northwest. It’s fitting for that variety to receive headlines at this judging...
Pomeroy Cellars 2018 Michelle’s Meritage, Yakima Valley, $44

Touring golf professional-turned-winemaker Dan Brink records his second career Platinum with this bottling styled after Left Bank of Bordeaux. Cabernet Sauvignon (50%), Merlot (30%) and Cabernet Franc from DuBrul in the Rattlesnake Hills and Inland Desert near Red Mountain combine for aromas of jammy purple fruit, dried herbs, graphite and cedar. Round and luscious flavors of sweet cherries and dark chocolate pick up some minerality and finish with a splash of black cherry soda. It’s an evergreen tribute to one of Brink’s founding investors — the late Michelle Miller — who died of colon cancer in 2016, and a portion of the sales go to the Cancer Can’t Foundation. Awards: Savor NW (gold), Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
Chateau Ste. Michelle 2018 Riesling, Columbia Valley, $9

Best Buy! Two dozen of the Woodinville giant’s 45 career Platinums have been for work with Riesling, and this is the world’s largest bottling of the noble white grape from Germany. It rides the fine line between medium dry and medium sweet, bringing slices of peach and apricot, a tiny whiff of petrol because of its age, and a masterful amount of lime juice acidity to check the residual sugar of 2%. Enjoy with grilled fish, rice dishes, linguini in clam sauce or a plate of mild cheeses. Award: Rodeo Uncorked (gold).
Callan Cellars 2019 Boushey Vineyards Mourvèdre, Yakima Valley $38

A small amount of Mourvèdre made its way into Lisa Callan’s GSM from Boushey Vineyards, and she held onto a single barrel of Mo to showcase the Rhône variety and finish as the top example entered into the Platinum. Its bold approach with strawberry compote and black plum fruitiness is joined by secondary notes of black peppercorns, Herbes de Provence and leather, making for a balanced blend of fruit, spice and brightness that finishes with toasted caramel and rosemary. The Washington State University grad has earned five Platinums in the past three years, and all but one is connected to Rhône. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
Westport Winery NV Rapture of the Deep Carbonated Cranberry Wine, Washington State, $31

A product of “The Cranberry Coast,” Rapture is the Roberts family’s most decorated wine. Any wine lover who eats Craisins owes it to themselves to buy a bottle to judge for themselves. It offers some tannin for those into red wines, and the natural tanginess of cranberry — combined with the fun frothiness of the bubbles — earns a spot at the dinner table during the holidays. Award: Savor NW (best of class/gold).
Barrister Winery 2018 Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley, $33

Two decades ago, winemaking attorneys Greg Lipsker and Michael White helped set the standard in Northwest for standalone bottlings of Cabernet Franc. (The 2003 Cabernet Franc won best of show at the 2005 NorthWest Wine Summit.) It’s no coincidence that one of their early mentors was Walla Walla Vintners co-founder Myles Anderson, who taught a wine appreciation course at Gonzaga University that inspired Lipsker. These days, it is Tyler Walters who handles the day-to-day winemaking at this historic Spokane winery, and his work with Cab Franc from Sagemoor’s Bacchus and Weinbau vineyards continues to wow critics. Last fall, regional wine buyers awarded this bottling with a double gold medal and voted it as best of class at the Great Northwest Invitational in the Columbia Gorge Hotel. Prior to that, it earned a BOC at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. Walters, Lipsker and White added to the structure with Cabernet Sauvignon (5%) from Bacchus and Petit Verdot (5%) from Dionysus, making it an entirely Sagemoor production. Its rapturous nose features dark purple fruit, lavender and graphite, and blue fruit jumps off the palate. Moderate tannins with a medium level of acidity make this wine refreshing and ready to drink, carrying a finish featuring black cherry, roasted red bell pepper and Tahitian vanilla.
